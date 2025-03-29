Dispute arises on ejection claim

Martinsville Councilman Aaron Rawls claimed his civil rights were violated when he was physically removed from a regular meeting in Council Chambers on Tuesday.

The City Manager, who appeared to nod to a deputy in the room to remove Rawls, said she did not authorize the action and the deputy didn’t ask Rawls to leave, but to “take a break.” The deputy was seen downstairs shooing Rawls completely out of the building shortly after removing him from the courtroom.

Sheriff Steve Draper said he had talked to the deputy and she indicated some direction by a rolling of the eyes by Mayor LC Jones while he was banging the gavel and telling Rawls to “Fall in order.”

Rawls also claimed the entire scene was coordinated and City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides denied the claim.