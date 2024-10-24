Destruction of Gaza has set back development by 69 years: UN report

Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Gaza infrastructure decimated by the Israel military operation against Hamas has set back human development in the area by almost 70 years, according to a new UN report.

After Hamas launched an unprecedented terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage, Israel began its military retaliation on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 42,000 people in the Palestinian territory, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

As the war in the region rages on, Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said that Israel “must act in every way possible to bring back the 101 hostages” still in Gaza after the announcement that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had been killed during an Oct. 17 military operation.

Approximately 60% of buildings in Gaza — at least 151,265 structures — and 57% of agricultural land have been damaged or destroyed, according to a new assessment released Tuesday from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA).

UNDP estimates that the war has erased “over 69 years of progress” in Gaza and that it would cost more than $18.5 billion to repair the direct damage to the territory’s infrastructure.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has called the mass destruction of dwellings “domicide,” known as the widespread destruction of a living environment, as it has made the Palestinian territory “uninhabitable.”The report also highlights UN concerns about access to not just housing, but also food sources, health care, drinking water, sanitation facilities and more.

“Projections in this new assessment confirm that amidst the immediate suffering and horrific loss of life, a serious development crisis is also unfolding – one that jeopardizes the future of Palestinians for generations to come,” said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator. “The assessment indicates that, even if humanitarian aid is provided each year, the economy may not regain its pre-crisis level for a decade or more. As conditions on the ground allow, the Palestinian people need a robust early recovery strategy embedded in the humanitarian assistance phase, laying foundations for a sustainable recovery.”

UNDP reports that about 90% of the population has been internally displaced, many of them repeatedly. With tens of thousands of damaged housing units among the destruction, more than 743,000 individuals are expected to remain displaced after the war’s end.

This impact is larger than just housing — an estimated 67% of water and sanitation infrastructure and facilities were damaged or destroyed, and 92.9% of school buildings have sustained damage. Health care infrastructure has faced almost 500 attacks recorded by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Israeli officials have said Sinwar’s death “creates a possibility for the immediate release of the abductees and to bring about a change that will lead to a new reality in Gaza — without Hamas and without Iranian control,” according to Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Tuesday amid U.S. efforts to kickstart stalled cease-fire negotiations in Gaza and encourage a diplomatic resolution to ongoing fighting between the Israeli Defense Forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

NASA set to launch mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa in search of signs of life
NASA

(NEW YORK) — Marking the latest foray into space exploration, NASA is preparing to launch its first mission to explore Jupiter’s moon, Europa, to determine if it harbors conditions suitable to support life.

NASA’s Europa Clipper is set to launch on Oct. 10 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will be carried into orbit on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, according to the agency.

The agency will invest approximately $5.2 billion in the entire life of the mission, which spans nearly two decades, beginning in 2015 and ending in 2034, according to a press release from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Europa is the fourth largest of Jupiter’s 95 moons, and planetary scientists believe this unique moon harbors a salty ocean beneath its icy crust.

NASA says the mission aims to answer the question: Does the global, subsurface ocean contain the organic compounds and energy sources necessary to sustain life?

“As an ocean world, Europa is very intriguing,” Gina DiBraccio, director of NASA’s planetary science division, said during a press briefing this month.

“This mission is going to help us to understand a complex piece of our solar system,” DiBraccio added.

NASA’s 100-foot-long and approximately 58-foot-wide Clipper probe is the largest spacecraft the agency has built for a planetary mission and will travel 1.8 billion miles to Europa.

The sizeable spacecraft was built with large solar arrays to collect enough light for its power needs as it operates in the Jupiter system, according to the agency.

The journey to Europa is long, with the flight there spanning roughly five-and-a-half years. NASA says the spacecraft will fire its engines to enter orbit around Jupiter in April 2030.

Once there, the spacecraft will conduct nearly 50 flybys of the planet at “closest-approach altitudes” as low as 16 miles above the surface to gather detailed measurements of the planet’s environment, according to NASA.

Throughout the mission, the spacecraft must fly through one of the “most punishing radiation environments in our solar system — second only to the Sun’s,” according to NASA.

