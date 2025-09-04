Disney Channel releases ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2 trailer

Selena Gomez and David Henrie on the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The season 2 trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has arrived.

Disney Channel released the official trailer for the second season of the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff series on Thursday.

The trailer finds young wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) fully part of the Russo family. She is coming to terms with the fact that this new dynamic might be more complicated than she previously thought it would be.

“Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition,” according to the season 2 synopsis. “As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.”

David Henrie reprises his role of Justin Russo in season 2 of the series, which also stars Alkaio ThieleMax MatenkoTaylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos.

Executive producer Selena Gomez also reprises her guest role of Alex Russo this season. The trailer finds her asleep on a couch as Justin and his family make a surprise appearance in her home.

“You could’ve given me a heads-up before you just showed up on my doorstep,” Alex tells Justin.

“Like the heads-up you gave me before you showed up on my doorstep with Billie?” he says back, to which she responds, “Touché.”

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres the first two episodes of season 2 Sept. 12 on Disney Channel. All episodes of the season will be available to stream Oct. 8 on Disney+.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Belly must choose between Jeremiah and Conrad in the third and final season.

Paramount+
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: The third season of the sci-fi series premieres with two episodes.

Netflix
UntamedEric Bana is a special agent for the National Parks Service in the limited series.

HBO, HBO Max
Billy Joel: And So It Goes: The documentary follows the life of the musician. 

Movie theaters
EddingtonPedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix star in Ari Aster‘s film set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I Know What You Did Last Summer: The horror film follows five friends who cause a deadly car accident.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

In brief: Jane Krakowski joins ‘Oh, Mary!’ on Broadway and more
In brief: Jane Krakowski joins ‘Oh, Mary!’ on Broadway and more

Oh, Jane! Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of the Tony-winning Broadway play Oh, Mary! The actress will play Mary Todd Lincoln in the show starting this fall. “Icon of the American stage Jane Krakowski is Mary Todd Lincoln beginning October 14 for 8 WEEKS ONLY!” the official Oh, Mary! account shared on Instagram …

We now know who will star in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Age of InnocenceCamila MorroneKristine Frøseth and Ben Radcliffe will star as Ellen Olenska, May Welland and Newland Archer in the upcoming limited series. Margo Martindale also joins the cast as Mrs. Manson-Mingott. The show will be based on Edith Wharton‘s classic forbidden love story set in 19th century New York City …

Jason Segel has joined the cast of Angelina Jolie‘s latest film. Deadline reports that Segel will star opposite Jolie in Anxious People, a film about an investment banker who gets taken hostage by a reluctant bank robber the day before Christmas Eve. The White Lotus breakout Aimee Lou Wood also stars in the film, which is based on Fredrik Backman‘s novel …

Netflix announces reality shows ‘Age of Attraction,’ ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ and more
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

A bunch of new reality shows are headed to Netflix.

The streaming service has released its upcoming slate of new reality programming. Here’s a look at some of the new unscripted shows coming soon.

Netflix is set to release a first-of-its kind dating series hosted by Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy. The new dating experiment show, called Age of Attraction, asks the question, “Is love ageless?”

Age is just a number on the show, which centers on singles from the ages of 22 to 59 searching for their soulmate. Viall and Joy have an age-gap relationship themselves. At ages 44 and 26, the married pair have 18 years between them and share a child. They will help guide singles of all ages through the process of navigating an age-gap relationship.

Another dating series centered around reality TV personality Harry Jowsey is also on the way. Netflix has announced the upcoming show Let’s Marry Harry. The series centers around Jowsey finding his one perfect match by handing his dating life over to those who know him best. From a curated pool of potential matches, he will attempt to find true love and eventually marriage.

Simon Cowell is the star of his own docuseries in the upcoming series Simon Cowell: The Next Act. In the six-episode show, which premieres in December 2025, Cowell sets out to create the next boy band sensation.

Additionally, Netflix is going to adapt its series Physical: 100 for a U.S. audience. The competition series will be called Physical 100: USA. Similarly to the original Korean show, this version finds athletes, bodybuilders and military professionals facing off against each other in grueling challenges to test their strength and endurance and discover who among them has the most complete physique.

