Discussion on real estate assessments tonight

The Baldwin Building at NCI in uptown Martinsville will be the location of a community discussion tonight hosted by Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will concern the real estate reassessments that have dramatically risen this year. The public is invited to attend, learn about the process, and ask questions.
