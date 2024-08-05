Disney+ collab with Apple Vision Pro adds four Marvel movies in 3D, new NatGeo environment

Apple TV+

If you’ve got an Apple Vision Pro device and Disney+, you’ll now be able to transport yourself to Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park via VR. 

The National Geographic environment marks the first-ever immersive project for Apple Vision Pro, one that will transport users “to the unique rocky terrain of Thingvellir National Park on a snowy winter day, allowing them to explore their surroundings via interactive elements and sounds that make the space come to life.”

National Geographic’s David Miller noted, “Since its inception, National Geographic has been at the forefront of photography and has led the way in using groundbreaking technology to tell stories that inspire a deeper connection to the natural world.”

He continued, “Creating this immersive environment was a natural next step for us to take to build on that legacy and to continue enabling audiences to experience the beauty of our natural world and see places they may never go to otherwise.”

Disney+ has also released four new Marvel movies in 3D for the device: Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Users will now also be able to jump into Marvel-inspired environments, including Stark Tower high above New York City; the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc.; and Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck team up with ‘The Grey’ director Joe Carnahan for crime thriller ‘RIP’
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Director Joe Carnahan, who came to fame with the 2002 gritty crime drama Narc, is reteaming with his Smokin’ Aces supporting player Ben Affleck and Ben’s longtime friend and fellow Oscar winner Matt Damon for a crime thriller called RIP.

The film is being released through Damon and Affleck’s profit-sharing production shingle Artists Equity, according to Deadline.

Carnahan, who also directed the acclaimed 2012 thriller The Grey with Liam Neeson, spoofed the trade’s story in his Instagram confirmation of the news, saying, “The original [headline] of this article, before my PR intervened was: ‘HANDSOME OSCAR-WINNING MOVIE STARS TEAM WITH RAPIDLY AGING, DOLL-HAIRED JACK BLACK CLONE,'” referring to his own picture next to more camera-ready shots of Damon and Affleck.

In Brief: ‘Minions 3’ in the works, and more
Hallmark Movies Now, the cable channel’s on-demand service, will be rebranded as Hallmark+ and launch in September, according to Variety. Among the new content debuting on the service will be The Groomsmen — its first-ever movie trilogy told from the man’s point of view, starring Jonathan Bennett. The app will also feature Hallmark’s first unscripted venture, Finding Mr. Christmas, a competition series to become the company’s next leading man, hosted by Bennett. Hallmark+ plans will start at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year …

Amazon Prime announced it has given the go-ahead for the first authorized scripted series about the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, titled The Greatest. The series, co-produced by Michael B. Jordan and starring Jaalen Best in the titular role, will utilize unprecedented access to Ali’s estate to explore his career, as well as his life outside the ring. Per the studio, “The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son” …

Variety reports that on the heels of Despicable Me 4‘s $230 million debut over the July Fourth holiday, Universal and Illumination on Thursday revealed Minions 3 as the next installment in the animated franchise. Minions 3 is slated for a June 2027 release. The Despicable Me and Minions movies have become the biggest global animated franchise in history, grossing nearing $5 billion worldwide, according to Variety

 

Trailer for ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ teases “trial of the century” for Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck
Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. just dropped the trailer to the anticipated sequel Joker: Folie À DeuxJoaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck/Joker is about to take center stage in the “trial of the century” for his crimes from Todd Phillips‘ Oscar-winning original.

“Two years ago, the name Arthur Fleck hit Gotham like a hurricane,” a voice says at the beginning of the trailer. Another adds, “They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr. Well, he’s not. He’s a monster.”

We then see a meet-cute between Fleck and Lady Gaga‘s Harley Quinn, with the latter telling him, “When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life I didn’t feel so alone anymore.”

Toward the end of the trailer, we see the duo onstage at what looks to be a talk show studio set with “Joker & Harley” in bright lights.

“I got this sneaking suspicion that we’re not giving the people what they want,” Fleck says. Harley Quinn comforts him, saying, “It’s OK, baby. Let’s give the people what they want.”

The trailer also gives us hints as to what songs we’ll hear in the film, including “When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You),” “For Once in My Life” and “Get Happy.” The latter is sung quietly between Harley and Joker, with Phoenix in chains as he’s literally getting ready for the judgement day, as the song says.

The official synopsis reads: “Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.”

Joker: Folie À Deux opens in theaters Oct. 4.

