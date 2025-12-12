Dick Van Dyke prepares to turn 100: ‘I’m so lucky’

Dick Van Dyke poses at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites on June 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, FILE)

Dick Van Dyke is getting ready to turn 100 years old.

The famed and celebrated actor — whose career has included Emmys, a Grammy, a Tony and a Lifetime Achievement Honor — opened up to ABC News’ Chris Connelly about his milestone age, and his new book that’s filled with advice on how to reach it.

Connelly and Van Dyke spoke at the actor’s Malibu, California, home with his wife, Arlene Silver, in an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Friday.

“You know I played old men a lot. And I always played ’em as angry and cantankerous,” he said, adding with a laugh, “It’s not really that way.”

He continued, “I don’t know any other 100-year-old, but I can speak for myself.”

Speaking about his physical condition as he approaches the century mark on Saturday, Van Dyke said, “I’m so lucky. I don’t have any ache or pain.”

He added he goes to the gym three days a week, calling his wife “a health nut.”

“I think that saved me from the pain. That’s good advice for anybody,” Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke also spoke about his newly released book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, which hit shelves in November.

“Well, I had a few more things I wanted to say. I wanted to pass down some of my wisdom to the younger generations,” he said of the book.

Van Dyke’s career has spanned generations and genres, reaching new heights with his role in 1964’s Mary Poppins. Among the many accolades Van Dyke owns is a Tony Award for his role in Bye Bye Birdie and an Emmy for The Dick Van Dyke Show.

In his interview, Van Dyke also touched on darker moments, like publicly coming forward to discuss his struggle with alcohol. “There was a lotta response from people who were having drinking problems who said, ‘Thank you for bringin’ it out into the sunlight,'” he said.

Van Dyke says there are some challenges that come with reaching triple digits, saying, “I miss movement. I’ve got one game leg from I don’t know what. And — dance — I still try to dance.”

The actor says his wife, whom he married in 2012, has made sure he retains youth.

“She kept me young,” he said. “She gives me energy, she gives me humor, and all kinds of support.”

Silver also shared her joy in looking after her centenarian husband.

“It’s like a privilege and an honor to take care of him and make him happy,” she added.

While 100 years old may seem like an accomplishment on its own, Van Dyke says he’s not done. “The funniest thing is, it’s not enough. A hundred years is not enough. You wanna live more, which I plan to,” he said.

77th Emmys: Seth Rogen, Jean Smart win outstanding lead actor, actress in a comedy series
Seth Rogen wins the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Seth Rogen won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for playing Matt Remick on The Studio, while Jean Smart won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for playing Deborah Vance on Hacks during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards.

Stephen Colbert presented the outstanding lead actor honor as the first award of the evening. The talk show host received a standing ovation as he took to the stage.

“While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” Colbert asked the crowd. He then took out his resume and showed off an older headshot of himself, which he handed off to Harrison Ford, with hopes he will give it to director Steven Spielberg.

While accepting his award, Rogen expressed surprise at his win, saying he had not prepared a speech because he has never won anything in his life prior to this.

The other nominees for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series were Adam Brody for Nobody Wants ThisJason Segel for ShrinkingMartin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

Jennifer Coolidge presented the outstanding lead actress honor to Smart. The award marks Smart’s fourth time winning for her starring role on Hacks

The other nominees in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series were Uzo Aduba for The ResidenceKristen Bell for Nobody Wants ThisQuinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary and Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.

‘The Family Stone’ writer, director working on a sequel following Diane Keaton’s death
Diane Keaton is shown in a scene from ‘The Family Stone.’ (20th Century Fox)

A sequel to The Family Stone is in the works.

Thomas Bezucha, who wrote and directed the 2005 film, said in a recent interview with CNN that he has been working on a follow-up to the original film. The original movie follows the Stone family at Christmastime as they navigate matriarch Sybil Stone’s (Diane Keaton) cancer diagnosis.

Bezucha said he was working on the new script when he learned of Keaton’s death on Oct. 11 at the age of 79.

“I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a low on a tender bruise already,” Bezucha said. “Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”

He added that Keaton’s death made him want to “do a good job by the rest of the cast” and “honor her even more.”

Keaton starred alongside Claire Danes, Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Luke Wilson, Tyrone Giordano, Brian J. White, Elizabeth Reaser, Paul Schneider and Jamie Kaler in The Family Stone.

The film, which was produced by 20th Century Fox and has since been acquired by Disney, follows businesswoman Meredith (Parker), who accompanies her boyfriend, Everett (Mulroney), to his family’s Christmas celebration and learns she’s a fish out of water in their spirited way of life.

Bezucha said that when he first took his idea for a sequel to his producer, he said he was only interested in making a second film if it involved the principal cast.

“I’m not interested in the Brady family reunion without the original Jan,” he said, adding that when he reached out to the rest of the cast, he received “positive responses.”

According to CNN, the sequel film has not yet been greenlit. Good Morning America has reached out to 20th Century Studios for comment.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

77th Emmys: Nate Bargatze resurrects ‘SNL’ sketch for Emmys opening monologue
Host Nate Bargatze, Bowen Yang, James Austin Johnson and Mikey Day at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The 77th annual Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles Sunday, with comedian Nate Bargatze hosting the festivities.

The show opened with Bargatze and Saturday Night Live performers Mikey DayBowen Yang and James Austin Johnson resurrecting a popular sketch Bargatze has been featured in when he hosts the comedy show.

It centered around a so-called inventor of television, Filo T Farnsworth, who gave a monologue trying to encourage them to keep working on creating the TV.

“Do not get discouraged. What we create here will one day bring the world shows that inform and educate, shows that make us laugh and cry, and shows about people who when they go to work they switch to different people in their brains, who only remember what happens at work,” he said, a reference to Severance.

When Day noted, “I don’t understand that,” Bargatze joked, “People who watch it won’t either.”

Bargatze also joked about all the different networks that exist and how nobody knows what producers do, and cracked that CBS was the network for white people aka the “Caucasian Broadcasting System.”

There were also cracks about streaming, The Bear not being a comedy, a woman getting to host a talk show — but only on Hacks — and more. They also joked that the Emmy wasn’t as prestigious as an Oscar.

“We create a world where the finest artists create worlds of staggering beauty and millions of people will watch … on their phones while they’re sitting on the toilet,” he ended the monologue. “That is television and this is the Emmys.”

Later Bargatze explained a new rule to keep speeches short during the awards ceremony.

He said he will start the show with a base $100,000 donation to The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and will add or deduct $1,000 based on speeches going over or under 45 seconds.

“Forty-five seconds, that’s what you got,” he said.

