Des Moines school district says it will pursue legal action against consulting firm after superintendent detained by ICE

Ian Andre Roberts’ booking photo. Polk County Sheriff

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — The Des Moines Public Schools board announced Friday it intends to pursue legal action against a consulting firm it hired in 2023 to conduct a search for a new superintendent, claiming the firm failed to “properly vet candidates” after the district’s now-former superintendent was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last week.

Federal authorities said the superintendent, Ian Roberts, is not in the U.S. legally and has not had any work authorization in the U.S. since 2020. He had served as the superintendent of the Des Moines district since July 2023 until his resignation this week following his detainment.

“Ian Roberts should have never been presented as a finalist, and if we knew what we know now, he would never have been hired,” Des Moines Public Schools board chair Jackie Norris said after the board emerged from a closed session Friday morning.

Norris claimed it has become clear that the consulting firm failed to turn up information “of a negative nature” about Roberts that it should have flagged to the school board.

“It’s clear that people are identifying and finding information in a matter of hours,” Norris said, in reference to public reporting on Roberts since his arrest by ICE last week. “And so it’s probably something that they should have caught, and that was our expectation.”

Norris said the search firm, in its contract with the school board, was responsible for advertising, recruitment, application and resume review, public domain search, complete reference checks and presentation of qualified candidates. It also said it would conduct comprehensive reference calls on each applicant to include the verification of all related employment experiences, and would sub-contract with another company for a comprehensive criminal, credit and background check, she said.

“We are pursuing legal action as allowed by law. This is about accountability, taxpayer dollars, and we are seeking accountability,” Norris said. “As the facts revealed themselves over the past several days, it was crystal clear that the search firm did not do its job,” Norris said.

ABC News has reached out to the consulting firm for comment.

Roberts, 54, entered the U.S. in 1999 on a student visa that has since expired, and a judge issued a final order of removal against him in May 2024, according to federal authorities.

He resigned as superintendent on Tuesday, a day after the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners said it revoked Roberts’ administrator license and the Des Moines School Board voted unanimously to put him on unpaid administrative leave and to provide proof he is authorized to work in the U.S. or face termination. He did not provide the board with that information, according to Norris.

Norris had previously said the Des Moines School Board was not aware of Roberts’ immigration issues at the time of his hiring and that the board is “also a victim of deception by Dr. Roberts, one on a growing list that includes our students and teachers, our parents and community, our elected officials, and Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners, and others.”

Robert now also faces a federal firearms charge. After he was detained by ICE agents on Sept. 26, a loaded handgun was found in his vehicle, and three additional firearms were located in his residence, according to a federal criminal complaint charging him with being an “illegal alien in possession of firearms.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

