Denzel Washington reveals he’ll appear in ‘Black Panther’ threequel
‘Gladiator II’ – Paramount Pictures

He’s one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, but two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington is thinking about retirement — and reveals he’ll be in one of Marvel’s biggest franchises before he calls it a career. 

To Australia’s Today program, the star of the upcoming Gladiator II revealed Ryan Coogler is writing a role for him in the third Black Panther film — and that project will be one of his final acting jobs.

“For me it’s about the filmmakers,” Denzel says. “Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make.” He adds, “It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

Washington mentioned how he got his start — performing Shakespeare — and how he’ll be revisiting The Bard on Broadway opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in 2025.

“I played Othello at 22. I am about to play Othello at 70. After that, I am playing Hannibal [for Netflix]. After that, I’ve been talking to Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.”

Incidentally, it was the original Black Panther‘s star, the late Chadwick Boseman, who once praised his British Academy of Acting program patron Washington by saying, “There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington.”

“Imagine receiving a letter that your tuition … was paid for by the dopest actor on the planet,” Boseman said at an AFI Tribute to Washington that took place a little more than a year before Boseman’s untimely death from cancer in 2020. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nikki Garcia asks for privacy for family after husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest, her rep says
Raymond Hall/2023 GC images

Nikki Garcia, the wife of Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, is asking for privacy following his arrest for domestic violence.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Garcia said in a statement Friday to Good Morning America.

Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on Thursday just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old, who was released on $25,000 bail, was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Department shared Artem’s mugshot on Thursday afternoon and told ABC News that they received a call around 10 a.m. for domestic violence in Yountville.

Napa County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived within minutes and arrested Artem. They said that he did not resist arrest and was booked at the Napa County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

After making bail, he was released around 2:15 p.m. PT. Sheriff’s deputies said he was cooperative in the process.

The Sheriff’s Department has not shared details on who the alleged victim is, but told ABC News that they are giving the person “adequate time to deal with what unfolded before making the person talk more to detectives.”

They added that the alleged victim has been forthcoming with initial information to deputies.

The Russian-born dancer has competed on 12 seasons of DWTS to date.

Chigvintsev and Garcia competed together on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and married in August 2022. They share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

In Brief: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ drops a trailer, and more

Warner Bros. has dropped the first teaser to A Minecraft Movie, the action comedy based on the block-building videogame phenomenon. The movie stars Jason Momoa in an a pretty extraordinary wig — with bangs, no less — as well as Wednesday‘s Emma Myers, and Peacemaker‘s Danielle Brooks, as well as Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. Apparently, Momoa, Brooks, and Myers’ characters find themselves transported to the cubist world of the game, where they encounter Steve, the avatar for every player in the game — here revealed to be Jack Black. The movie from Napoleon Dynamite and Black’s Nacho Libre director Jared Hess, opens April 4, 2025…

Netflix has greenlit an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer‘s 2020 companion novel Twilight: Midnight Sun. “A retelling of the first entry in the Twilight story, Midnight Sun unfolds entirely from the perspective of Edward Cullen, the captivating, and yes, extremely sparkly vampire who catches a young Bella Swan’s attention,” the streamer teases on its blog, Tudum.

The one-time sitcom king Jerry Seinfeld is returning to Caesars Palace in 2025. The stand-up and Unfrosted star is about to celebrate his 100th show at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, making him Ceasars’ longest-running headliner and one of the longest-running headliners in the history of Las Vegas. There are limited tickets still available for Seinfeld’s final performances in 2024 on Friday and Saturday, but the venue has announced tickets will go on sale Friday for his 2025 stand. 

Peacock has dropped a trailer for its next true-crime series, The World’s Most Notorious Killers. Each of the five episodes center on a gruesome crime. The show “travels the globe to reveal the chilling stories of five renowned international murder cases, featuring firsthand accounts from individuals close to each case and those seeking justice.” The show debuts Sept. 17 on the streaming service.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome second child
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are welcoming their second child.

Munn posted a collection of photos on Sunday including a shot alongside Mulaney holding their newborn, Méi June Mulaney. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier this month via a surrogate.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn wrote.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” she added.

The actress was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts in April 2023. Munn revealed in March that she underwent a double mastectomy among other surgeries in the months following her breast cancer diagnosis. She also opened up about undergoing a hysterectomy in the wake of her cancer treatment.

“When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel,” wrote Munn.

She continued to express gratitude for the gestational surrogate who carried Munn and Mulaney’s child.

“Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true,” she wrote. “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.”

She ended the post with a note clarifying the pronunciation of her newborn. “Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese,” she finished.

Mulaney also took to Instagram to celebrate the news writing, “We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much.”

Mulaney and Munn, who wed this year, also share a son, Malcolm, who they welcomed on Nov. 24, 2021.

 

