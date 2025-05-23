Disney pushes back release dates on next two ‘Avengers’ movies

Marvel Studios

Sorry, Avengers fans — you’ll have to wait a little while longer for the next movie(s) to hit the big screen. 

Disney revealed Thursday that Marvel Studios is pushing back the release of two of its upcoming films: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. 

Doomsday, which had an original release date of May 1, 2026, is now set for December 18, 2026. Secret Wars had its release moved from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027. The later premieres allow for more time to spend making the films as they are among the most in-depth productions yet. 

In a March announcement that production had begun on Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel also revealed the cast, naming Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Wyatt RussellDavid HarbourWinston Duke and other Marvel familiars.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who’ve directed four other MCU films, return as directors for both films. 

“Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a lifelong dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made,” the Russos said in a statement last year. 

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

 

 

Daisy Edgar-Jones has worked with all the internet boyfriends: ‘Just Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler left’
Daisy Edgar-Jones has worked with all the internet boyfriends: ‘Just Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler left’
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Daisy Edgar-Jones is collecting internet boyfriends like infinity stones.

The actress told Elle in a recent cover story that she just happens to have worked with many actors that the internet loves — including Paul Mescal, Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, Andrew Garfield, Sebastian Stan and Glen Powell.

“Just Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler left!” Edgar-Jones said. “I have worked with basically all of the internet’s boyfriends.”

Edgar-Jones said she feels lucky to have worked with actors who are secure enough in themselves to let her be the first-billed actor.

“I’m lucky that every actor I’ve worked with has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. Glen, Sebastian, Paul, all of them. I think that’s why they’re so successful and so loved and so good: that they are so generous, and they really serve the story and are not serving themselves,” Edgar-Jones said.

In particular, she described acting alongside Mescal in Normal People as being “like playing tennis with your best friend.”

This good luck seems to have Edgar-Jones pinching herself in anticipation it one day runs out.

“I’m nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it,” Edgar-Jones said. “Because there’s so much ego that can exist in this industry.”
 

