Director Benny Safdie talks new film ‘The Smashing Machine’

Dwayne Johnson stars in ‘The Smashing Machine.’ (A24)

A new biopic called The Smashing Machine enters the ring this weekend, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Johnson plays Mark Kerr, a real-life mixed martial arts fighter who battles an opioid addiction while rising through the ranks of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Director Benny Safdie tells ABC Audio he has a long history with the sport and remembers watching professional fighting on TV as a kid.

“We would watch the pay-per-views and get the tapes, because it was, like, exciting.”

Safdie would later take up fighting himself, which he says was intimidating at first.

“When you start showing up a lot, people are like, ‘OK, this guy really wants to learn.’ And then they bring you in with open arms. And it’s the most loving, supportive environment,” Safdie said. “Like when you look at it from the outside you would never expect that.”

He says those experiences helped inform The Smashing Machine.

“All these experiences were just in my head and in my body, and I never had a vessel to explore them. And so when Dwayne approached me about this movie, suddenly I saw it. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is where all of this work, and research, and everything I’ve done — it’s this world.’”

Safdie adds that The Smashing Machine is a story that centers on real-life characters, instead of simply dramatizing specific fights.

“Specifically what I wanted to do with the movie, is I wanted to connect you on a personal level to the person, so that when you do eventually see them in the ring, you have a completely different point of view of who that person is.”

The Smashing Machine marks Safdie’s first solo directing effort. He previously helmed two films, 2017’s Good Time and 2019’s Uncut Gems, alongside his brother Josh Safdie.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann on exiting the HBO series ahead of season 3
Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last of Us.’ (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann is opening up about his decision to exit the HBO series adaptation of his video game.

Druckmann served as co-showrunner of HBO’s The Last of Us before he announced his decision to step away from his creative involvement in the show in July 2025. In a recent interview with Variety, Druckmann said he did not exit the series on a whim. Rather, it was because he accomplished the goal he set out when he began adapting the video game for the screen.

“I had multiple goals, some of them were selfish. I wanted to elevate The Last of Us beyond the people that have played the game,” Druckmann said. “I felt like that story could find a bigger audience for people that will never play video games.”

He called the goal “crazy,” saying he “wanted someone to watch this show and have no idea it was based on the video game, and then be like, ‘Wait, that’s based on a video game?’”

Druckmann says there is data to show that people have watched the show and it led to them buying a PlayStation or a PC to start playing The Last of Us video game.

“That has become this gateway for them, for this medium that I love so much,” Druckmann said.

Now, Druckmann said, his hard work on season 1 and 2 has paid off and it is time to get back to putting his focus on making video games.

“It was time to go back to the thing that started it all, which is just full-time video game work. But other things are coming and we can announce more things soon,” Druckmann said.

HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ike Barinholtz in talks to play Elon Musk in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’
Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

It looks like Ike Barinholtz will take on the role of Elon Musk.

The actor is in negotiations to star as the businessman and former senior adviser to the president of the United States in Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming film Artificial, ABC Audio has learned.

If cast, Barinholtz would join the previously announced Andrew Garfield, Anora breakout Yura Borisov and Cooper Koch in the movie.

While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it is described as a comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.

Simon Rich wrote the film’s script. He will also produce along with David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford and Jennifer Fox.

Artificial marks the third collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios. He directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as the upcoming movie After the Hunt, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.

After the Hunt follows a college professor at a crossroads and will star Garfield, Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri. It will also serve as the opening night film at the 63rd New York Film Festival on Sept. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New cast members join ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

New cast members? For a movie sequel? Groundbreaking. At least that’s what Miranda Priestly might say about the latest news regarding The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

As the main cast of characters — Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt — reprise their roles from the hit 2006 movie, Variety is reporting a few new faces fans can expect to see alongside them.

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet are all confirmed newcomers to the call sheet, the outlet reported Tuesday.

Other actors joining the cast for the sequel include Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora, as well as comedian Caleb Hearon, Variety reports.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Simone Ashley has joined the film’s cast. Ashley confirmed the news in a post shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Although the plot of the film is still under wraps, the story will likely pick up with Priestly navigating the downfall of traditional magazine publishing, according to Variety. Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, is reported to be an executive for a luxury group now, which could be the reason their characters cross paths once more.

On June 30, 20th Century Studios announced in an Instagram video that the film was officially in production.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters May 1, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.