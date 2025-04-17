DHS demands ‘detailed records’ of student visa holders at Harvard

DHS demands ‘detailed records’ of student visa holders at Harvard
Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Homeland Security is demanding “detailed records” on Harvard University’s student visa holders, according to a statement from the department.

The school must turn over student visa holders’ records, specifically those pertaining to “illegal and violent activities,” or risk losing the school’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program status, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Harvard in a letter sent by the department.

The SEVP allows for noncitizen students to study at the university under a specific visa.

Noem told Harvard it is a “privilege” to have foreign students attend Harvard, “not a guarantee.”

“The United States Government understands that Harvard University relies heavily on foreign student funding from over 10,000 foreign students to build and maintain their substantial endowment,” Noem wrote in a letter dated April 16 and obtained by ABC News. “At the same time, your institution has created a hostile learning environment for Jewish students due to Harvard’s failure to condemn antisemitism.”

Noem requested that Harvard provide a tranche of information to the department to keep its SEVP status, asking it for information on student visa holders’ “known” illegally activity, violent activity, threats to students or faculty, disciplinary actions taken as a result of being involved in a protest, whether a student obstructed the school’s learning environment and the coursework that a student is taking to maintain the visa status, according to the letter.

“In the event the school fails to respond to this request within the timeframe provided … SEVP will automatically withdraw the school’s certification,” she wrote.

DHS is also pulling $2 million in grants from Harvard — part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to halt grant funding for the university.

“Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism — driven by its spineless leadership — fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security,” Noem said in a press release. “With anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology poisoning its campus and classrooms, Harvard’s position as a top institution of higher learning is a distant memory. America demands more from universities entrusted with taxpayer dollars.”

On Monday, Harvard said it is refusing to comply with a series of demands from President Donald Trump’s administration. The Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism subsequently announced a multibillion-dollar freeze on funding to the university.

The administration’s task force said it would withhold $2.2 billion in multiyear grants and $60 million in multiyear contract value to the institution.

In a statement, Harvard said it is aware of the letter sent by DHS and “values the rule of law,” according to a university spokesperson.

“Harvard is aware of the Department of Homeland Security’s letter regarding grant cancellations and scrutiny of foreign student visas, which — like the Administration’s announcement of the freeze of $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts, and reports of the revocation of Harvard’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status — follows on the heels of our statement that Harvard will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” the spokesperson said. “We continue to stand by that statement. We will continue to comply with the law and expect the Administration to do the same.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Tens of thousands of protesters mustered in cities and towns across the country on Saturday to sound off against the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal government and its polices.

Carrying homemade posters and chanting “Hands Off,” the protesters came out to the more than 1,200 rallies nationwide despite rain in many cities, according to organizers.

Several Democratic heavyweights, including some members of Congress, joined the protests and urged the public not to stand for what they called the administration’s mismanagement and breaking with constitutional norms.

“Our founders wrote a Constitution that did not begin with ‘We the dictators,'” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told the crowd gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

He slammed the administration for several of its policies, including President Donald Trump’s implementing of tariffs on nearly every country.

“Their tariffs are not only imbecilic — they’re illegal, they’re unconstitutional, and we’re going to turn this around,” he said.

Paul Osadebe, a lawyer for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, spoke during the rally in Washington and said he’s been asked by the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to take a buyout offer.

Osadebe, a union steward with AFGE Local 476, told the crowd the oligarchs do not “value you or your life or your community.”

“We’re seeing that they don’t care who they have to destroy or who they have to hurt to get what they want,” he said.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., echoed his statement with a warning that it will get worse.

“They would have us believe if we gave them all of control, everything would be OK,” he said. “But breaking news, they have the control, and look at where we are now: massive inequality across the country.”

Similar energy and rhetoric were present at other “Hands Off” protests.

“The federal administration thinks this country belongs to them — and that they’re above the law,” organizers of the Boston rally said. “They’re taking everything they can get their hands on — our rights, our health care, our data, our jobs, our services — and daring the world to stop them.”

There were no reports of any major disturbances or arrests at any of the rallies.

The White House did not have any immediate comment about the events.

Southwest border mission has cost 0M so far — with over M for Guantanamo Bay alone: Sources
Southwest border mission has cost $330M so far — with over $40M for Guantanamo Bay alone: Sources
A photo released by the Department of Homeland Security of the first flight of migrants who were part of Tren de Aragua, preparing to takeoff for Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 4, 2025. Via DHS.

(WASHINGTON) — The southwestern border mission and the detention operations at Guantanamo Bay have cost close to $330 million through mid-March, according to a U.S. official familiar with information briefed to Congress, as President Donald Trump attempts to fulfill his campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration in the United States.

The deportation flights and detention operations at Guantanamo Bay, which only held a few hundred detainees at its peak, have cost nearly $40 million of that total.

There are only a few dozen deported migrants currently being held at Guantanamo Bay.

The estimated costs of the operations at the border and at Guantanamo Bay have not been previously reported.

The costs of the southwestern border operation are expected to continue to rise now that additional active-duty forces have continued to move to the border, where there are now more than 10,000 active duty troops as part of the mission on the border with Mexico.

Additional costs will likely include those associated with the new deployments of two U.S. Navy destroyers to that mission.

