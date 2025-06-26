Disney announces ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ in development

You can bring your Ohana to see even more Stitch in theaters sometime soon.

Disney has announced plans for a second live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

The reveal was made on Thursday, June 26, also known as Stitch Day. June is the sixth month of the year, making the date 6/26, similar to the lovable blue alien’s experiment number of 626.

Disney made the sequel announcement in a video shared to Instagram.

The video finds the live-action Stitch puppet driving a tiny pink convertible with two Hawaiian license plates that read “2 FAST.”

“Get ready!” Stitch says as he drives on to the Walt Disney Studios lot in California. “Here we go! Stitch want! Stitch want!”

Stitch then makes a pattern with his tires in the parking lot that reads, “Lilo and Stitch 2.”

“should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret,” Disney’s caption reads. “a 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!”

The live-action Lilo & Stitch opened on May 23. It has grossed over $920 million worldwide.

Finn Wolfhard on the practical effects in ‘The Legend of Ochi’
The fantastical world of The Legend of Ochi is now available to experience in movie theaters.

The new A24 film from director Isaiah Saxon expands to movie screens nationwide on Friday. It follows farm girl Yuri, who has been raised to fear the elusive animal species of ochi. When Yuri, played by Helena Zengel, saves a wounded baby ochi one day, she discovers the creatures aren’t to be feared, and quests to deliver the young animal back home.

Finn Wolfhard also stars in the adventure-fantasy, and he tells ABC Audio he was excited to act alongside the ochi puppets in a film that used practical, hand-crafted effects.

“The big reason why I did this, wanted to do this movie, is because it was using practical effects and puppets. And I think there’s something to be said about just the artistry that goes into that,” Wolfhard said.

The Stranger Things star is no stranger to projects that require visual effects, but he said The Legend of Ochi was different. Saxon avoided using additional CGI with any of the ochi puppets, meaning most everything on screen came from performances and practical builds.

“Obviously there’s such incredible things that can be done with visual effects after the fact that are incredible. And so many amazing people and amazing artists do that, but there’s just something to be said about practical effects,” Wolfhard said.

He continued, saying practical effects “make acting easier” and “gives more of an authentic viewing experience for audiences.”

“It’s an important movie to make because not a lot of movies like that exist much anymore,” Wolfhard said.

Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves and more to present at the 78th annual Tony Awards
A star-studded lineup of presenters will take to the stage at this year’s Tony Awards.

CBS announced on Tuesday the celebrities who will present the trophies at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

Among the big names are Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Stiller, Allison Janney, Bryan Cranston, Jesse Eisenberg, Jean Smart, Sarah Paulson, Michelle Williams and Katie Homes.

It will mark a Bill & Ted reunion on the Radio City Music Hall stage as both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to present at the show.

TikTok star and Dancing with the Stars winner Charli D’Amelio is also set to present at the ceremony. She made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of & Juliet this season.

Additionally, musicians and Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele, Sara Bareilles, Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ariana DeBose, Carrie Preston, Danielle Brooks, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Salonga and Rachel Bay Jones are also set to present.

Cynthia Erivo hosts the Tony Awards live on June 8. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Tom Cruise is back in ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ official trailer
Tom Cruise shows off more of his signature stunts in the official trailer for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.

The new trailer for the upcoming Paramount Pictures film finds Cruise reprising his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. This time around, Ethan again faces off against the form of artificial intelligence known as The Entity.

He first faced this enemy in the 2023 film Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning. Now, Ethan has the necessary key to destroy his AI foe, but he must assemble his team to find the code to destroy the technology once and for all.

Cruise hangs off the side of an airplane and swims deep underwater as part of the new footage shown in the trailer. His missions and death-defying stunts of the past are also referenced as Ethan is put in handcuffs and taken in for questioning.

“Smart people on every side are close to panicking,” Ethan says in the trailer, before a montage of his past flashes quickly across the screen.

Christopher McQuarrie directed the eighth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise from a script he wrote along with Erik Jendresen.

“I need you to trust me. One last time,” Cruise’s Ethan Hunt says at the end of the trailer.

Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett and Rolf Saxon all return to star in the film, while Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O’Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung join the franchise.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23.

