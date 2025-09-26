Developing storm may hit Carolinas as a hurricane next week: Latest forecast
(NEW YORK) — A new tropical system may hit the Carolinas as a hurricane next week, bringing significant flooding with it.
The system — which will be named Imelda — could strengthen to a tropical storm on Saturday and may become a hurricane on Sunday or Monday.
The system will move through the Bahamas this weekend and then turn north. While the track remains uncertain, impacts to the Southeast coast are expected.
By Monday afternoon and Tuesday, the storm’s center is forecast to be near the South Carolina coast. The heaviest rain and strongest winds would be in play from South Carolina to Virginia, with storm surge and coastal flooding also possible
The system will also interact with a stationary front along the coast, which could stall the storm and allow for several days of rainfall.
Flooding is the greatest risk and damaging winds and storm surge are also possible, depending on how strong the storm is as it approaches the coast.
If Imelda forms, it could become a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, but a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — is not expected at this time.
Charleston officials are bracing for a potential impact, announcing Thursday that stormwater pumps have been deployed, high-water vehicles are being readied and the city is working on a sandbag plan.
“We have also ordered that all the lakes be lowered,” Mayor William Cogswell said at an emergency city council meeting.
“Even though this has not formed yet, we are treating it as if we’re expecting some kind of impact,” Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh added. “We don’t want to downplay the scenario — we want everybody to begin to prepare.”
Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is churning in the Atlantic as a Category 1 storm and may strengthen to a major hurricane this weekend.
Humberto is expected to move west of Bermuda on Tuesday and Wednesday and stay hundreds of miles away from the U.S., eventually turning northwest and going out to sea without making landfall.
(NEW YORK) — Erin has become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season, with several areas already on alert for heavy rain and strong waves and rip currents possible along the East Coast of the United States as early as next week.
Hurricane Erin is a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds up to 75 mph.
Tropical storm watches are in place for the Northern Leeward Islands of St. Martin, St. Barts, Anguilla and Barbuda, with breezy and rainy conditions possible in these areas for the next 48 hours. Erin is expected to pass near or north of the Leeward Islands on Saturday.
This weekend, Erin will move north of Puerto Rico and could potentially become a major hurricane, Category 3 or higher, by Sunday morning. The outer bands of this storm could bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday and Sunday, which could lead to isolated flash flooding, potential mudslides and gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph.
Moving to next week, Erin will continue to move northwest, staying east of the Bahamas.
The majority of meteorological modeling continues to keep Erin well off the East Coast of the U.S. by hundreds of miles, but large waves and life-threatening rip currents are still expected to reach the coast on Aug. 20 to Aug. 27.
This would not only be dangerous for anyone entering the waters, but also for property along the coast, as erosion — especially along North Carolina’s Outer Banks — could be a serious threat. The Outer Banks and other parts of North Carolina could see waves of 8 to 12 feet, with other areas of South Carolina and Virginia possibly seeing waves reaching 6 feet next week.
Despite the threat of strong waves along the East Coast, a cold front pushing off of America’s coast is expected to keep Erin out to sea and will also bring below-average temperatures to the Northeast next week.
The National Hurricane Center predicted an above-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic.
August, September and October are the most active months of the Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on Nov. 30.
(NEW YORK) — A veteran firefighter has died while battling one of multiple major wildfires burning in the West, authorities said on Monday.
The firefighter died on Sunday afternoon when he suffered a cardiac emergency while helping to fight the Bivens Creek Fire in southwest Montana, authorities, including Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, confirmed.
“Rapid medical assistance was rendered from a line paramedic; however, resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement.
The firefighter, later identified as Ruben Gonzales Romero of Keizer, Oregon, was one of more than 740 firefighters battling the Bivens Creek Fire, which was burning out of control about 15 miles northwest of Virginia City, Mont., officials said.
The fire, which started on Aug. 13, was 0% contained on Monday after burning 2,242 acres.
In a statement, Gianforte described Romero as a “fallen hero” and expressed his condolences to his family and colleagues.
Romero, a firefighter for over 20 years, “brought significant experience and wisdom to the fire line and the people whom he worked,” according to a statement from the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 6.
