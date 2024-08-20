DHS watchdog warns of ‘urgent issue’ after immigration officials allegedly lose track of unaccompanied children
(NEW YORK) — The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog says it has uncovered an “urgent issue” with how immigration officials handle cases involving unaccompanied migrant children, warning in a new report that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has been unable to keep track of all unaccompanied minors released from government custody.
The interim report, sent to Congress on Tuesday and obtained by ABC News, said that — in the past five years — more than 32,000 unaccompanied migrant children failed to appear for their immigration court hearings, and ICE was “not able to account” for all of their locations.
“Without an ability to monitor the location and status of [unaccompanied migrant children], ICE has no assurance [they] are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor,” Inspector General Joseph Cuffari wrote in his interim report.
He urged ICE to “take immediate action to ensure the safety of [unaccompanied children] residing in the United States.”
Cuffari’s report is part of a broader audit of ICE’s ability to track unaccompanied migrant children who have been released or transferred from U.S. custody after entering the country.
According to the interim report, immigration officials transferred more than 448,000 unaccompanied migrant children from 2019 to 2023, spanning both the Trump and Biden administrations. After interviewing more than 100 officials and visiting ten ICE field offices, the inspector general found that immigration officials “cannot always monitor the location and status of unaccompanied migrant children who are released … and [then] did not appear as scheduled in immigration court.”
When unaccompanied migrant children do not show up to court, federal judges will often issue several continuances — to postpone the hearings for months — until they are left with no choice but to issue deportation orders.
Earlier this year, ABC News attended several hearings at immigration court in Hyattsville, Maryland, where federal judges were forced to issue removal orders for unaccompanied migrant children who did not appear for their scheduled hearings. And for those who do appear, only 56% are represented by counsel, according to the Department of Justice.
ABC News previously reported that tens of thousands of unaccompanied young migrants are representing themselves before federal immigration judges due to a litany of issues crippling the court system.
In his interim report, Cuffari said that as of May 2024, more than 291,000 unaccompanied children had not been placed into removal proceedings because ICE had not served them notices to appear or scheduled a court date for them. Accordingly, the number of unaccompanied children who failed to appear for their court dates “may have been much larger” than 32,000 had ICE issued notices or scheduled court dates for those 291,000 children.
“Immigration court hearings are often ICE’s only opportunity to observe and screen [children] for trafficking indicators or other safety concerns,” the interim report said.
So, according to the report, when ICE fails to service notices to appear, or schedule court dates, that “reduces opportunities to verify their safety.”
The report cited a number of key challenges for ICE, noting that, among other issues, “ICE still lacks adequate staffing, which can limit officers’ time and ability to check the location or immigration case status of migrants.”
“Resource constraints also impact [their] ability to issue [notices] to all [unaccompanied children] after their release from HHS’ custody,” the report said.
The report also said that ICE is burdened by “manual, multi-step processes to share information on [children] who do not appear in court.”
The watchdog suggested that Homeland Security officials “develop and implement an automated system to document court appearances and maintain address information of unaccompanied migrant children.”
Agency officials agreed with the watchdog’s recommendation to incorporate an automated tracking mechanism, according to a brief response included with the 18-page interim report. But they also suggested that the assessments in the watchdog’s interim report failed to articulate some structural challenges that complicate their ability to track migrant children and “therefore lead to misunderstandings about the process.”
(NEW YORK) — A man is at large after committing a sexual attack on a 21-year-old woman sunbathing in New York City’s Central Park, according to police.
The young woman was alone and sunbathing in the Great Hill section of the park when a man came toward her exposing himself around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference.
“She screams and gets up to run,” but “he tackles her from behind” and “tried to get on top of her,” Chell said.
The victim fought the man off and he fled, Chell said.
Officers scoured the park for witnesses on Monday afternoon, Chell said. Police said they’re checking for surveillance video.
The attack unfolded in “one of the most iconic locations in the world” for New Yorkers and visitors, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard said.
Police “are going to continue to be out here until we feel that this perpetrator is off the streets,” Sheppard said.
There’s no pattern of sexual assaults in Central Park, Chell noted.
The attacker is described as a Black man in his 30s with curly hair, police said. He has a medium build and is about 6 feet tall, police said.
Authorities urge anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
(PLANT CITY, Fla.) — Four people and three dogs are dead after a Florida mobile home was intentionally set on fire in what authorities called an “evil” act, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a fire at a residence in Plant City shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in 20 minutes, though four people were found dead at the scene, authorities said. Three dogs were also killed in the blaze.
A 25-year-old man who lived in the home has been arrested after allegedly admitting to intentionally setting the home on fire.
The suspect, Shawn Gossett, was found near the mobile home after fire crews responded to the blaze, according to Hillsborough County Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer.
Gossett allegedly admitted to detectives that he started the fire by igniting paper towels with a lighter, Maurer said.
“The details of why and his motive are still being worked out as we work through this investigation,” Maurer said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “This is an immense tragedy, and one that was senseless.”
Gossett has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder while engaged in arson, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of arson of a dwelling, the sheriff’s office said. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Gossett is believed to have been friends with the family who lived in the home, Maurer said. The names of the victims, who were all adults, have not yet been released pending family notification, he said.
Maurer said the victims were unable to get out of the home, but it is unclear why.
Their manner and cause of death are pending an autopsy and should be available later Wednesday, Maurer said.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the swift actions of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue that led to an arrest in the incident.
“This is an utterly senseless and horrific crime where four innocent lives were tragically taken due to the evil actions of this man,” Chronister said in a statement.
(BUTLER, Pa.) — Former President Donald Trump says he was shot in the ear after a gunman perched on the roof of a nearby building opened fire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday — a harrowing incident that the FBI called an assassination attempt.
