Des Moines superintendent to resign after being detained by ICE, lawyer says

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in newly designed vehicles arrive ahead of a scheduled speech by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Park Police Anacostia Operating Facility on August 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration has deployed federal officers and the National Guard to the District in order to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and assist in crime prevention in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — An Iowa superintendent who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents last week will resign, his attorney said Tuesday.

Ian Roberts, 54, announced his immediate resignation as superintendent of the Des Moines Public Schools in a letter released through his attorney on Tuesday.

“Out of concern for his 30,000 students, Dr. Roberts does not want to distract the Board, educators, and staff from focusing on educating DMPS’s students,” the letter to the Des Moines School Board stated.

The letter will be sent to the board on Tuesday, according to Roberts’ attorney, Alfredo Parrish.

Roberts was detained on Friday, with ICE saying he is in the country illegally from Guyana and was working as a superintendent despite having “a final order of removal and no work authorization.”

On Monday, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners said it revoked Roberts’ administrator license. The Des Moines School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to put him on unpaid administrative leave and gave his attorney until noon Tuesday to provide proof that he is authorized to work in the U.S. or face termination.  

Parrish said his office on Monday filed a motion in immigration court in Omaha, Nebraska, to stay the educator’s order of removal.

“This is a very complex case,” Parrish said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “It’s complex, it’s difficult and there are a lot of what I would call a myriad of issues that are involved.” 

“What I would do is encourage people, as they review this case, to be patient, to take it a step at a time,” he added.

Parrish also shared a letter with reporters purportedly sent from Roberts’ previous attorney in Texas in March, stating that his immigration case “has reached a successful resolution” and was closed. The letter did not contain any further details on the resolution. 

Parrish said his office plans to file a motion to reopen Roberts’ immigration case on Tuesday.

Roberts entered the U.S. on a student visa in 1999 and a judge gave him a “final order of removal” in May 2024, ICE said in a statement.

Roberts joined the Des Moines district in July 2023 and had previously held leadership positions in school districts across the U.S. for 20 years, according to school board chair Jackie Norris.

Norris said during Monday’s school board meeting that the board received documentation from the Department of Homeland Security that day indicating Roberts is an unauthorized worker in the U.S. It also received documentation of Roberts’ final order of removal issued by an immigration judge, she said.

The board was not aware of Roberts’ immigration issues at the time of his hiring, according to Norris, who said the board is taking ICE’s allegations “very seriously.”

“I want to be clear, at no point was any DMPS employee or board member notified that Dr. Roberts was not eligible to work by a federal agency or Dr. Roberts,” Norris said.

Norris said when Roberts applied for the superintendent position, he stated that he was a citizen and provided a driver’s license and a Social Security card as documentation. A law firm reviewed the information presented by Roberts and did not raise any concerns about his eligibility to work, she said.

Asked how Roberts had a social security number, Parrish said he didn’t want to respond, though went on to say, “As you may or may not know, certain people coming into this country are entitled to get a Social Security number.”

“That’s not our concern at the moment,” he added.

When Roberts was taken into custody on Friday, he was in possession of a loaded handgun and $3,000 in cash, ICE said.

Asked about the allegation of the loaded firearm, Parrish said he also could not comment on the facts of that, though he went on to say Roberts was in the military in Guyana and “led some of the most difficult raids on the biggest criminals.”

“In doing that type of work, he was a target, on some occasions, to be taken out by the cartel,” Parrish said.

According to the ICE detainee locator, Roberts is currently being held at the Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City, Iowa. He is in “good spirits,” Parrish said.

“We want you to know that Dr. Roberts’ greatest concern is about his students who he actually loves, and the students who love him back,” Parrish said.

Meanwhile, Iowa Rep. Zach Nunn said Tuesday a “state-level investigation” into Roberts’ hiring is underway.

“Local leaders owe parents an explanation, and we need stronger safeguards to ensure that positions of public trust are filled by individuals who are properly vetted and legally authorized to serve,” he said in a statement.

The firm that performed the background check on Roberts prior to his hiring by Des Moines Public Schools told ABC News it was “not contracted to perform I-9 or work eligibility verification.” 

“By standard practice, the employer is solely responsible for completing I-9 verification and determining employment eligibility,” Baker-Eubanks CEO Kim Cockerham said in a statement.

“We identified and disclosed all publicly available criminal records at that time, and those findings were provided to J.G. Consulting, the executive search firm, which then shared the information with its client, the Des Moines School District. The District ultimately chose to proceed with the hire despite having received the disclosed criminal record information,” Cockerham said.

