Disney, Pixar announce ‘Coco 2’ will arrive in 2029

Disney, Pixar announce ‘Coco 2’ will arrive in 2029
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The universe of Coco is expanding.

Disney and Pixar are developing the sequel Coco 2, CEO Bob Iger announced during the Walt Disney Company’s annual shareholder meeting.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” Iger said. “And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

The original team behind the first film will reunite to create the sequel, which is set to release in 2029. Director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina, along with producer Mark Nielsen, are all slated to return to further tell the story of the Rivera family.

The original Coco film debuted in movie theaters in 2017 and grossed over $800 million at the global box office. It won the Oscars for best animated feature film and best original song for “Remember Me.”

Coco tells the story of 12-year-old boy Miguel, who dreams of becoming a musician even though his family carries a generations-old ban on music. Miguel journeys to the Land of the Dead to uncover the true story of his family’s history.

Pixar also shared the news to its social media accounts on Thursday.

“Disney and Pixar’s Coco 2 is officially coming to theaters in 2029,” the company’s post on the social platform X reads.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tom Cruise breathed in his own carbon dioxide while filming ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ scene
Tom Cruise breathed in his own carbon dioxide while filming ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ scene
Rocket K/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise pushed the limits while doing his own stunts for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Cruise said he breathed in his own carbon dioxide while filming a scene for the eighth Mission: Impossible movie.

During the sequence, Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt, is underwater exploring the wreckage of a submarine. To film it, Cruise wore a specially designed suit and mask, but it is something he could only wear for 10 minutes at a time before suffering from hypoxia, or an absence of oxygen in body tissue.

“I’m breathing in my own carbon dioxide,” Cruise said. “It builds up in the body and affects the muscles. You have to overcome all of that while you’re doing it, and be present.”

The film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, said shooting the sequence was “so challenging and so terrifying” and “really physically punishing” for Cruise.

“He’s in a rotating structure filled with debris, and you had to find a way to make that environment look as chaotic and unhinged as humanly possible,” McQuarrie said. “But in a way that you could repeat, and that Tom could navigate, and survive.”

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning comes to theaters on May 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Reese Witherspoon was jury foreman because of ‘Legally Blonde’: ‘I played a lawyer in a movie once’
Reese Witherspoon was jury foreman because of ‘Legally Blonde’: ‘I played a lawyer in a movie once’
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon

What, like it’s hard?

Reese Witherspoon famously played law student Elle Woods in the film Legally Blonde, and in a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, she revealed members of a jury she was on thought she was a lawyer in real life.

“It was after Legally Blonde. It was probably like seven years after Legally Blonde, I got called for jury duty and it was in Beverly Hills,” Witherspoon said. “I thought, ‘Surely they’re not gonna pick me.’ They picked me for a long trial, y’all. It was probably two weeks. I was on the jury.”

Witherspoon shared she went in for jury duty every day for a solid two weeks. The actress said she got very invested in the case, which had to do with someone suing a dog owner after the dog bit her hand.

“We went every day and then we went to deliberation and so at the very end they say, ‘OK, well somebody in this group has to be the foreman’ and they all unanimously are like, ‘Her,’” Witherspoon said.

The actress shared her fellow jury members selected her to be foreman because “you went to law school.”

“I was like, ‘Y’all this is really upsetting. I definitely did not go to law school, I didn’t finish college,’” Witherspoon said. “I played a lawyer in a movie once but they fully made me the foreman and I started realizing people don’t know much about the law.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Claire Danes to reunite with ‘My So-Called Life’ creator for new series
Claire Danes to reunite with ‘My So-Called Life’ creator for new series
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

It’s a My So-Called reunion.

Claire Danes is looking to reteam with Winnie Holzman, the creator of My So-Called Life, over 30 years after they originally worked together on the coming-of-age TV show.

The pair is aiming to reunite on a family drama series for HBO called The Applebaum Curse. According to the show’s logline, the series would be an “ongoing one-hour drama series about a dysfunctional family with Claire Danes as the lead role.”

In addition to starring in the show, Danes would serve as an executive producer on the project. Holzman would write and executive produce along with serving as showrunner.

Holzman shared the news on the red carpet of the Writers Guild Awards, where she was asked why there has not been any attempt to remake My So-Called Life in this age filled with reboots and remakes.

“It’s interesting that you’re asking me that. I am writing something that I’m hoping to do with Claire. It’s not a reboot in the traditional sense, but I think Claire Danes and I back together would be a kind of version of that,” Holzman said.

She made it clear that while it’s not a reboot and instead “a completely different story,” she’s excited about the prospect of working with Danes again.

“I’m writing it now, and it’s hopefully gonna be at HBO, so we’ll see,” Holzman said. “I have to cross my fingers! You never know what’s gonna happen, but Claire would love to do this with me, so I’m excited.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.