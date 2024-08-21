DNC 2024 Day 2 live updates: ‘Yes, she can’: Obama endorses Harris, blasts Trump

DNC 2024 Day 2 live updates: ‘Yes, she can’: Obama endorses Harris, blasts Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the official Democratic presidential nominee during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

The night included a lively and upbeat roll call vote of delegates that featured a DJ, some celebrities and energetic speeches. Also, Harris, who campaigned in Milwaukee, thanked the crowd in a live-streamed message.

Second gentleman Doug Emoff talked about his long relationship with Harris and touted her vision for the country.

But the night’s biggest headline was the return of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to the DNC stage. Both stressed what’s at stake in this election and pushed Americans to come together to bring the country to a better future.

Here’s how the news is developing:

Harris thanks Emhoff for speech in social media post

Harris posted a photo of her watching the second gentleman’s speech at the DNC Tuesday night.

“Love you, Dougie,” she wrote on the social media post.

‘Let’s get to work’ Obama says as he concludes speech

After more than 30 minutes on stage, Obama had a simple message for convention-goers.

“As much as any policy or program, I believe that’s what we yearn for, a return to an America where we work together and look out for each other,” Obama said.

“That is what this election is about,” he added. “And I believe that’s why, if we each do our part over the next 77 days, if we knock on doors, if we make phone calls, if we talk to our friends, if we listen to our neighbors, if we work like we’ve never worked before, if we hold firm to our convictions, we will elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States and Tim Walz as the next vice president of the United States.”

“So let’s get to work. God bless you, and God Bless the United States of America.”

Obama pays tribute to mother-in-law Marian Robinson

Turning personal, Obama spoke about the bond he had with Michelle Obama’s mother, who passed away earlier this year.

“One of the reasons Marian and I became so close was she reminded me of my grandmother, the woman who helped raise me as a child,” he said.

“They were strong, smart, resourceful women, full of common sense who, regardless of the barriers they encountered … In that sense, they both represented an entire generation of working people who, through war and depression, discrimination and limited opportunity, helped build this country,” he said.

Obama says ‘mutual respect’ must be part of party’s message

Obama said to build a true Democratic majority, they have to give grace to people who may not align with their political views.

“That sense of mutual respect has to be part of our message,” he said. “Our politics have become so polarized these days that all of us across the political spectrum seem so quick to assume the worst in others unless they agree with us on every single issue.”

“We start thinking that the only way to win is to scold and shame and out-yell the other side. And after a while, regular folks just tune out or they don’t bother to vote,” he continued. “Now that approach may work for the politicians who just want attention and thrive on division, but it won’t work for us to make progress on the things we care about, the things that really affect people’s lives.”

Obama later acknowledged those ideas “can feel pretty naive right now” but was adamant “the ties that bind us are still there.”

Obama touts progress on the Affordable Care Act

The former president took a moment to note the achievements of his signature policy achievement.

“I notice since it became popular, they don’t call it ‘Obamacare’ anymore,” he said, prompting laughter.

Obama went on to say Harris will continue to build on that progress.

“Kamala knows we can’t stop there, which is why she’ll keep working to limit out-of-pocket costs” he said.

‘I love this guy,’ Obama says of Tim Walz

Obama commended Harris for her vice presidential selection.

“Let me tell you something. I love this guy,” he said of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. “Tim is the kind of person who should be in politics. Born in a small town, served his country, taught kids, coached football, took care of his neighbors. He knows who he is and he knows what’s important.”

He said the Harris-Walz ticket is the embodiment of America’s story.

“A story that says we are all created equal, all of us endowed with certain inalienable rights, that everyone deserves a chance, that even when we don’t agree with each other, we can find a way to live with each other,” he said. “That’s Kamala’s vision. That’s Tim’s vision. That’s the Democratic Party’s vision.”

Obama says Trump’s political ‘act has gotten pretty stale’

Obama derided Trump’s campaign for trying to pit Americans against one another.

“Donald Trump wants us to think that this country is hopelessly divided between us and them, between the real Americans who of course support him and the outsiders who don’t,” he said. “And he wants you to think that you’ll be richer and safer, if you will just give him the power to put those other people back in their place.”

“It is one of the oldest tricks in politics from a guy whose act has, let’s face it, gotten pretty stale,” he continued. “We do not need four more years a bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before. And we all know that the sequel is usually worse.”

“America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”

Obama says Harris-Trump matchup will be a ‘fight’

“Now the torch as been passed,” Obama said, turning to Harris’ candidacy and her campaign against former President Donald Trump.

“Now it is up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in,” he added. “And make no mistake, it will be a fight.”

Obama went on to slam Trump as a “78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rose down his golden escalator.”

“As we gather here tonight, the people who will decide this election are asking a very simple question: Who will fight for me? Who’s thinking about my future, about my children’s future, about our future together?” he asked. “One thing is for certain, Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question.”

Obama takes a moment to reflect on Biden’s legacy

As Obama reminisced on accepting the party’s nomination 16 years ago, he spoke about choosing President Joe Biden to be his running mate.

“And looking back, I can say without question that my first big decision as your nominee turned out to be one of my best, and that was asking Joe Biden to serve by my side as vice president,” he said.

“Other than some common Irish blood, Joe and I come from different backgrounds,” he continued. “When we became brothers, and as we worked together for eight, sometimes pretty tough, years. What I came to admire most about Joe wasn’t just his smarts; his experience. It was his empathy, and his decency. And it’s hard earned resilience. His unshakable belief that everyone in this country deserves a fair shot. And over the last four years, those are the values America has needed most.”

