Department of Education dismisses book ban investigations, ends guidance

Department of Education dismisses book ban investigations, ends guidance
Diyosa Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has announced that it is rescinding all past guidance issued against the removal of books and will no longer employ a coordinator to investigate instances of unlawful book removals.

The department also announced that it has dismissed 11 book ban complaints and six pending complaints. According to the DOE, the complaints alleged that the removal of these books “created a hostile environment for students.”

The nation has seen a wave of attempts to ban or remove books from library and classroom shelves in recent years, with the vast majority of complaints targeting books that are written by or about people of color and the LGBTQ community, according to free speech organizations that track book banning efforts.

PEN America, a free expression advocacy group, has tracked nearly 16,000 book ban attempts in public schools nationwide since 2021. In 2023 alone, the American Library Association (ALA) documented 4,240 different book titles and argued that book banning efforts are a form of censorship.

The ALA’s data found that pressure groups and individuals behind the book-banning efforts targeted multiple titles, “often dozens or hundreds at a time.” Allegations of “obscene,” “divisive,” or “inappropriate” content have largely been used to challenge books that touch on the LGBTQ+ community, sex education, race and politics, the ALA said.

The Trump administration’s Department of Education states that the books were targeted because school districts and parents “have established commonsense processes by which to evaluate and remove age-inappropriate materials.”

The statement continued, “Because this is a question of parental and community judgment, not civil rights, OCR has no role in these matters.”

“The department is beginning the process of restoring the fundamental rights of parents to direct their children’s education,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor in a statement on the move. “The department adheres to the deeply rooted American principle that local control over public education best allows parents and teachers alike to assess the educational needs of their children and communities. Parents and school boards have broad discretion to fulfill that important responsibility.”

The move from the DOE follows the lead of state-led and local-led efforts to expand book restrictions of certain topics in schools, some of which have been legally challenged by residents.

“We will continue to raise awareness and resistance to ongoing book bans in defense of students’ freedom to read,” said Kasey Meehan, director of PEN America’s Freedom to Read effort, in a statement. “All students deserve to see themselves and the world around them reflected in the books shelved within their public schools.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Judge delays Trump’s Nov. 26 sentencing date in his hush money case
Judge delays Trump’s Nov. 26 sentencing date in his hush money case
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

(NEW YORK) — New York Judge Juan Merchan has delayed President-elect Donald Trump’s Nov. 26 sentencing date in his criminal hush money case, according to a brief order issued Friday.

The judge is allowing the defense to file a motion to dismiss the case, which he said is due by Dec. 2.

The judge provided no new sentencing date after adjourning the original Nov. 26 date.

Trump was scheduled to be sentenced next week after he was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Judge Merchan’s order also puts off any decision about whether the Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity decision applies to the case.

While the $130,000 payment to Daniels preceded Trump’s ascension to the presidency, Trump has claimed that prosecutors filled “glaring holes in their case” with evidence that related to official acts he subsequently performed in office — which the Supreme Court ruled are off limits in its July ruling on presidential immunity.

Prosecutors have argued that the case centers on “entirely personal” conduct with “no relationship whatsoever to any official duty of the presidency.”

Trump has asked that the verdict be overturned or the case be thrown out entirely. If Judge Merchan tosses the conviction, he could order a new trial — which would be delayed for at least four years until Trump leaves office — or dismiss the indictment altogether.

Trump’s conviction carries a penalty of up to four years in prison, though first-time offenders normally receive lesser sentences.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump asks to dismiss Georgia election interference case over presidential immunity
Trump asks to dismiss Georgia election interference case over presidential immunity
Allison Robbert/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(GEORGIA) — Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case should be dismissed because a sitting president is immune from criminal prosecution, the president-elect’s lawyer told a Georgia appeals court on Wednesday.

“A sitting president is completely immune from indictment or any criminal process, state or federal,” Trump’s attorney Steve Sadow wrote in a five-page notice filed on Wednesday.

Sadow asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to direct the trial judge overseeing the case to dismiss the indictment on the grounds that local prosecutors are prohibited from interfering with a president’s official duties.

“This is particularly true where, as here, there is compelling evidence of local bias and political prejudice against the President by the local prosecutor, who not only answers to a tiny segment of the American electorate but is acting in clear opposition to the will of the citizens of Georgia as reflected by the recent election results,” Sadow argued.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last year to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Four defendants subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

The case has been on pause after Trump and his co-defendants launched an effort to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis disqualified from the case over her relationship with a fellow prosecutor. Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee declined to disqualify Willis, but the case has been paused as Trump and his co-defendants appeal the decision.

