Diane Keaton’s daughter shares tattoo she got to honor late actress

Dexter White and Diane Keaton attend the NeueHouse x ‘Mack & Rita’ premiere at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2022. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Diane Keaton‘s daughter celebrated the late actress on Monday, on what would have been Keaton’s 80th birthday, sharing a photo of a tattoo she got in her mother’s honor.

Keaton’s daughter, Dexter White, who goes by Dexie, posted a pair of photos on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “I miss you, mom,” with broken heart and dove emoji.

The first photo shows the mother-daughter duo embracing at a scenic overlook, Keaton wearing her signature wide-brim bowler hat and a long puffer coat, and Dexie wearing an oversized sweater and sneakers.

The second photo shows a pair of forearm tattoos, one that reads “La di da” with a heart — a nod to an iconic line from her mom’s famous movie, Annie Hall — and one that reads “Weird old world.”

White tagged her brother, Duke Keaton, in the second photo, just beneath the “Weird old world” tattoo.

In the caption, White thanked Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter, known professionally as Winter Stone, “for my forever reminder of my wonderful mom.”

Diane Keaton, who never married, became a mother at the age of 50 when she adopted White. She later adopted Duke Keaton in 2001.

The legendary Oscar-winning actress died at age 79 on Oct. 11, 2025.

Diane Keaton rose to fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams in The Godfather films. In 1978, she won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in Annie Hall.

She is also known for her roles in Play It Again, Sam, Baby Boom, Something’s Gotta Give, The First Wives Club and the Book Club franchise.

‘Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ first look pays homage to original series
The logo for ‘Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.’ (Hulu)

The teaser for the Malcom in the Middle revival has arrived.

Hulu released the first teaser for Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair on Friday. The revival will consist of four episodes that will arrive to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in 2026.

The new teaser pays homage to the original series’ pilot episode, which found Bryan Cranston‘s Hal getting his back shaved by Jane Kaczmarek’s Lois. We see someone’s back getting shaved, and then the hair forms the show’s logo.

“Some things never change,” the Instagram caption of the teaser reads. “#MalcolmInTheMiddle Life’s Still Unfair, a special four-part event, streams 2026.”

This new revival picks up after Malcom (Frankie Muniz) has spent over a decade shielding himself and his daughter from his family.

“Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party,” according to its official synopsis.

Also starring in the revival are Chris Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese and Emy Coligado as Piama.

Joining the franchise for this new installment are Keeley Karsten as Leah, Malcolm’s daughter; Vaughan Murrae as Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling; Kiana Madeira as Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend; and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

In brief: ‘Young Sherlock’ teaser trailer and more

Harrison Ford is set to be honored with the life achievement award from SAG-AFTRA at The Actor Awards, which is the awards ceremony formerly known as the SAG Awards. The ceremony takes place on March 1, 2026, and will air live on Netflix …

The first look at Young Sherlock has arrived. Prime Video has released the teaser trailer and premiere date for the upcoming series starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. All eight episodes of the show premiere on March 4, 2026 …

Matthew McConaughey and Zoe Saldaña are in negotiations to act alongside each other in a new film titled Positano. Deadline reports the Netflix film is a romanic caper set in Italy …

Leonardo DiCaprio eulogizes Jane Goodall: ‘Led with hope, always’
Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during the funeral service for conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall at the Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to Jane Goodall on Wednesday in a moving eulogy at the late primatologist and wildlife conservationist’s funeral service in Washington, D.C.

Goodall died of natural causes on Oct. 1 at the age of 91.

The actor delivered the eulogy at Washington National Cathedral. In his speech, DiCaprio remembered Goodall as an influential and impassioned environmentalist and reflected on the personal relationship he shared with her.

“It’s a privilege to stand here today honoring a person of such immense magnitude, an extraordinary woman who changed not only the world, but so many of us in it, my good friend Jane Goodall,” DiCaprio began.

DiCaprio highlighted Goodall’s optimism in her approach to the environmental issues plaguing the Earth.

“When most of us think about environmental issues, we tend to dwell on destruction and loss,” said DiCaprio, who said Goodall “led with hope, always.”

“She never lingered in despair. She focused on what could be done. She reminded us that change begins with compassion, and that our humanity is our greatest tool,” he continued.

DiCaprio discussed his personal relationship with Goodall, describing her as “gentle, curious, funny, witty and absolutely unstoppable.”

“We got to cross paths in so many different places — at conferences, on panels, and in friends’ homes. And every single time, we’d end up tucked away in a corner talking late into the night about politics, biodiversity, and our shared hope that the next generation might do better than we have done,” he said.

DiCaprio concluded, “Jane often said, ‘Every day that we live, we can make an impact on the planet.’ May ours be an impact of hope for her, for all living things, and for the generations to come. Thank you, Jane, for being everything you said you would be and for spending your lifetime proving it to all of us.”