Roberts has weapon possession charges from February 2020, according to ICE.

Prior to serving as superintendent in Des Moines, Roberts was superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District in Pennsylvania from August 2020 through June 2023.

The Millcreek Township School District said in a statement Monday that Roberts went through an FBI background check, completed I-9 eligibility forms and supplied documentation to support his eligibility to work. The district said it “never received any information or notification regarding the expiration of Dr. Roberts’ work authorization” and called reports of his detention “deeply concerning.”

NYC shooting latest: Gunman mentioned CTE, appeared to target NFL
Shane Devon Tamura, 27, identified by the NYPD as the Midtown Manhattan office building shooter/Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The man who opened fire in a Midtown Manhattan office building, killing four people and wounding a fifth, appeared to be targeting the NFL headquarters and had a note claiming he suffered from CTE, police sources told ABC News.

Shane Tamura drove across the country with a semiautomatic rifle and then carried out a mass shooting on Monday in the building that’s home to the NFL’s offices, officials said. He died by suicide in the building.

Here’s the latest on the investigation:

Mass shooting in Midtown

Once Tamura entered 345 Park Avenue, “eerie” surveillance video captured him allowing a woman to walk out of the elevator, sparing her from being shot, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

“He allowed her to walk past him without any action at all,” Adams told CNN, but Tamura “shot one of the security guards who was behind the desk.”

At the end of the shooting rampage, Tamura died by suicide at the offices of Rudin Management, on the building’s 33rd floor, authorities said.

“It appears as though he was going after the employees at the NFL,” Adams said on FOX 5.

It appeared Tamura “took the wrong elevator bank up to the NFL headquarters,” Adams told CBS. “Instead, it took him to Rudin Management, and that is where he carried out additional shootings and took the lives of additional employees.”

Four people were killed. Three have been identified: a security guard for the building; an executive at Blackstone who was a wife and mom; and a police officer who was a dad of two with a third on the way. The fourth worked at Rudin Management but has not been named, according to the family’s wishes.

A fifth shooting victim — an NFL employee, according to Commissioner Roger Goodell — was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. That victim was listed in stable condition on Tuesday morning, according to a source familiar with the individual’s status.

The shooter’s note

One page of the note found in Tamura’s pocket accused the NFL of concealing the dangers to players’ brains from playing football in order to maximize profits, sources said.

A second page mentioned CTE and blamed football. A third page asked, “Study my brain please. I’m sorry,” sources said.

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head, often seen in military veterans and athletes including football players, hockey players and boxers. CTE can’t be diagnosed in a living person with certainty, but doctors may suspect it based on symptoms and history of head trauma. Symptoms include memory loss, mood changes, confusion and trouble thinking clearly.

Tamura, 27, played high school football in Los Angeles but did not play professionally. Police have found no evidence he suffered a traumatic brain injury or had CTE, sources said, and he has no known connection to the NFL. Tamura’s brain will be examined as part of his autopsy, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

What we know about the gunman

Tamura lived in Las Vegas where he was a surveillance department employee at the Horseshoe hotel and casino, a Horseshoe spokesperson said.

Police traced Tamura’s BMW’s movements through multiple states after it left Nevada on Saturday and entered New York on Monday, about two hours before the shooting, sources said.

Tamura had two Mental Health Crisis Holds in his background in Nevada, one in 2022 and the other in 2024, law enforcement sources said. Those holds typically allow a person to be detained for up to 72 hours if they are thought to be a danger to themselves or others. According to one source, when there is this type of hold in Nevada, officers have to transport the person to the hospital. Once that happens, medical staff take over and decide how long to hold the person.

The weapons

In Monday’s shooting, Tamura used an M4-style semiautomatic Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle equipped with a scope and a barrel flashlight, law enforcement sources told ABC News. In Tamura’s car at the time of the attack were a loaded Colt Python .357 caliber revolver, ammunition, medication and two cellphones, the sources said.

In June, someone at a gun show in Las Vegas called in a tip saying Tamura had purchased large amounts of ammunition and an aftermarket trigger, the sources said.

A Las Vegas police source said Tamura got his CCW, or concealed carry license, in 2022.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday issued an impassioned statement pushing for an assault weapons ban.

“New York has some of the strongest gun laws in the nation. We banned assault weapons. We strengthened our Red Flag Law. We closed dangerous loopholes,” she said, adding that “our laws only go so far” when weapons from other states are brought to New York.

“The American people are tired of thoughts and prayers,” the governor said. “Congress must summon the courage to stand up to the gun lobby and finally pass a national assault weapons ban before more innocent lives are stolen.”

