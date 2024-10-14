Director Alex Proyas dings Elon Musk for swiping his futuristic designs from ‘I, Robot’

Director Alex Proyas dings Elon Musk for swiping his futuristic designs from ‘I, Robot’
Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Thursday Elon Musk debuted the latest advancements from his company Tesla, including its bipedal and apparently AI-enhanced Optimus Robot, along with a Robovan and a Robotaxi, both of which are self-driving.

However, some noted the sleek tech bore more than a passing resemblance to stuff seen in the 2004 Will Smith hit I, Robot — and one of those was its director, Alex Proyas

Next to pictures of Tesla’s bipedal bot and the vehicles, Proyas posted stills from the film, including its slender humanoid robots.

He wrote, “Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?”

While the robots aren’t exact copies, the Robovan looks strikingly similar to a robot transport in the movie.

Chances are Elon was well aware of the designs in the film — the event was called “We Robot.”

Let’s just hope Elon’s bots don’t go into revolution mode as they did in the film.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

The world premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ will be staged as a UK charity event with a Royal Film Performance
The world premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ will be staged as a UK charity event with a Royal Film Performance
Paramount Pictures

The U.K. nonprofit organization The Film and TV Charity has teamed up with Paramount Pictures for the world premiere of Gladiator II

The film starring Pedro Pascal, Paul MescalJoseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington will be presented in London as one of the charity’s Royal Film Performances — the 72nd film to be so honored — on Nov. 13.

Director Ridley Scott‘s sequel will screen for an A-list crowd, including “members of the Royal Family, making it a glamorous occasion filled with star-studded appearances and iconic red-carpet moments,” according to the organization.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who head the charity, are expected to be there.

The Film and TV Charity is dedicated to raising “essential funds to support people working behind the scenes in the UK’s film, TV, and cinema industry.”

Red carpet footage of the event will be streamed to 30 cinemas hosting regional premieres across the U.K.

Scott said in a statement, “Ever since making Gladiator, year after year, I kept asking myself, ‘Is there a sequel?’ After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere.”

He continued, “It feels only right that the UK premiere of Gladiator II is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organization that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations.”

The movie premieres stateside on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Latest trailer for Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ leans into his negative reviews
Latest trailer for Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ leans into his negative reviews
Lionsgate

The saying “any press is good press” usually doesn’t extend to bad movie reviews, but in Francis Ford Coppola‘s case for his epic Megalopolis, that seems to be the strategy.

The latest trailer for the star-packed, mostly self-funded pet project from the Oscar winner begins with a voice-over from co-star Laurence Fishburne: “True genius is often misunderstood.”

It then leans into the bad reviews Coppola has gotten in the past for movies that became classics, like Apocalypse Now and even its predecessor, the Academy Award-winning epic The Godfather.

In 1972, the latter film was called “A sloppy, self-indulgent movie,” according to a review in The Village Voice.

“One filmmaker has always been ahead of its time,” Fishburne continues, presenting scenes from Megalopolis, for which Coppola assembled an impressive cast, including Oscar winners like Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight to Oscar nominees Fishburne and Adam Driver, and Emmy nominee Giancarlo Esposito.

Not coincidentally, the movie, which had its premiere in May at the Cannes International Film Festival, has already had its share of lukewarm reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53%, but it remains to be seen if time — and The Motion Picture Academy, for that matter — will be kinder to it than some of those critics have been.

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fran Drescher to play Timothée Chalamet’s mother in ‘Marty Supreme’
Fran Drescher to play Timothée Chalamet’s mother in ‘Marty Supreme’
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Fran Drescher has signed on to join the cast of Marty Supreme, in which she’ll be playing Timothée Chalamet‘s mother, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, The Creator also appear in the project, which is currently underway.

The film from director Josh Safdie and studio A24 “is a fictional work set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, not a biopic” of one of the sport’s biggest names, Marty Reisman, the studio explains.

The cast also includes Hellraiser‘s Odessa A’zion, actor and magician Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank and Abel Ferrara.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.