Director Rob Reiner and wife Michele stabbed to death, son arrested for murder

Rob Reiner speaks on stage at the screening of ‘Misery’ during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, and the couple’s son Nick Reiner has been arrested for murder, according to police.

Nick Reiner, 32, was taken into custody on Sunday night and is being held in lieu of $4 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, hours after the couple was found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home, according to law enforcement sources.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Reiners,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said Monday.

Rob Reiner — a famed director, producer and actor — is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the Reiner family said.

A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police arrived on Sunday.

“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.

The Reiner family owns two houses across the street from each other. Rob and his wife lived in one and a daughter with kids lived in another, according to the neighbor.

“They’re a big presence on the block. They’re always having parties,” she said.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Singer, 68, married in 1989 and shared three children: Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner and Romy Reiner.

Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner, with his first wife, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018. 

Rob Reiner — the son of comedian Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Lebost — first became famous on the Norman Lear television sitcom All in the Family.

He played the role of Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, Michael Stivic, known as Meathead, from 1971 to 1978, winning two Emmys for the role.

“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner,” the family said in a statement on Sunday night. “Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world.”

Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft,'” the statement added.

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed Rob Reiner’s death, saying he is “heartbroken by the tragic loss.”

“His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger,” Newsom said in a statement. “Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and more react to Diane Keaton’s death
Diane Keaton and Steve Martin attend ‘Rodeo Drive Walk Of Style’ awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, 2003 (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Diane Keaton is being remembered by some of her co-stars, friends and admirers. The Oscar-winning star of movies like Annie Hall and Something’s Gotta Give died Saturday at age 79.

Keaton’s First Wives Club co-star Goldie Hawn wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram that read, in part,  “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you. You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? … There was, and will be, no one like you … I’m going to miss the hell out of you.”

Bette Midler, who also starred in The First Wives Club, wrote of Keaton, “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

Steve Martin, who co-starred with Keaton in the Father of the Bride movies and in 2013’s The Big Wedding, posted a photo on X of Keaton in the ’70s and wrote, “Loved!” adding her line from Annie Hall: “La dee da, la dee da.” On Instagram, he posted an exchange between Keaton and Father of the Bride co-star Martin Short in Interview magazine, in which he asked her, “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” She replied, “Well, you’re both idiots.” Martin wrote that the exchange “sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played Keaton’s daughter in the Father of the Bride movies, wrote, “Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”

Mary Steenburgen, who starred with Keaton in Book Club and its sequel, told ABC News, “Diane was magic. There was no one, nor will there ever be, anyone like her. I loved her and felt blessed to be her friend. My love to her family. What a wonder she was!!!”

Mandy Moore, who co-starred with Keaton in the 2007 movie Because I Said So, wrote on Instagram, “They say don’t meet your heroes but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was … One of the very best to ever do it.”

On Instagram, Viola Davis wrote, “No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man… you defined womanhood. The pathos, humor, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability — you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them.”

And a source tells People that Woody Allen, who made eight films with Keaton and was involved romantically with her for a time, is “extremely distraught and surprised and upset” about her death.

Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture
Jennifer Lawrence appears on ‘The Tonight Show.’ (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.

The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which Cole Escola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.

After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning,” Lawrence said.

The actress also noted that “there hasn’t actually been” a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.

“I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, ‘Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'” Lawrence said. “I’m just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?'”

Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift smooches Travis Kelce, hangs with Ed Sheeran & Sabrina Carpenter in new docuseries trailer
The poster for Taylor Swift’s docuseries ‘The End of an Era.’ (Disney+)

In the new trailer for her Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift says she created the Eras Tour so she could “overserve” her fans — and in it, you can definitely see her doing the most.

The six-episode series The End of an Era debuts with two episodes on Dec. 12 on Disney+ and as promised, it takes fans behind-the-scenes of the Eras Tour, which Taylor reveals she conceived two years before it actually started.

You see Taylor rehearsing choreography, planning the set list, getting into the famous “cleaning cart” that took her to the stage unseen every night, changing outfits at lightning speed and riding a trolley underneath the stage with her now fiancé Travis Kelce while kissing him. “He brings a lot of happiness,” says Taylor’s mom.

You can also see Taylor with some of her special guests, including Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, and rehearsing the moment when Travis carried her onstage in London during The Tortured Poets Department segment of the show. 

“This was a seismic, momentous period of time in my life and in the lives of anyone this tour touched,” says Taylor. 

Also on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, ABC will air a preview event featuring episode 1 of The End of an Era, and a one-hour version of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, the full version of which also debuts on Disney+ that same day.

On Instagram, Taylor wrote of the series, “Honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate my (almost) birthday than to relive the Eras Tour with you!”  Her birthday is Dec. 13.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

