Diane Keaton, Oscar-winning ‘Annie Hall’ actress, dead at 79

Diane Keaton, Oscar-winning ‘Annie Hall’ actress, dead at 79

Diane Keaton (Fotos International/Getty Images, FILE)

Legendary actress Diane Keaton, known for her Oscar-winning role in Annie Hall, and iconic performances in The Godfather films and The First Wives Club, has died at 79. Her death was confirmed to ABC News by Dori Rath, who produced several movies with the actress.

A cause of death was not provided. ABC News has confirmed that the LAFD responded to a medical call at Keaton’s Brentwood Home at 8:08 Saturday morning and transported a patient to a hospital.

Born Diane Hall, Keaton got her start on Broadway in 1969 in various productions, including Woody Allen‘s Play It Again, Sam. She was also a standout in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, playing Kay, the girlfriend-turned-wife of Al Pacino‘s Michael Corleone.

But Keaton became best known for her roles opposite Allen — with whom she was romantically involved for a time — in movies like Sleeper, Love and Death and the big-screen adaptation of Play It Again, Sam. All told, they worked together in eight films. Her iconic role opposite Allen as the titular character in 1977’s Annie Hall won her an Academy Award and made her an unlikely fashion icon to boot, thanks to her character’s fedoras, ties, vests and men’s shirts. 

In 2018, after Allen was accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow in the ’90s, Keaton defended him, writing on Twitter, “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him.”

Post-Annie Hall, Keaton appeared in more serious films, such as Looking for Mr. Goodbar, and Allen’s Interiors and Manhattan. She was nominated for an Oscar for 1981’s Reds opposite her then-boyfriend Warren Beatty.

Starting in 1987 with Baby Boom, Keaton began a collaboration with writer/director Nancy Meyers in a series of comedy films, including 1991’s Father of the Bride and its sequel, and 2003’s Something’s Gotta Give, which earned Keaton another best actress Oscar nomination. Her final best actress nomination came with her role in 1996’s Marvin’s Room. Her final released films were 2024’s Summer Camp and Arthur’s Whisky.

In addition to her acting roles, Keaton was a director of music videos, TV shows and feature films, including 2000’s Hanging Up. She wrote several books, including bestselling memoirs, and edited others. Keaton was also a photographer, real estate developer and activist. 

Keaton is survived by her daughter, Dexter Keaton, and son, Duke Keaton.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor star in ‘The History of Sound’ trailer and more
In brief: Paul Mescal, Josh O’Connor star in ‘The History of Sound’ trailer and more

Days of our Lives is going to continue for many more days of our lives. The long-running daytime drama series has been renewed for two more seasons at Peacock. The show will continue its run as one of the longest-running scripted TV shows in the world with the upcoming seasons 62 and 63 …

Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor star as star-crossed lovers in the new trailer for The History of Sound. MUBI has released the official trailer for the film, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 12. The romance movie follows two young men who meet during World War I and set out to record the voices of the Americans around them …

The official teaser for Netflix’s Train Dreams has arrived. Joel Edgerton stars alongside Felicity Jones in the movie based on Denis Johnson‘s novella. The film follows logger and railroad worker Robert Grainier and the life he leads in the rapidly changing early 20th century America …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ officially begins production
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ officially begins production
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

Cameras have started rolling on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate announced the film has officially begun production in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The video shows off the picturesque filming locations for the upcoming sixth Hunger Games film.

There is also a clip of Joseph Zada, who stars as Haymitch Abernathy, standing in front of his trailer.

The video is set to the lullaby “Deep in the Meadow” as performed by Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games films.

Zada leads a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney PeakMckenna GraceJesse PlemonsKelvin Harrison Jr.Maya HawkeRalph FiennesElle FanningGlenn CloseBilly Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Venus Williams confirms engagement after winning 1st singles match in 2 years
Venus Williams confirms engagement after winning 1st singles match in 2 years
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Dsquared2

Venus Williams is officially engaged!

The tennis superstar, 45, confirmed she and actor Andrea Preti, 37, are planning to marry in an interview after winning her first singles match in two years at the Mubadala Citi DC Open Tuesday night.

“My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Williams said in a post-match interview with The Tennis Letter.

Williams defeated Peyton Stearns, the No. 35 player in the world, 6-3, 6-4, on Tuesday.

Her comeback didn’t come easy, however, as Williams told The Tennis Letter.

“There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill,” Williams said. “Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time, lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So [Preti] encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here.”

The win was especially sweet as Williams said it was the first time Preti had seen her play.

The couple were first linked in 2024 and then sparked engagement rumors after Williams was seen wearing a ring this February, according to People.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.