Hochul has ordered flags on all state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.

“An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and we must confront this violence head on,” she said.

President Donald Trump wrote on social media on Tuesday that he’s been briefed “on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love.”

“I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence,” he wrote. “My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds and Liz Neporent contributed to this report.

Man convicted for attempting to give classified information on US Air Force systems to Russia
Thinkstock/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 67-year-old South Dakota man has been sent to prison for over 10 years after being convicted of attempting to disclose classified information on U.S. Air Force systems to the Russian government, officials said.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday that John Murray Rowe from Lead, South Dakota, was sentenced to 126 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine for attempted espionage.

Rowe was charged by indictment in December 2021 and pleaded guilty in April of last year to one count of attempted delivery of national defense information to a foreign government, and three counts of willful communication of national defense information.

According to court documents, Rowe was employed for nearly 40 years as a test engineer for multiple cleared defense contractors and held various high-level while he worked on matters relating to U.S. Air Force electronic warfare technology.

However, after several security violations and “concerning inquiries and statements about Russia and sensitive information,” according to the DOJ, Rowe was identified as a potential insider threat and terminated from employment.

“In March 2020, Rowe told an undercover FBI agent, who he believed to be an agent of the Russian government, that he was not loyal to the United States and that he was interested in helping Russia,” officials said in their statement regarding Rowe on Monday. “During this meeting, Rowe disclosed national defense information classified as [information] that concerned specific operating details of the electronic countermeasure systems used by U.S. military fighter jets, among other things.”

Over the course of the next eight months, Rowe exchanged over 300 emails with a person he believed to be a Russian agent, confirming his willingness to work for the Russian government and discussing his knowledge of classified information relating to U.S. national security, according to officials.

In one email, Rowe was accused of explaining, “If I can’t get a job [in the United States] then I’ll go work for the other team.” In another email, Rowe was said to disclose classified national defense information concerning the U.S. Air Force and, in September 2020, Rowe had a second in-person meeting with the undercover FBI agent where he again disclosed classified national defense information.

“The defendant spent decades working on sensitive U.S. defense programs and was entrusted with safeguarding protected and classified information about military technology. Instead of honoring that trust and his legal responsibilities as a clearance holder, he chose to violate both — repeatedly and willfully attempting to disclose classified information to someone he believed was a foreign agent,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “The Justice Department will hold accountable those who disregard country and conscience at the expense of our Nation’s security, including, as here, out of spite.”

Rowe was arrested on a criminal complaint and warrant on Dec. 15, 2021, and was detained while he waited for his trial to begin but was caught disclosing the same classified national defense information concerning the U.S. Air Force to relatives and an associate during recorded prison calls.

“Despite his knowledge, training, experience, and decades of work as a military contractor, Rowe chose to betray the trust placed in him by his country,” said U.S. Attorney David Metcalf for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. “His repeated, willful efforts to harm the U.S. by divulging sensitive defense information to an adversary are inexcusable. My office and our partners will continue to hold fully accountable anyone seeking to compromise the national security of the United States.”

“By attempting to disclose classified information on U.S. Air Force systems to the Russian government, John Rowe endangered American lives and compromised U.S. national security,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

Rozhavsky added, “This sentencing demonstrates the FBI and our partners will use every tool available to safeguard the homeland from internal and external threats. Anyone tempted to violate their oath to safeguard classified information should understand the severe consequences — and remember the FBI will never stop until we bring you to justice.”

Hurricane Gabrielle becomes major Category 3 storm: Latest path, forecast
Hurricane Gabrielle outlook. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Gabrielle, which has now rapidly intensified into a major Category 3 storm, is the second major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gabrielle, currently located southeast of Bermuda, now has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

Gabrielle is also the second tropical system to undergo rapid intensification this year.

On average, the second major hurricane forms around Sept. 19, meaning Gabrielle’s status aligns with what is typically expected during the Atlantic hurricane season.

As the system continues to track over warm waters and favorable atmospheric conditions, Gabrielle could strengthen even more on Monday before it begins to weaken by Wednesday.

There are currently not any tropical alerts for Bermuda as the storm is expected to pass to the east, keeping rain and wind away from the island.

As the storm passes east of Bermuda, Gabrielle will produce large swells and rip currents along the island through early this week.

The hurricane will push northeast and back out to the central Atlantic in the coming days and will weaken in the process. The storm could sweep along or north of the Azores — a group of islands west of Portugal — on Thursday night and Friday.

As of Monday, Gabrielle does not pose a threat to the United States.

ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.

