DirecTV rebuffs Disney’s offer to allow blacked-out customers to catch Tuesday’s presidential debate

DirecTV rebuffs Disney’s offer to allow blacked-out customers to catch Tuesday’s presidential debate
Getty Images

An ongoing dispute between ABC News’ parent company, Disney, and DirecTV will apparently leave millions of customers in the dark for Tuesday night’s presidential debate on ABC. 

Disney had announced it would allow viewers to watch the face-off between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris via “a three-hour feed of ABC News coverage to all impacted DirecTV customers at no cost,” adding, “[W]e want all Americans to be able to view tonight’s debate at this important moment in our history.”

Disney-owned networks, including ABC, Freeform and ESPN, have been dark for more than 11 million DirecTV customers since Sept. 1. 

However, The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday afternoon that DirecTV rejected Disney’s offer, after countering the provider wanted all channels returned through Sept. 16.

Disney reportedly refused.

“Unfortunately, returning only Disney’s ABC stations from the entire portfolio of channels for a limited 3-hour window will cause customer confusion among those who would briefly see the debate only to lose the channel again shortly after,” DirecTV’s statement said, according to the trade.

At issue is a dispute over the two companies’ so-called “carriage agreement” — the fee the satellite TV service pays Disney for access to its programming. Disney is seeking a higher fee, but DirecTV claims in a complaint to the FCC filed recently that Disney is negotiating in “bad faith.” 

The presidential debate airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman star in Baz Luhrmann-directed ‘Vogue’ shoot
Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman star in Baz Luhrmann-directed ‘Vogue’ shoot
Baz Luhrmann/Vogue

Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman are throwing it back nearly seven decades, appearing in a new Alfred Hitchcock-inspired photo shoot, a modern take on the famed director’s 1955 film To Catch a Thief.

The shoot’s titled “The Heist of the Heart” for Vogue‘s September 2024 issue, which was photographed and directed by Baz Luhrmann. In the pictorial, Lively plays “the Cat,” a modern reinterpretation of Carey Grant‘s sticky-fingered character, the male thief in the Hitchcock’s romantic thriller.

Deadpool & Wolverine star Jackman poses as “L’Ombre,” the target of Lively’s thievery. Looking very James Bond, Jackman shows off a sleek black tuxedo, adjusting the cuffs on his suit in one photo while playing the wealthy victim.

“It was all about finding an imagined role for Blake that perhaps we’d all like to see her play,” Luhrmann told Vogue of the artistic decisions made in the shoot.

In one photo, Blake stuns in a head-to-toe all-black catsuit. In another, she sits with a contemplative look in a room filled with precious jewelry strewn haphazardly across the floor.

The Monaco setting of the original film is apparent throughout the shoot with the southern French coast glittering in the moonlight behind a nefarious photo of Lively.

In another photo, Lively and Jackman jet across the famous coastline on a motorcycle, Lively’s polka-dot dress flowing in the background.

Though the cinematic views of Monte Carlo are enchanting, the photos were all shot in New York City using LED backdrop technology, according to Vogue.

It Ends with Us star Lively is also the cover star of Vogue‘s September 2024 issue.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Frasier’ season 2 trailer drops, and more
In brief: ‘Frasier’ season 2 trailer drops, and more

Paramount+ has dropped the trailer for season 2 of its Frasier revival, premiering Sept. 19. The upcoming season will feature a return to his old radio station, KACL, and the trailer gives us a peek at his reunion with characters from the original series, including Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent and Peri Gilpin as Roz. Kelsey’s real-life daughter Greer Grammer also shows up as Roz’s daughter, Alice Doyle, along with Amy Sedaris in an undisclosed role. Patricia Heaton joins season 1 regulars Jack Cutmore-ScottNicholas Lyndhurst and Toks Olagundoye for season 2 …

Ahead of its fifth season premiere on Sept. 9, CBS Media Ventures has renewed The Drew Barrymore Show through the 2025-26 season. “Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family,” Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. The Drew Barrymore Show is averaging 1.1 million viewers, with nearly 6 billion minutes watched this season, according to CBS Media Ventures …

The Television Academy has announced Greg Berlanti as the 2024 Governors Award recipient. “Greg is an extraordinary creator who consistently delivers characters and stories that are in dialogue with the real world,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a statement. “His commitment to representing three-dimensional LGBTQ+ characters in particular has paved the way for greater cultural understanding and acceptance of a community that is often under attack in both social and political discourse.” Berlanti will receive his Emmy statuette during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held live from Los Angeles on Sept. 15 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Shōgun”s Hiroyuki Sanada, Jodie Foster, Larry David and more react to Emmy nominations
‘Shōgun”s Hiroyuki Sanada, Jodie Foster, Larry David and more react to Emmy nominations
Sanada in Shōgun – FX/Kurt Iswarienko

Dozens of Hollywood stars got the news Wednesday morning that they — or certainly, their agents — have been waiting for: they are Emmy nominees. 

The most-nominated show was FX’s Shōgun, earning 25.

Star and executive producer Hiroyuki Sanada: “Being nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series is truly humbling. To our entire cast, and crew, a special thanks for making this story and vision a reality. It was a great opportunity to share our culture with the world. I hope this will be a steppingstone for the next generation.”

He added, “To my team, thank you for your unwavering support. And to the fans of Shōgun, your enthusiasm means everything to us.”

With 19, HBO’s True Detective: Night Country was the most-nominated Limited Series this season. 

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster was previously nominated two times, but not as an actor.

She said her nomination felt like “a love letter from above.” 

“It’s my very first Emmy nomination as an actor and it’s especially thrilling to share this joy with our Night Country team,” Jodie said.

Previous Emmy winner Jean Smart and her co-star Hannah Einbinder were saluted for their nominated comedy series Hacks

Smart said on Instagram, “I couldn’t be happier and I am so incredibly proud of us!”

Einbinder said in part, “I am so humbled to be nominated alongside such powerful artists who I admire,” closing with, “I’m overflowing with gratitude and love!”

Speaking as an Outstanding Lead Actor nominee, Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David said it was “a sad day for actors everywhere.” 

On the show’s nomination, he said, “It warms my heart to see that misanthropy is finally being recognized as an art form.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.