The shooting, which set the country on edge on the eve of the Republican National Convention, left one spectator dead, two others critically injured, and sparked chaos at the event. As the former president spoke, shots crackled and Trump, hand to his ear, dropped to the ground where he was surrounded by agents before behind hustled off the stage into a waiting car amid the screams and confusion of the crowd.
The shooting, which is being investigated by the FBI overseen by the Justice Department’s National Security Division, as well as the U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh, comes amid a heightened threat environment.
The Secret Service, in a statement, said that a shooter “fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue” after which agents “neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased.”
The shooter fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle while perched on a rooftop adjacent to the venue and was 200-300 yards away at the time of the shooting, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
It was “surprising” that the suspected gunman was able to get off as many shots as he allegedly did, law enforcement said, adding that the gunman was a “very determined attacker.”
One spectator was killed and two others critically injured, the Secret Service said in a statement. All were adult men, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a press conference. The shots fired were “scattered” and the injured and dead had been spread through the crowd, he said.
The FBI early on Sunday identified the suspected gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The FBI had earlier said they believed they had identified the shooter, but were not releasing his name during the sensitive first steps in the investigation, according to a law enforcement source. The early indication was that the shooter was a lone wolf, but the situation was fluid, the source said.
FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek earlier had said the agency was trying to assess the motive for the shooting and to confirm the gunman’s identity. “It’s a matter of doing biometric confirmations, so there was no identification on the individual for example so we’re looking at photographs right now and we’re trying to run his DNA and get biometric confirmation.”
There appeared to be blood on Trump’s right ear as he was being taken off stage, and he could be seen mouthing “fight” and pumping his fist.
Bivens described a “chaotic scene” where law enforcement acted “heroically.” Bivens said officials were following up on reports about suspicious occurrences that they received prior to the shooting.
‘Something was wrong,’ Trump says
A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.” Later in the evening, he was released and left the Butler area under Secret Service protection, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wrote on X.
In a statement on Truth Social posted hours after the shooting, Trump said he “was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”
“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he wrote in the post, which expressed condolences to the family of the rallygoer who was killed.
“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” he added. Trump’s campaign says he still plans to attend the RNC.
Outpouring of support
The incident sent shockwaves throughout the political world and sparked condemnation from both sides of the aisle as well as an outpouring of support.
President Joe Biden called the incident “sick” and said “there’s no place in America for this kind of violence.”
“We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.” Biden spoke to Trump in the wake of the shooting.
And Vice President Kamala Harris said she was “relieved he is not seriously injured.”
“Violence such as this has no place in our nation,” he added. “We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”
Donald Trump Jr., told ABC News he has spoken to his father, who remains at the hospital. He said his father is “in good spirits” as he remains under observation, adding that his father is “never gonna stop.”
“This is the fighter America needs!” Trump’s son Eric wrote in a post on X with a photo of his father’s fist raised in the air attached.
And Trump’s daughter Ivanka, called the shooting “senseless” and wrote “I love you Dad” on X.
Former Vice President Mike Pence said on X that he was “praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us.”
In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro said “We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today.”
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who is on the short list for Trump’s potential running mate, placed blame for the incident, without elaborating or citing evidence, on President Biden.
“Today is not just some isolated incident,” Vance wrote on X. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed a “FULL INVESTIGATION OF THE TRAGIC EVENTS TODAY” in a statement on X.
‘People started to panic’
Trump was talking to the crowd about immigration when pops could be heard and chaos broke out. The former president could be seen grasping his ear before going down to the ground and being swarmed and shielded by Secret Service agents.
Dave McCormick, who’s running for U.S. Senate, told ABC News he was in the front row of the rally. He said he heard “seven or eight” shots fired.
“People started to panic,” he said. “Everyone dropped to the ground.”
Witness Leonard Verdetto said everyone at the rally had been “joyful” but then he heard “popping sounds,” describing 6-8 shots fired.
“None of us really registered at the time that all these people were saying ‘get down!’ ‘get down!'”
“We were all praying…We were praying to him to keep us safe, keep us protected.”
Another witness, a speaker at the event, Rico Elmore, said he was about 20 feet away from Trump at the time. He said at first he thought the shots were “fireworks.”
“I turned around, and someone yelled ‘medic.” Then he took his tie off and sprang into action, realizing there was not time for a medic to get there, but by the time he got there, he said, it was too late. “The person…was bleeding out through their head.”
He said “I tried to block the wound” by holding a towel against it until the medical team arrived.
“I just saw the bullets hitting the stands, bouncing up,” witness John Dohanich added. He said there was an initial volley of shots, followed by a pause, and then the rest of the shots.
“I’m hearing everyone screaming ‘get down!’ ‘get down’,” and he said he tried to help people get down. “I told them just to keep praying, keep calm.”
In the wake of the incident, Trump, with blood on his ear and the side of his face, was then led off the stage quickly, pumping his fist on stage and also as he was helped into a vehicle to be taken away.
Heavily armed security personnel got on stage as he was led off.
“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”
The White House said in a statement, “The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump’s rally.”
Violence ‘absolutely unacceptable’
“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a possible vice president pick, wrote on social media, “Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok.”
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a possible vice presidential pick, posted to X, calling for prayers for the former president.
“Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today.”
Another vice presidential hopeful, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, also posted on X asking for prayers for Trump and those at the rally.
“Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today.”
“ATF is responding to assist the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners. This is a top priority. We have no further comment at this time,” ATF said in a statement.
ABC News’ Isabella Murray, Jack Date and Luke Barr contributed to this story.