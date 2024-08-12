Disney planning to bring ‘Frozen’ musical to Disney+ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ to the stage

Disney planning to bring ‘Frozen’ musical to Disney+ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ to the stage
Disney Theatrical Group

A stage adaptation of the animated phenomenon Frozen is coming to Disney+, and the acclaimed Hugh Jackman musical film The Greatest Showman is Broadway bound, Disney Theatrical Group announced as part of the annual fan expo D23.

The Greatest Showman starred Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, and became a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2017. Alongside Jackman, the star-studded cast included Zac Efron as Barnum’s business partner Phillip Carlyle, and Zendaya as the talented trapeze artist Anne Wheeler.

The movie’s musical numbers, including hits like “This Is Me” and “The Greatest Show,” quickly resonated with viewers, helping the movie garner a devoted fan base and significant acclaim. The story of Barnum’s rise from humble beginnings to creating the “Greatest Show on Earth” was celebrated for its message of inclusivity, perseverance and the power of imagination.

Just as the streaming service did with the everything-winning musical Hamilton, the stage version of Frozen will be headed to Disney+ in 2025.

At D23, fans were treated to a glimpse of what’s to come, including a performance of “Let It Go” by Samantha Barks, who currently stars as Elsa in the London production.

The Frozen musical first opened in London’s West End in 2021 after a successful run on Broadway and a North American tour.

It was recorded earlier this year at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, where Barks stars alongside Laura Dawkes as Anna and Jammy Kasongo as Kristoff.

The show will play its final performance on Sept. 8.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Cate Blanchett says critics-bashed ‘Borderlands’ is “fun,” but “it’s not Citizen Kane”
Cate Blanchett says critics-bashed ‘Borderlands’ is “fun,” but “it’s not Citizen Kane”
Lionsgate

While its Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score has risen — from zero to 7% — some of those behind the video game adaptation Borderlands are hoping moviegoers “give it a chance.”

In USA Today, Cate Blanchett explained she was pulling double duty making the critically panned action comedy in 2021 — ironically alongside an Oscar-nominated film, Tár.

She said, “Sometimes the films we hold up as the greatest of all time were not financial or audience successes, yet they’ve become classics.”

The actress continues, “I’m not saying Borderlands is a classic! It’s fun, fun, fun, but it’s not Citizen Kane!”

“I mean, it’s not The Grapes of Wrath. It’s not Blade Runner. It’s its own strange, weird thing, and when you look at the casting, there’s a motley quality to it,” she noted.

The movie also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Gina Gershon and Ahsoka‘s Ariana Greenblatt.

Cate adds, “I don’t think anyone would call Borderlands art, but it’s fun.”

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take Two Software, which acquired Borderlands‘ video game producer Gearbox and co-produced the film, took a similar tack.

He said on an earnings call, “Let’s give the film a chance.”

“A lot of people worked really hard on it. The underlying intellectual property is phenomenal, the cast is amazing, I think the look and feel is really terrific. So let’s see what audiences have to say,” he said, according to IGN.

Borderlands is now in theaters.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix announces fourth annual Geeked Week coming in September
Netflix announces fourth annual Geeked Week coming in September
Netflix

Netflix has just announced it is holding its fourth annual Geeked Week, starting Sept. 16 and “culminating with a live, in-person fan event” in Atlanta on the evening of Sept. 19.

The streaming giant notes it will be the first time its celebration of nerd-friendly titles — from live-action shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday and Avatar: The Last Airbender to anime titles including Cowboy Bebop and Neon Genesis Evangelion — will be live.

More details on the week of programming will be released in the coming weeks, but last year’s celebration saw the streaming service debut a slew of new trailers, teases for video games and celebrity interviews. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Harry Potter’ series finds showrunner, director in team behind ‘Succession’
‘Harry Potter’ series finds showrunner, director in team behind ‘Succession’
Macall B. Polay/HBO, Alex Wong/Newsmakers via Getty Images

You’re my boy, Harry. You’re my number one boy who lived.

The duo behind HBO’s Succession have signed on to create the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Emmy winners Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who helped make characters like Kendall Roy and Cousin Greg household names, have signed up to write and direct the show centering around the beloved trio of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Gardiner will serve as showrunner and executive producer on this new story taking place inside the wizarding world, while Mylod will direct multiple episodes and also executive produce.

This news comes after it was announced that the new Harry Potter series will no longer be a Max original and instead an HBO original, meaning it will air on the cable channel as well as the streaming service Max. It’s set for a 2026 release date.

The Harry Potter series is described as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling‘s novels and “will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years,” according to HBO.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.