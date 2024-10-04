Disney reportedly taps ‘Raya’ director Adele Lim for ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Gold House

ABC News’ parent company Disney is mum so far, but Deadline says Raya and the Last Dragon director Adele Lim will be calling the shots on The Princess Diaries 3

Lim also directed the hit R-rated road trip comedy Joy Ride, which featured four Asian leads, and wrote the blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians, which was hailed for its cultural representation. 

She tells the trade, “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

The late Garry Marshall directed Anne Hathaway in both 2001’s The Princess Diaries and its hit 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement. Hathaway played a teen who finds out she’s the heir to the throne of the fictional country Genovia.

Oprah, Montel, Andy Cohen and more react to death of talk show “pioneer” Phil Donahue
Robin Platzer/Getty Images

Talk show hosts past and present took to social media to mourn Emmy winner and talk show icon Phil Donahue, who died Sunday night at 88 years old. 

Oprah Winfrey posted to Instagram a throwback photo of her hugging the man whose talk show dominance she challenged in the 1980s. “There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously,” O said on Instagram, calling him a pioneer. “I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace Phil.”

Montel Williams called Donahue the “godfather of talk shows” who “forever changed the landscape of television.” 

Sally Jessy Raphael called this a “very sad day” and said her former fellow chat show contemporary “was one of the finest broadcasters in American television.” Like Winfrey, Raphael posted a throwback picture of her and Donahue, echoing Oprah’s sentiment: “If there wasn’t a Phil, there would have never been a Sally.”

Piers Morgan posted a photo of himself interviewing the “clever, interesting man,” calling him “One of the true trail-blazing [sic] icons of American television.” 

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen hailed Donahue as a “singular talent who revolutionized daytime television, and the talk show itself,” thanking him for being “an outspoken advocate for the gay community at a time when we had none.”

Holly Robinson Peete posted a photo of her and husband Rodney Peete with Donahue and his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas. Holly said in part on X, “One of the highlights of our marriage was meeting and double dating with Phil and Marlo. The stories!!! Truly one of the best couples we’ve ever met. What a legend Phil was. A pioneer! He will be so missed.” 

 

In Brief: Peacock renews ‘The Traitors’, and more

Netflix has picked up Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, a spin-off of the Matthew McConaughey-starring movie from 2019, centers on Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, who has inherited his father’s sizable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire, which Britain’s criminal underworld wants to get in on. While trying to free his family from their clutches, Eddie gets sucked into the world of criminality and begins to find a taste for it. In addition to James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings return for season 2 …

Peacock, which previously picked up The Traitors for a third season, has just renewed it for a fourth season, according to Deadline. The second season of the reality competition series, hosted by Alan Cumming, is up for several Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Directing for a Reality Series and Cinematography for a Reality Series, along with an Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program nod for Cumming. Filming for season 3 recently wrapped up in the Scottish Highlands …

Variety reports Hulu has given a series order to the comedy Mid-Century Modern. Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham star as “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother — played by Linda Lavin,” per the streaming service. “As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done” …

 

Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley star in ‘The Substance’ trailer
Mubi

The official trailer for The Substance is here.

The highly anticipated feature stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid in a story about toxic beauty culture.

As previously reported, writer-director Coralie Fargeat‘s body horror film has Moore playing Elizabeth Sparkle, an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to inject herself with a mysterious serum that shares the title’s name.

“All it takes is one injection and she is reborn — temporarily — as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue,” played by Qualley, according to the official synopsis.

However — of course — it turns out to be too good to be true.

In the trailer, we see Elizabeth transform into Sue. But things take a turn when Elizabeth is shown talking on the phone and says that “there’s been a slight misuse of The Substance.”

“Going into it, it was really spelled out, the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell this story,” Moore said about the film in May. “It was a very vulnerable experience and just required going into it with a sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish, how we were going to approach it.”

Moore also called Qualley a “great partner” during the shooting of the film’s nude scenes.

“We were obviously close in certain moments — naked,” Moore said. “It allowed us also a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were … [b]ut ultimately, it’s just about … really direct and clear communication and mutual trust.”

The film, which received a 13-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival in June, arrives in theaters on Sept. 20.

