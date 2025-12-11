Disney to invest $1 billion in OpenAI, permit use of characters on AI video generator
(NEW YORK) — The Walt Disney Company on Thursday announced plans to invest $1 billion in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, in a deal that will grant the company access to copyrighted characters from “Star Wars,” Marvel and other properties for users of AI short-form video generator Sora.
“The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence marks an important moment for our industry, and through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement on Thursday.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Mortgage rates have fallen rapidly in recent months, offering homebuyers an opportunity for some borrowing relief if they move ahead with the big-ticket purchase.
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.35%, dropping from 6.5% over the week ending on Thursday, which amounted to the largest one-week drop in mortgage rates this year, FreddieMac data shows. As recently as January, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate exceeded 7%.
The sharp drop in mortgage rates owes in part to government data showing a significant decline in hiring, which has heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates and in turn put downward pressure on borrowing costs, some analysts told ABC News.
Each percentage point decrease in a mortgage rate can save thousands or tens of thousands in additional cost each year, depending on the price of the house, according to Rocket Mortgage.
“This is a significant drop,” Ken Johnson, a real estate economist at the University of Mississippi, told ABC News.
The trend poses a quandary for homebuyers, the experts added: Do buyers move quickly to snap up a favorable mortgage or wait to see if interest rates fall even further?
Mortgage rates closely track the yield on a 10-year Treasury bond, or the amount paid to a bondholder annually. Bond yields are shaped in part by expectations of the benchmark interest rate set by the Fed, some experts said.
Five meetings and nine months have elapsed since the Fed last adjusted interest rates. The federal funds rate stands between 4.25% and 4.5%, preserving much of a sharp increase imposed in response to a pandemic-era bout of inflation.
That posture is expected to shift, however. Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut, appearing to indicate greater concern for flagging employment growth than for rising prices.
Investors peg the chances of three quarter-point rate cuts by the end of this year at about 76%, according to CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.
The anticipated decline of interest rates has already been priced into the level of mortgage rates, however, meaning the path of rate cuts would need to become more aggressive than expected in order to push mortgage rates down further, Lu Liu, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, told ABC News.
A further slowdown of the job market could prompt the Fed to cut interest rates more than expected, but a continued resurgence of inflation could deter central bankers from easing rates at the risk of exacerbating price increases.
“Expectations of lower near-term rates are being priced in, so current mortgage rates look a bit more attractive,” Liu said.
Julia Fonseca, a professor at the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, cautioned against homebuyers attempting to predict the level of mortgage rates.
“Trying to time the market or predict future rate movements is notoriously hard to do,” Fonseca told ABC News.
Meanwhile, the typical price of a home has fallen in recent months. The median sales price of a home in the U.S. registered at $410,800 over three months ending in June, which marked a decline from a price of $423,100 over the previous three-month period, U.S. Census Bureau data shows.
“Prices have cooled, inventory is up, time on the market is up,” Fonseca said. “All of this suggests it’s a more favorable market for buyers relative to recent years. That said, it’s really hard to predict what will happen with prices in the future.”
If homebuyers move forward with a purchase but later find that mortgage rates have continued to fall, they can opt to refinance their homes, Fonseca added. She suggested homebuyers avoid mortgage contracts that include pre-payment penalties, since such fees could add to the cost of a potential decision to refinance.
“I would be guided by your needs and your personal financial situation, rather than try to make predictions about future prices and future interest rates,” Fonseca added.
(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned a recent uptick of inflation, alongside a hiring slowdown, poses a “challenging situation” for central bankers as they aim to steer the U.S. economy through a “turbulent period.”
The Fed, which opted to cut interest rates last week, is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. Speaking at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, in Providence, Rhode Island, on Tuesday, Powell said a sharp cooldown of hiring over the summer had shifted the balance of risks toward greater concern over the labor market.
“The downside risks to employment have risen,” Powell said.
The remarks came days after the Fed cut interest rates for the first time this year in an effort to boost hiring. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, projected two additional quarter-point rate cuts over the remainder of 2025.
Still, Powell voiced concern about the trajectory for prices, saying “uncertainty around the path of inflation remains high.”
“Two-sided risk mean there is no-risk free path,” Powell added.
The central bank last week delivered a policy long-sought by President Donald Trump, though the size of the rate cut fell short of a larger reduction preferred by Trump.
The announcement marked a flashpoint in the monthslong pressure campaign directed at the Fed by Trump.
In recent weeks, Trump has moved to fire one member of the Fed’s board of governors and secure Senate confirmation for another. Both officials were among the 12 policymakers who cast votes on the interest-rate decision, though their status remained uncertain days before the Fed meeting.
The race to reshape the Fed comes after Trump railed for months against the central bank and Powell for declining to heed his call for lower interest rates. Last week, Powell said the Fed remains “strongly committed to maintaining our independence.”
Stephen Miran, a top White House economic advisor who joined the Fed board last week, cast the lone dissenting vote. Miran voted in favor of a larger half-point rate cut.
Trump recently moved to fire board member Lisa Cook, who sued Trump over her attempted ouster, saying the decision violated her legal protections as an employee at the independent federal agency. Trump said he removed Cook over mortgage fraud allegations against her, which Cook has denied.
Last week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction requiring the Fed to let Cook continue serving in her role as a governor of the Federal Reserve System as her lawsuit moves through the courts. The Trump administration appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.
In recent months, the economy has suffered a sharp hiring slowdown alongside a rise of inflation, setting the conditions for what economists call “stagflation.”
The economic conditions have put Fed policymakers in a bind. If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, it risks tipping the economy into a downturn. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a hiring slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced an agreement that will pave the way for social media giant TikTok to come under the control of a group of U.S. investors.
The move comes months after a ban on the China-based app was set to take effect at the outset of this year. Instead, Trump delayed the ban multiple times and appears poised to secure the popular platform for domestic ownership.
Scrutiny has centered on the fate of TikTok’s algorithm, a proprietary formula that fuels the attention-grabbing social media platform. Vice President J.D. Vance, who stood alongside Trump during the Oval Office announcement, said the agreement would bring the algorithm “under the control of American investors,” adding that further details would be unveiled over the coming days.
“This deal really does mean Americans can use TikTok but actually use it with more confidence than they had in the past because their data is secure and it won’t be used as a propaganda weapon like it has in the past,” Vance said.
The U.S.-based version of TikTok will be valued at $14 billion, Vance said.
The agreement received approval from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said. As of Thursday afternoon, China had not publicly confirmed the terms issued by the Trump administration.
Trump said tech giant Oracle would be among the U.S. investors in TikTok, but he did not disclose the full roster of new owners.
Congress passed the ban last spring with overwhelming bipartisan support, granting TikTok a 270-day window to cut its ties with China-based parent company ByteDance or face a ban.
Instead of initiating a sale, TikTok pursued a legal challenge on First Amendment grounds that failed in the Supreme Court.
The unanimous ruling from the nation’s highest court found merit in national security concerns regarding potential user data collection or content manipulation that the Chinese government might undertake.
The app became temporarily unavailable in January, before the Trump administration assured app store owners Google and Apple that law enforcement would not pursue potential violations of the law.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.