Obama went on to praise Biden’s leadership as president and for putting the nation before his personal ambition by stepping aside.

“History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger,” Obama said. “And I am proud to call him my president, but I am even prouder to call him my friend.”

Barack Obama takes the stage, met with ‘Yes we can’ cheers

The former president received a warm welcome from the crowd in the United Center, who revived his iconic campaign slogan “Yes we can!”

“I’m feeling fired up!” Obama said. “I am feeling ready to go — even If I am the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama.”

Michelle Obama fires up crowd

Michelle Obama reminds everyone why she’s on of the Democratic Party’s most popular figures. She consistently polls as someone Democrats would like to see run for president — and this speech showed why.

-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod

Michelle Obama warns that election will be close

In her closing remarks, former first lady Michelle Obama warned that a handful of votes in select states would decide the election and pushed Americans to come out to the polls.

“So we need to vote in numbers that erase any doubt we need to overwhelm any effort to suppress us. Our fate is in our hands,” she said.

‘We cannot get a Goldilocks complex’: Michelle Obama

The former first lady warned that “we can not be our worst enemies” and not take things for granted in this election.

“We cannot get a Goldilocks complex about whether everything is just right,” Michelle Obama said to cheers.

“We cannot indulge our anxieties about whether this country will elect someone like Kamala instead of doing everything we can to get someone like Kamala elected,” she added.

Obama said she is confident that Harris would be a great leader but noted that there will be a lot of opponents who will put out lies about her.

“It’s up to us to remember what Kamala’s mother told her: Don’t just sit around and complain, do something,” she said. “So if they lie about her, and they will, we’ve got to do something.”

Michelle Obama takes jabs at Trump

The former first lady took several subtle and clear jabs at former President Donald Trump, contrasting his past scandals with Harris’ years of accomplishments.

“She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward we will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth,” she said.

“If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third, or fourth chance,” she added.

Michelle Obama got more direct and noted that Trump “did everything in his power to try to make people fear us.”

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black,” she said.

“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs?'” Obama asked to a cheering crowd.

“It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better,” she added.

Emhoff revives crowd

Emhoff sent the crowd into a tizzy after attendees had been lagging in energy.

The first gentleman told a story of his first date with Harris, prompting cheers when describing by an awkward voicemail he sent her.

-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod

Michelle Obama reflects on mom’s influence

Michelle Obama reflected on her mother’s memory and the values that she instilled in her from an early age.

“Kamala Harris and I built our lives on those same foundational values. Even though our mothers grew up an ocean apart, they shared the same belief in the promise of this country,” she said.

Obama continued to tout Harris’ skills, experience and temperament during her years of service.

“Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment,” she said. “She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency.”

Michelle Obama gets standing ovation; ‘America, hope is making a comeback’

The crowd at the United Center greeted former first lady Michelle Obama with a standing ovation as she took the stage as the penultimate speaker.

Michelle Obama said until recently she had mourned the “dimming” of hope felt in the country following the recent developments in the country and the loss of her mother.

However, she said she recently felt it spreading again.

“America, hope is making a comeback,” she said.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff re-introduces himself in personal speech

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff re-introduced himself to America in a personal, down-to-earth speech as Harris makes a historic bid for the White House that, if elected, would make him the first-ever first gentleman.

He said he grew up the son of two Brooklynites and had a “typical suburban childhood.”

“The guys I grew up with are still my best friends. The group chat is active every day — and it’s probably blowing up right now,” he said.

He said he worked at McDonald’s in high school when money was tight and worked full-time so he could afford to go to college part-time.

“Thanks to partial scholarships, student loans and a little help from my dad, I got myself through law school and got my first job as a lawyer — which is also where I met the guys in my fantasy football league,” he said. “A lot has changed in our lives since the early ’90s, but my team name is still Nirvana — yes, after the band.”

He said he loved working as a lawyer, became a dad to Cole and Ella, got a divorce and then “something unexpected happened” — he was set up on a blind date with Harris. He said Harris saved his first bumbling voicemail to her “and she makes me listen to it on every anniversary.”

On Harris, he said she “finds joy in pursuing justice.”

“She stands up to bullies — just like my parents taught me to. She likes to see people do well — and hates when they’re treated unfairly. She believes this work requires a basic curiosity in how people are doing. Her empathy is her strength.”

He talked about Harris coming to synagogue with him and making a “mean brisket for Passover.” He said Harris encouraged him as second gentleman to fight against antisemitism.

On their blended family, he said that Harris has “always been there for our children, and I know she’ll always be there for yours too.”

“Kamala is a joyful warrior,” he said. “It’s doing for her country what she has always done for the people she loves. Her passion will benefit all of us when she’s our president.”

This Thursday, as Harris accepts the party’s nomination for president, will be their 10th wedding anniversary, he noted.

“Kamala was exactly the right person for me at an important moment in my life. And at this moment in our nation’s history, she is exactly the right president,” he said.

Alsobrooks gets lengthy speaking slot

Democrats picked Alsobrooks to to give a lengthier speech than others — and it’s no coincidence.

Alsobrooks is running for Senate in Maryland, a race that was once considered sleepy. But with popular former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan as the GOP nominee, the race is more competitive, and Democrats are desperate to keep the seat of outgoing Sen. Ben Cardin in their column.

-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod

Republican mayor addresses DNC in primetime spot

John Giles, the Republican mayor of Mesa, