Destructive thunderstorms hit the Midwest as extreme heat dome puts 165 million in danger

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(CLINTON, Ill. ) — A series of storms has been moving from North and South Dakota through Minnesota and Iowa and into Illinois and has been tearing down trees, damaging buildings and taking down power lines.

More than 170,000 customers are without power across South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin as of Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts stronger than 90 mph have been reported in Spencer, Iowa, as winds are gusting over 75 mph in parts of Minnesota, North and South Dakota, with one tornado having been confirmed ripping through Dixon, South Dakota, though these storms are expected to die down over the next few hours along the Iowa and Illinois border.

Meanwhile, a frontal boundary in the Midwest will continue to interact and feed off the strong heat dome over the South, creating severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind and flash flooding throughout the day and this evening from Montana to Iowa.

The line of storms may continue surging east straight into and through Wednesday and storms are expected to begin late Tuesday afternoon across southern Montana, Wyoming, western Nebraska, eastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas.

Storms will then push through South Dakota and the entire state length of Nebraska through the evening, reaching Iowa by midnight and nearing the Illinois border by 7 a.m. on Wednesday, potentially bringing with it thunderstorms to the Chicago area on Wednesday afternoon.

Elsewhere, in the Northeast, showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Friday, with some storms bringing damaging winds and flash flooding.

This comes as the heat dome continues to be eroded to the south, cooling the area from the high heat but angering the atmosphere in the process.

As often happens during times of extreme heat, the air quality along the I-95 corridor is down to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, with much of this due to pollution from human-caused emissions.

Adding to the already degraded air quality is wildfire smoke from Canada as a new plume of smoke may create an additional haze to the sky Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday.

The heat dome that is centered over the South will slowly erode this week, each day getting cooler from the north to the south, but those still under the heat must remain vigilant to the extreme heat.

More than 165 million Americans are on alert for dangerous heat and humidity from Nebraska to New Hampshire and Florida.

Extreme heat warnings are also in place from New Orleans to St. Louis with heat indices up to 116 possible.

Florida may also experience some of the highest heat index values today, with temperatures that feels like 116 degrees possible for places like Jacksonville and Orlando.

In the Northeast, heat advisories are in place from Pennsylvania to Maine as heat indices could reach between 95 and 105 degrees.

The rest of the area under heat advisories across the Midwest and South could reach heat indices between 100 and 110 today.

By the weekend, extreme heat should be sequestered to the Gulf Coast and the Southwest, with much of the rest of the country in seasonal summer heat or potentially below average.

Cause of deadly fire at assisted-living facility is undetermined due to 2 possible origins: Officials
Photo Credit: Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(Mass.) — The deadly fire at an assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, was accidental, however, the cause is classified as undetermined because investigators found two possible origins, officials said.

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine there are two possible causes that “were clearly accidental”: an electrical or mechanical failure involving an oxygen concentrator, or improper use or disposal of smoking materials.

Officials will continue to investigate, but may not be able to narrow it down to one cause, Davine said.

Ten people died and dozens were hurt in the July 13 blaze at the Gabriel House, which was home to about 70 people. The 10 residents killed ranged in age from 61 to 86.

The fire-alarm fire began in a second-floor resident’s room, where there was an oxygen concentrator and numerous smoking materials, Davine said at a news conference on Tuesday.

There were no signs of issues from cooking, candles, lighting, heating, electrical outlets or other appliances in the room, he said.

Responders did find the damaged remains of a battery-powered scooter, but Davine said investigators believe that was a product of the fire, not the cause.

The resident of the room was among the 10 people who died, so investigators could not get an account of the fire in its earliest stages, Davine said.

Investigators believe the presence of medical oxygen contributed to the fire’s rapid spread, Davine added.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III called the blaze an “unprecedented tragedy.”

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon again commended the first responders who rushed into the flames.

“We mourn the lives lost and the decades of family memories were erased,” Bacon said. “I ask that you say a prayer for these families and I also ask that you spare a thought for the first responders confronting their own trauma.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey held a separate news conference earlier on Tuesday to discuss steps to ensure “tragedies like this don’t happen again.”

Healey announced the state is giving $1.2 million to Fall River to hire more emergency response personnel, stressing the importance of supporting firefighters and first responders.

Healey also said the state is launching a fire and life safety initiative to ensure all 273 assisted living facilities in Massachusetts “are prepared to prevent fires and protect residents during emergencies.”

All facilities must submit an emergency preparedness plan to the state within 30 days, she said. The state is also requiring all facilities to give residents and their families a letter outlining fire safety protocols, evacuation safety procedures and points of contact for questions or concerns, she said.

Teens girls shot outside historic Stonewall Inn after NYC’s Pride March
WABC

(NEW YORK) — An LGBTQ+ Pride parade ended in gunfire near New York City’s historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday night, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

“Saddened to learn about the shooting by the Stonewall Inn tonight as Pride celebrations were winding down,” Adams wrote on X, adding, “During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating.”

Two teenage girls were injured in a shooting, according to New York ABC station WABC, which cited police. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A second girl, who was 17, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting appears to have stemmed from some sort of dispute, though the motive is unclear and no arrests have been made at this point in the investigation, WABC reported.

Shots rang out just after 10 p.m. at 3 Sheridan Square, in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood.

A gun was recovered at the scene as the investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to WABC.

The Stonewall Inn, a gay bar and national historic landmark, became a monument in 2016 under former President Barack Obama, creating the country’s first national park site dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.

It was the site of the Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969, which began in response to routine police raids on the establishment, according to the Library of Congress. The conflict spanned multiple nights and drew national attention as bargoers resisted police.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

11 injured, including children, after boat explodes in Fort Lauderdale: Officials
11 injured, including children, after boat explodes in Fort Lauderdale: Officials
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) — Eleven passengers, including two children, were injured when a boat exploded in Florida on Memorial Day, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Monday in Fort Lauderdale near the New River Triangle, the Coast Guard said. There were 13 people aboard the vessel at the time, it said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported 11 people to Broward Health Medical Center after the explosion, two of whom were children.

There was also a dog on the boat that was rescued, uninjured, according to officials.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman told ABC News the boat was anchored at a sandbar in the Intracoastal Waterway, where boaters are known to congregate on holiday weekends, when the explosion occurred.

When the boat driver turned the engine back on to head to shore, the boat exploded, throwing people into the water and sparking a flash fire, Guzman said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, Guzman said.

