Disney+ teases second season of ‘Percy Jackson’

Disney+ teases second season of ‘Percy Jackson’
Disney

In a new teaser that debuted at the D23 expo in Anaheim, California, Disney+ showed off scenes from the second season of the hit series Percy Jackson.

Looking and sounding much more mature than the season prior, The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell returns as Percy, a young man who discovered he’s the titular son of the Greek god Poseidon. “I am a demigod. Monsters come at me. So do the gods.”

As he takes the reins of a chariot, he continues, “Last year, I had to stop a war. But that is just the beginning.”

The sophomore season is based on the second installment in Rick Riordan‘s bestselling Percy Jackson books, The Sea of Monsters, and has Percy undergoing a dangerous mission to save Camp Half-Blood from a Titan’s attack.

Season 2 adds three very funny women — Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho — to the cast, which also includes Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and new addition Daniel Diemer.

The new season streams in 2025.

The first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted on Disney+ on Dec. 19, 2023, and by Christmas Day had drawn an audience of some 13.3 million viewers across Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

James Cameron, Kate Winslet + others mourn Jon Landau: Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ producer dead at 63
James Cameron, Kate Winslet + others mourn Jon Landau: Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ producer dead at 63
L-R: Landau and Cameron – Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jon Landau, the affable Oscar winning producer of Titanic, and a decades-long collaborator with that landmark film’s director James Cameron, has died at 63.

Landau, who also worked with Cameron on the blockbuster Avatar franchise, as well as films produced by the filmmaker, including Robert RodriguezAlita: Battle Angel, died Friday, July 5.

In a statement to Deadline, Cameron said, “The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.”

Cameron continued, “His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years.”

He concluded, “A part of myself has been torn away.”

Oscar winner Kate Winslet, who worked with Landau on both Titanic and the Avatar sequels, including The Way of Water, told the trade Landau was “the kindest and best of men … rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people.” She added, “His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work.”

Another Avatar alumna, Zoe Saldaña, remembered Landau in an emotional Instagram post, saying, in part, “You are leaving us too soon … The memories we shared together will always hold a special place in my heart.” Saldaña added his “legacy will continue to inspire us,” and he “will be deeply missed.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

George Clooney, who co-hosted recent Biden fundraiser, says president should step aside
George Clooney, who co-hosted recent Biden fundraiser, says president should step aside
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Add George Clooney to the list of Hollywood backers who are calling on President Joe Biden to stand down ahead of the 2024 election.

In a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday, Clooney, who just weeks ago hosted a fundraiser for Biden’s reelection campaign, called for the president to exit the 2024 race.

Clooney wrote, “I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. … In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced.”

However, Clooney added, “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time.”

Clooney called it “devastating to say,” but “the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

In his first post-debate television interview, Biden insisted to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos that the debate was just one “bad night.”

The stinging language lands Clooney among a chorus of Democrats — from elected officials to high-profile celebrity donors — asking the president to allow another, younger nominee to lead the Democratic Party’s ticket.

Acknowledging it would be “messy,” Clooney says change would “enliven our party and wake up voters” who “checked out long before the June debate.”

“The short ramp to Election Day would be a benefit for us, not a danger,” Clooney argued. “It would give us the chance to showcase the future without so much opposition research and negative campaigning that comes with these ridiculously long and expensive election seasons.”

A Biden campaign official did not respond directly to the op-ed, but pointed ABC News to Biden’s recent comments that he is remaining in the race.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At Comic-Con, ‘The Boys” creators tease new prequel spin-off, ‘Vought Rising’
At Comic-Con, ‘The Boys” creators tease new prequel spin-off, ‘Vought Rising’
(L-R) Ackles, Cash – Prime Video

At Prime Video’s panel for The Boys at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, the show’s creator, Eric Kripke, announced that Jensen Ackles‘ popular Soldier Boy character and Aya Cash‘s Nazi-Supe Stormfront will have their own show, a prequel series called Vought Rising.

Ackles made a surprise appearance at the panel, which was moderated by The Boys season 4 star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Cash popped up via video. 

Vought Rising will be set in the 1950s, when, as the show’s name suggests, the multinational conglomerate-to- be was in its infancy, thanks to the superhero-producing formula known as Compound V. 

Prime Video calls the “deranged” new spin-off “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.” 

The streaming service adds, “We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

Ackles and Cash will serve as co-executive producers on the show.

Past spin-offs from the world of The Boys include Gen V and the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical, both streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.