The reason the environment is so challenging is that Jupiter is surrounded by a magnetic field that is 20,000 times stronger than Earth’s.

When the field spins, NASA reports, “it captures and accelerates charged particles, creating radiation that can damage the spacecraft.”

Because of this, the Europa Clipper is designed to shield sensitive electronics from radiation, and NASA researchers designed the spacecraft’s orbits to limit exposure to the most radiation-heavy areas around Jupiter.

If successful, the agency reports the mission will end in June 2034.

US citizens among Sicily superyacht missing as search continues
Italian Coast Guard Command teams and firefighters are carrying out search and rescue operations with helicopters and ships to find missing people after after a yacht sank on Monday due to a storm 20 kilometers east of Palermo in southern Italy on August 19, 2024. (Alberto Lo Bianco/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Two Americans are among the six people still missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily on Monday, ABC News has confirmed.

Christopher and Neda Morvillo are among those still unaccounted for who were aboard the U.K.-flagged vessel, named Bayesian, which sank during a violent storm.

Christopher Morvillo is a partner at law firm Clifford Chance and represented the yacht’s owner — British tech tycoon Mike Lynch — in his recent fraud case brought by Hewlett Packard. He is a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“We are in shock and deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Clifford Chance said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with our Partner, Christopher Morvillo, and his wife Neda who are among the missing. Our utmost priority is providing support to the family as well as our colleague Ayla Ronald, who together with her partner, thankfully survived the incident. Our thoughts extend to the other passengers and crew and all those affected.”

Divers are “assessing the feasibility of safely entering the wreck, an operation complicated by the depth and position of the hull lying on the seabed at about 50 meters, half a mile from the port of Porticello,” the Palermo coast guard said.

Divers, helicopters and patrol boats are all participating in search and rescue efforts, the coast guard said.

The search resumed Tuesday morning. Among the bodies that may be trapped inside the vessel are those of Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.

Some of the 15 people who were rescued are either still recovering or have now left hospital.

“The search for the six missing passengers is therefore continuing unabated, with divers assessing the feasibility of safely entering the wreck, an operation complicated by the depth and position of the hull lying on the seabed at about 50 metres, half a mile from the port of Porticello. At the moment there are no traces of oil pollution,” the Palermo Coast Guard said.

ABC News’ Aicha El Hammar, Helena Skinner, Phoebe Natanson and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.

Several detained after American’s ‘suicide capsule’ death in Switzerland: Police
This photograph shows a view of the Sarco assisted suicide capsule, during a press conference organised by the “Last Resort”, a Swiss human rights non-profit association focused on assisted suicide, in Zurich on July 17, 2024. (Arnd Wiegmann/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Multiple people were detained and a criminal case has been opened in northern Switzerland after a person died by assisted suicide Monday, according to police in the town of Schaffhausen.

“Several persons” were taken into custody on suspicion of “incitement and aiding and abetting suicide,” Schaffhausen police said.

The assisted suicide was carried out using a “Sarco” capsule, police said. 

Philip Nitschke — an Australian doctor who created the device and founder of the “right to die” advocacy nonprofit Exit International — told Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant that the person who died via the capsule was a 64-year-old American woman who traveled to Switzerland to use it. The procedure was conducted at 4:01 p.m. Monday near a forest cabin in Merishausen, he said.

Florian Willet, director of Swiss assisted suicide organization The Last Resort, was the only person present when she died, Nitschke said. The woman began the dying process by pushing the button herself.

Prior to her death, a psychiatrist examined the woman and confirmed she was competent to undergo the procedure, according to de Volkskrant.

Nitschke reportedly described the woman’s death as a major milestone in the movement to legalize assisted suicide, noting that “humane” drugs that bring about death can be extremely difficult to obtain.

After the prosecutor’s office was informed of the assisted suicide by a law firm, law enforcement officials responded to the scene, where they recovered the capsule and took the deceased woman in for an autopsy, police said.

Assisted suicide is legal under Swiss law if the person does so without “external assistance,” and anyone who aids the individual in the process does not have “any self-serving motive,” according to the Guardian..

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

