Disney Jr. following a young Tony Stark with animated Marvel’s ‘Iron Man and his Awesome Friends’

Disney Jr. following a young Tony Stark with animated Marvel’s ‘Iron Man and his Awesome Friends’
Marvel

Disney Jr. announced on Tuesday it has greenlighted the first preschool Iron Man series, the animated Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.

Following the hit kid-skewing Spider-Man and His Awesome Friends, the new show centers on a young Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Mason Blomberg) “and his world-saving besties,” Riri Williams aka Ironheart (Kapri Ladd) and Amadeus Cho aka Iron Hulk (Aidyn Ahn).

The producers tease that the show “follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they work together to solve problems both big and small and protect their city. … The young trio work together to make the world a better place, protecting their city and each other.”

From Disney Branded Television, the series is currently in production and slated for a summer 2025 premiere on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

76th Emmys: ‘Hacks’ wins Outstanding Comedy Series
76th Emmys: ‘Hacks’ wins Outstanding Comedy Series
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hacks earned top honors at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, nabbing the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. 

This was the first time the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder took home the top comedy award. It was previously nominated in 2021 and 2022. 

The show beat out previous Outstanding Comedy winner The Bear, coming as a bit of a surprise, although the FX show has been the subject of much debate as to whether it is indeed a comedy.

In total, Hacks took home three awards Sunday night. In addition to Outstanding Comedy Series, Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category included Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez shares she is unable to carry her own children: “Something I had to grieve”
Selena Gomez shares she is unable to carry her own children: “Something I had to grieve”
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has shared new details about her future journey to motherhood.

The singer and actress told Vanity Fair she is unable to carry her own children in an interview released on Monday.

“I haven’t ever said this … but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” Selena said.

She said becoming a parent one day may not happen the way she originally envisioned it, but she is now “in a much better place with that.”

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people,” Selena said. “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Selena was diagnosed with lupus in 2013. In 2015, she shared that she underwent chemotherapy to treat the autoimmune illness.

The pop star, who is in a relationship with Benny Blanco, had a firm plan to start a family by age 35 before she started dating him.

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” Selena said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”

Selena also said she has “never been loved this way.”

“He’s just been a light,” Selena said. “A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried to star in ‘The Housemaid’ film adaptation
Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried to star in ‘The Housemaid’ film adaptation
Seyfried: Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney are teaming up for the film adaptation of The Housemaid.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate announced the news of the film adaptation of Freida McFadden‘s bestselling novel of the same name.

Seyfried and Sweeney also took to Instagram to tease the film, which will be directed by Paul Feig.

“‘The Housemaid’ by Freida McFadden is coming to the big screen,” Seyfried said in a video that was also shared by the film. “Stay tuned.”

Sweeney shared a video of herself with the book, writing in the caption, “tell me about yourself, Millie” — a nod to her character in the film.

According to a logline for the film, Millie is “a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple.” But she “soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.”

Feig, who is known for directing films like A Simple Favor and Spy, took to Instagram to share a video of him showing off the book cover and holding a martini in his hand.

“It’s happening,” he captioned the video. “So excited to bring this great book by @fmcfaddenauthor to life on the big screen with @sydney_sweeney and @mingey and my pals at @lionsgate and @hiddenpicturesmedia. Millie is on her way.”

McFadden’s novel, which was published in 2022, has been on the New York Times Bestseller list for over a year and has sold over 1 million copies.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.