“We rest a little more comfortably knowing that he died doing what he loved,” the statement said.
Elsewhere in the West, a fast-spreading wildfire in Northern California’s wine country and a monstrous blaze in Central Oregon continued to threaten homes on Monday as firefighters battling the flames coped with extremely dry conditions and rugged terrain, authorities said.
Despite some growth overnight, the fire crews battling the Flat Fire in Central Oregon managed to increase containment of the fire overnight from 0% to 5%, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Firefighters fighting the Pickett Fire in Northern California’s wine country managed to increase containment overnight to 13%, up from 11% on Sunday, according to fire officials.
The Flat Fire, which started on Thursday near Sisters, Oregon, about 100 miles northeast of Eugene, has burned nearly 22,000 acres, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The fire has destroyed at least 10 structures, including four homes, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries have been reported.
Nearly 3,000 homes remained threatened by Flat Fire, including some located within or near the perimeter of the blaze, according to the sheriff’s office. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for about 1,000 homes in the area.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“We’re starting to get a handle on this fire,” Eric Perkins, an operations section chief on the fire, said in a video statement on Monday morning.
Despite minor growth on the north and west ends of the fire on Sunday night, Perkins said fire crews battling hot spots managed to keep the spread of the fire “relatively small.”
More than 800 firefighters are battling the blaze amid Red Flag warnings and heat advisories, according to fire officials. Temperatures across Central Oregon are expected to climb to the mid-90s on Monday, and winds are expected to be 5 to 10 mph on Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The Pickett Fire
Meanwhile, the Pickett Fire in Napa County, California, has prompted mandatory evacuation orders as firefighters continued to battle the blaze from the ground and air into Monday.
As of Monday morning, more than 600 structures remain threatened by the fire, but there were no reports of structures being destroyed or damaged, CalFire said.
More than 2,000 firefighters, including 10 helicopter crews, are fighting the fire, according to Cal Fire.
The Pickett Fire broke out around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday near the town of Calistoga, officials said. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
“Fire crews worked overnight to strengthen control lines, mop up hot spots and protect nearby structures,” Cal Fire said in a statement on Monday. “Fire continues to be fueled by brush, grasses and dead timber, contributing to an increase inOre fire intensity. Firefighters are working in steep, challenging terrain as they continue to strengthen containment lines.”
The fire is in the same region as the massive Glass Fire that scorched more than 11,000 acres in 2020.
“Leadership with prior experience in this rugged terrain, specifically from the 2020 Glass Fire, has been instrumental in guiding effective suppression efforts,” CalFire said.
(NEW YORK) — Pedro Hernandez, the man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Etan Patz in 1979, should be retried or released, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based its decision on a flawed jury instruction given by a New York state judge about Hernandez’s purported confessions.
Hernandez, 64, is currently in state prison serving a sentence of 25 years to life after he was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping and murdering Patz, the 6-year-old boy whose face was the first placed on a milk carton to seek public help finding missing children.
A spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, “We are reviewing the decision.”
Because of the lack of physical evidence, the trial — Hernandez’s second, after the first jury hung — hinged entirely on Hernandez’s purported confessions to luring Etan into a basement as he walked to his school bus stop alone in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.
Hernandez, who has a documented history of mental illnesses and a low IQ, initially confessed after seven hours of questioning by three police officers. Immediately after Hernandez confessed, the police administered Miranda warnings, began a video recording and had Hernandez repeat his confession on tape. He did so again, several hours later, to an assistant district attorney.
When deliberating, the jury sent the judge three different notes about Hernandez’s confessions. One of them asked the judge to explain whether, if the jury found that Hernandez’s confession before he was read his rights “was not voluntary,” it “must disregard” the later confessions. The judge responded, without further explanation, “the answer is, no.”
The federal appeals court concluded “the state trial court’s instruction was clearly wrong” and “that the error was manifestly prejudicial.” The court said Hernandez must be released or retried within a reasonable amount of time.
Hernandez, a stock boy at a local convenience store, was accused of luring Patz to the basement with a bottle of soda. Patz vanished on the first day he was allowed to walk to the school bus stop alone on May 25, 1979.