Disney+ rebooting ‘The Mickey Mouse Club,’ the show that gave us Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and more

Disney+ rebooting ‘The Mickey Mouse Club,’ the show that gave us Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and more
Justin Timberlake, child star of ‘The Mickey Mouse Club,’ poses for a portrait Sept. 9, 1993 in Hollywood, California. (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

M-I-C … see ya real soon! K-E-Y … why? Because Disney+ is bringing back The Mickey Mouse Club

ABC Audio has confirmed that Disney+ has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the legendary show, which first aired in the ’50s, returned in the ’70s and then migrated to the Disney Channel from 1989 to 1996.

During that last run, the show’s cast included, at various times, future music superstars Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez of *NSYNC, as well as Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell.

The pilot will be executive produced by Ben Winston, whose credits include the Grammy Awards, Carpool Karaoke, The Late Late Show with James Corden and music projects for One Direction, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Elton John, Sam Smith and Justin Bieber.

According to Disney+, the show will be “a showcase for today’s most talented young performers, where music, innovation, and self-expression take center stage.” The 11 new cast members boast credits including The Lion King, Camp Rock 3, Young Rock, Elio and Black Rabbit.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Revivals of ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘A Few Good Men’ headed to Broadway
Revivals of ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘A Few Good Men’ headed to Broadway
Jasmine Amy Rogers attends the 78th annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 8, 2025, in New York City. (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) | Tom Blyth attends Dom Pérignon Révélations 2026 at Guggenheim Bilbao on June 4, 2026, in Bilbao, Spain. (Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Dom Perignon)

Revivals of The Sound of Music and A Few Good Men are headed to Broadway.

Both productions will make it to the Great White Way as part of Lincoln Center Theater’s 2026-27 season.

The Sound of Music revival will open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in spring 2027. Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers will star as Maria von Trapp in this production of the classic musical. The role was made famous by Julie Andrews in the beloved 1965 film adaptation.

The Sound of Music originally opened on Broadway in 1959. It has not been revived since 1998. Performances start on March 23, 2027, with an opening night of April 15.

Headed to the Vivian Beaumont Theater this fall is a revival of the play A Few Good Men.

Bradley Whitford and Tom Blyth are set to star in the production, with Blyth making his Broadway debut. Tony winner Michael Arden will direct the first-ever Broadway revival of Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama, which starts performances on Oct. 8 and has an opening night of Oct. 29.

Blyth took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate his upcoming Broadway debut.

“broadway debut baby! back to the old stomping ground,” Blyth wrote. “You can’t handle the truth!!!”

A Few Good Men was first produced on stage in 1989. It was then adapted into the 1992 film that starred Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson and was directed by Rob Reiner.

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In brief: ‘Street Fighter’ official trailer and more
In brief: ‘Street Fighter’ official trailer and more

We now have the teaser trailer and premiere window for Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2. The second season of the Outlander prequel series is set to make its debut in fall 2026. It stars Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, as well as Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, as two couples who fight against everything to stay together across space and time …

Wizards of Waverly Place fans, rejoice. Deadline reports that Gregg Sulkin is set to appear as Alex Russo’s ex-boyfriend Mason Greyback in the upcoming four-part conclusion of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown and Selena Gomez star in the spinoff series about the Russo family wizards …

The official trailer for Street Fighter has arrived. It follows estranged street fighters Ryu and Ken Masters, played by Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo, who are recruited for the next World Warrior Tournament. Kitao Sakurai directed the film, which arrives in theaters on Oct. 16 …

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Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero to star in ‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series
Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero to star in ‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series
A photo of Diane Guerrero (Netflix.) | KJ Apa attends the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2025, in Paris, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) | A photo of Colin Woodell. (Chelsea Lauren)

The latest adaptation of one of Harlan Coben’s works is headed to TV screens.

Netflix has announced that Colin Woodell will star in the upcoming drama Myron Bolitar. The show will be based on writer Coben’s longest-running series, which spans 12 books.

Riverdale‘s KJ Apa and Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero will also star in the upcoming series.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” according to the show’s official logline.

Woodell’s Myron Bolitar is described as “a former college basketball star whose NBA career came to an abrupt end,” according to Netflix. “Myron reinvented himself as a sports agent. He built his agency — MB Sports — on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court.”

Apa is set to play Win Lockwood, a character who is “born into extraordinary privilege.” He “walked away from the family business to build something of his own alongside his closest friend, Myron. Unflappable, endlessly resourceful, and fiercely loyal, he’s the one Myron turns to when clients find themselves in trouble,” according to the streamer.

Guerrero will portray Esperanza Diaz, “a former professional wrestler turned Myron’s indispensable right hand at MB Sports. Armed with endless grit and razor-sharp wit, Esperanza is the backbone of the agency and the steady force keeping both Myron and clients in check,” according to Netflix.

Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series. House of the Dragon‘s Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes of the show.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.