As of March 12, 2025, the military services had provided a total of $328.5 million in support for the border mission, including deportation flights and deployments to the border, according to a U.S. official familiar with the information briefed to Congress. Of that total, $289.2 million was for border security operations and $39.3 million was for the operations at Guantanamo Bay.

The cost at Guantanamo Bay is extremely high given the only several hundred detainees have been sent there — even though Trump had said tent cities there could hold as many as 30,000 deported migrants.

“There’s a lot of space to accommodate a lot of people,” Trump said of using Guantanamo Bay to house migrants on Feb. 4 after he signed an executive order to send migrants there on Jan. 29. “So we’re going to use it. … I’d like to get them out. It would be all subject to the laws of our land, and we’re looking at that to see if we can.”

Detainees with criminal records were housed at the detention facility that had been used to house enemy combatants from the War on Terror, and others were placed at the Migrant Operations Center that could only house 50 migrants.

Plans called for a tent city adjoining that migrant facility to be built that could house the numbers mentioned by Trump and other senior administration officials.

However, operations have come nowhere close to that as the phased construction initially envisioned building tent facilities for 2,500 people — but only 195 tents capable of housing 500 people have been built. And they have not been used at all because they did not meet U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention standards, such as including air conditioning.

On Friday, a delegation of Senate Democrats visited the migrant detention operations at Guantanamo Bay and later criticized what they called the “scale and wastefulness of the Trump Administration’s misuse of our military.”

“The staggering financial cost to fly these immigrants out of the United States and detain them at Guantanamo Bay — a mission worth tens of millions of dollars a month — is an insult to American taxpayers,” Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee, who sponsored the visit, said in a statement.

“President Trump could implement his immigration policies for a fraction of the cost by using existing ICE facilities in the U.S., but he is obsessed with the image of using Guantanamo, no matter the cost,” it added.

ICE has its own fleet of chartered aircraft that are used for deportation flights that cost about $8,577 an hour, according to its website. In contrast, the flights to Guantanamo Bay were conducted on C-130Js and C-17s.

The U.S. Transportation Command said it costs $20,000 per flight hour for C-130Js and $28,500 per flight hour for C-17s — and a one-way flight Guantanamo from El Paso, Texas is about 4 1/2 hours on a C-17 and six hours on a C-130J, allowing costs to add up quickly.

U.S. Transportation Command has also carried out deportation flights to Honduras, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, India and Panama. The most recent military flight occurred on Friday, when a military deportation flight landed in Guatemala.

ABC News reported last week that 21 deported migrants had been sent to Guantanamo Bay aboard a civilian flight coordinated by ICE, the first detainees to arrive there since the earlier removal of all 41 detainees at Guantanamo Bay to a detention center in Louisiana.

In late February, the 178 detainees at Guantanamo Bay at that time were flown out, with 176 returning to their home country of Venezuela and two others returned to the United States.

Trump says it could take 2 years before tariffs result in American manufacturing boom
Trump says it could take 2 years before tariffs result in American manufacturing boom
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As markets nosedived and foreign allies recoiled after the unveiling of sweeping tariffs to be imposed by the U.S., President Donald Trump said he was looking toward the future impact of his levies.

In the case of manufacturing growth, a key administration interest in imposing a 10% levy on all trade partners and significantly higher tariffs on certain nations such as China, Trump said it could take years.

“Let’s say it’s a two-year process,” Trump said when asked by a reporter on Thursday how long it will take to get the industry where he wants to see it.

“You know, they start a plant, and they’re big plants We’re giving them approval to also, in many cases, to build the electric facility with it,” he continued. “So, you have electric generation and the plant, and they’re big plants. Now, the good news is a lot of money for them, and they can build them fast, but they’re still very big plants. I’d always say it would take a year-and-a-half to two years.”

Meanwhile, Trump brushed off concerns about the short-term pain economists expect to be passed on to American consumers.

“It’s to be expected where this is a patient that was very sick,” Trump said, comparing his economic policies to surgery.

“It’s going to be a booming country, a very booming country,” the president said.

Trump’s tariff plan, announced in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, includes a baseline 10% tariff against all U.S. trade partners and steeper, more targeted levies against nations that place duties on U.S. imports.

Jay Timmons, the chief executive of the National Association of Manufacturers, released a statement on Wednesday night criticizing the rollout.

“Needless to say, today’s announcement was complicated, and manufacturers are scrambling to determine the exact implications for their operations,” Timmons said.

Timmons, who oversees the country’s largest manufacturing trade association, said the administration should instead make inputs that manufacturers use to produce products in the U.S. tariff-free and try to negotiate “zero-for-zero” tariffs for American-made goods in foreign markets.

“The stakes for manufacturers could not be higher,” he said. “Many manufacturers in the United States already operate with thin margins,” he added, and “the high costs of new tariffs threaten investment, jobs, supply chains and, in turn, America’s ability to outcompete other nations and lead as the preeminent manufacturing superpower.”

Fallout continued on Friday to Trump’s tariff plan. China hit back with retaliatory tariffs of their own: a 34% levy on all U.S. goods. Markets slipped further in early trading, after recording their worst day since June 2020 on Thursday.

Trump on Thursday signaled an openness to negotiation, despite White House officials throughout the day denying any chance of bargaining on the tariffs.

Then on Friday morning, Trump appeared to only double down, writing on his social media site: “MY POLICIES WILL NEVER CHANGE.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.