An oral argument before the Georgia Court of Appeals was initially scheduled for Dec. 5, but was unexpectedly canceled last month without explanation.

Sadow asked the same appeals court to direct McAfee to dismiss the indictment against Trump on the grounds that the prosecution is unconstitutional.

In a similar filing, Trump on Tuesday asked that his criminal hush money case in New York be immediately dismissed because the prosecution disrupts the president-elect’s transition and “threatens the functioning of the federal government.”

A federal judge last week threw out Trump’s federal election interference case after special counsel Jack Smith moved to the dismiss the case due to the Justice Department’s standing policy prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president.

A federal appeals court also dropped Trump from the government’s ongoing appeal of Smith’s classified documents case based on the same policy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden pardons ‘Peach’ and ‘Blossom’ in White House Thanksgiving turkey tradition
Biden pardons ‘Peach’ and ‘Blossom’ in White House Thanksgiving turkey tradition
Saul Loeb via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Peach and Blossom are the two lucky turkeys from Minnesota who escaped a fowl fate of ending up on someone’s Thanksgiving table this year when they were pardoned Monday by President Biden at the White House.

“This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington,” Biden said to what he said was a crowd of 2,500 gathered on the South Lawn. “It’s also my last time to speak here as your president during this season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you, it’s been the honor of my life. I’m forever grateful.”

“May we use this moment to take time from our busy lives and focus on what matters most: our families,” Biden said. “My dad used to have an expression, family is the beginning, the middle and the end, our friends and our neighbors. The fact that we are blessed to live in America, the greatest country on Earth — and that’s not hyperbole. We are. No matter what, in America we never give up. We keep going, we keep the faith.”

These birds were plucked for the presidential flock and went through rigorous training to ride the gravy train to the White House for the honor, according to John Zimmerman, chairman of the National Turkey Federation.

Zimmerman’s 9-year-old son Grant and other young trainers made sure their feathers wouldn’t be ruffled by the spotlight.

“Preparing these presidential birds has taken a lot of special care,” Zimmerman said Sunday during a news conference introducing the two turkeys. “We’ve been getting them used to lights, camera and even introducing them to a wide variety of music — everything from polka to classic rock.”

Peach and Blossom, weighing 41 and 40 pounds, respectively, where hatched back in July. They traveled to Washington this week and were treated to a suite at the Willard InterContinental hotel before their big day on Monday, as is tradition.

Biden said the birds were named after the Delaware state flower: the Peach Blossom.

The president joked Peach lived by the motto “keep calm and gobble on.” Blossom’s mantra, he said, was “no foul play, just Minnesota nice.”

Biden at times was interrupted by gobbles, responding by saying one was making a “last-minute plea.”

After the pardons, the two turkeys were headed back to Waseca, Minnesota, to live out the remainder of the feathery lives as “agricultural ambassadors” at Farmamerica, an agricultural interpretive center.

Previous poultry pardoned under Biden include Liberty and Bell in 2023, Chocolate and Chip in 2022, and Peanut Butter and Jelly in 2021.

“And today, Peach and Blossom will join the free birds of the United States of America,” Biden said.

The turkey pardon at the White House is an annual tradition that is usually “cranned” full of a cornucopia of corny jokes.

The history of the turkey pardon

The origin of the presidential turkey pardons is a bit fuzzy. Unofficially, reports point all the way back to Abraham Lincoln, who spared a bird from its demise at the urging of his son, Tad. However, that story might be more folklore than fact.

The true start of what has evolved into the current tradition has its roots in politics and dates back to the Harry Truman presidency in 1947.

Truman ruffled feathers by starting “poultry-less Thursdays” to try and conserve various foods in the aftermath of World War II, but Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day all fell on Thursdays.

After the White House was inundated with live birds sent as part of a “Hens for Harry” counter-initiative, the National Turkey Federation and the Poultry and Egg National Board presented Truman with a bird as a peace offering — although the turkey was not saved from a holiday feast.

President John F. Kennedy began the trend of publicly sparing a turkey given to the White House in November 1963, just days before his assassination. In the years following, the event became a bit more sporadic, with even some first ladies such as Pat Nixon and Rosalynn Carter stepping in to accept the guests of honor on their husband’s behalf.

The tradition of the public sparing returned in earnest during the Reagan administration, but the official tradition of the poultry pardoning at the White House started in 1989, when then-President George H.W. Bush offered the first official presidential pardon. In the more than three decades since, at least one lucky bird has gotten some extra gobbles each year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.