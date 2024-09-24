Disney+ announces 2 new Pixar streaming shows

Disney+ announces 2 new Pixar streaming shows
Disney/Pixar

Disney has announced two new limited Pixar Productions shows that will stream exclusively on Disney+: Dream Productions and Win or Lose.

Dream Productions takes place between the events of Inside Out and its new hit sequel — and once again between the ears of their main character, Riley. This time it’s time “to explore the innerworkings of the studio behind her dreams.”

The studio teases, “Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams.”

The mockumentary-style show features the voices of Amy Poehler, Maya RudolphLiza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith.

The four-episode series comes to Disney+ beginning Dec. 11.

Feb. 19 will see the launch of the eight-episode Win or Lose, which “features the intertwined stories of different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game.”

Each of the eight installments tracks a different character in the lead-up to the big game. 

Pixar’s chief creative officer, Pete Docter, noted, “Dream Productions offers up a treasure trove of jokes and fun as it digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley’s dreams.”

He calls Win or Lose “a major, first-of-its-kind tentpole series, one that really showcases … bold, imaginative storytelling; laugh-out-loud humor; and characters that we can all relate to.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Maya Rudolph reportedly reelected to portray Kamala Harris on ‘Saturday Night Live’ through 2024 election
Maya Rudolph reportedly reelected to portray Kamala Harris on ‘Saturday Night Live’ through 2024 election
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While voters ultimately will make their choice for president in November, Deadline is reporting Saturday Night Live has reelected former cast member Maya Rudolph to again play Vice President Kamala Harris when the show returns this fall. 

Harris, of course, is now the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee after President Joe Biden‘s announcement on July 21 that he was dropping out of the 2024 race.

The Loot star first played “America’s fun aunt” on SNL during the 2019 primaries, earning a shout-out from the real Harris for her efforts. In 2020, when Biden chose Harris to be his running mate, Maya earned an Emmy for her portrayal.

Maya’s appointment will continue through the 2024 election, according to the trade.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Halle Berry holds “special wig screenings” of new thriller ‘Never Let Go’
Halle Berry holds “special wig screenings” of new thriller ‘Never Let Go’
StarPix/Marion Curtis for Lionsgate

Halle Berry knows how to laugh at herself — after all, she’s the only Oscar winner to personally pick up a Razzie Award — and she just proved that again with a hair-raising promotion for her new thriller, Never Let Go.

To celebrate the infamous wig she wore as a 911 operator in the 2013 thriller The Call — which, she explained on Instagram, fans have been “jokingly ‘dragging’ me [about] for years” — she held “special wig screenings” of the new film.

Fans who got to see the Sept. 20 release early were invited to wear a wig inspired by Halle’s headwear in various films — and more than a couple chose to callback The Call.

In the video posted online, Halle surprised fans, showing up to one such showing wearing the frizzy “abomination” she wore in that film, which she explained was identical to one worn by a real-life 911 operator she met while doing research. 

Moviegoers who went uncovered were supplied by Halle, who tossed wigs into the crowd à la Oprah, saying, “YOU get a wig! And YOU get a wig!”

The superstar added, “This means so much to me that you guys would come out tonight, put on a wig, take the time [and] come support this movie I’m so proud of.” 

She added, “And you know, there’s another wig in it — another f***** up wig.” 

In the movie, she plays a haunted mother trying to keep her two sons safe in a post-apocalyptic world.

Referencing the plot of The Call, Halle added, “But you know, I saved Abigail Breslin from the trunk, I got her a** out, and I’m gonna save these kids, too.” 

Never Let Go opens Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

”Vanity Fair’ gets first look at ‘SNL’ “thriller comedy” ‘Saturday Night’
”Vanity Fair’ gets first look at ‘SNL’ “thriller comedy” ‘Saturday Night’
Reitman on set with Finn Wolfhard – Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vanity Fair has just published a feature piece on Saturday Night, the comedy that depicts the goings on at Studio 8H before the very first broadcast of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 11, 1975.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman called the shots on what he calls a “thriller comedy,” which takes place in real time starting at 10 p.m. that historic night, and runs through the first show’s open. 

Amid the clashes of ego, there is the volatile comedy cocktail of various comedy styles, from Chevy Chase to Dan Aykroyd, as well as drugs and an 11:30 deadline: “This is a movie where the villain is time,” Reitman says. “It’s like our Sauron. Our Darth Vader is a clock, and you feel its presence at all times.”

Also glimpsed in the feature is the rest of the cast in costume, including Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne MichaelsMatt Wood as John BelushiElla Hunt as Gilda Radner and Cory Michael Smith as Chase.

Incidentally, ABC Audio recently caught up with Aykroyd to confirm the legend that he still watches every episode of SNL. Turns out, that’s not exactly the case.

“No, not every night,” he says. 

Akyroyd continues, “I go to bed earlier than I have been [in the past]. I watch it from time to time. And I think the writing is spectacular. And there’s a great new cast on there, and I enjoy it when I watch it.”

He continues, “I like to watch it live, so I have to stay up till 11:30 to do that.” 

Saturday Night hits theaters 49 years to the day Saturday Night Live debuted: Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.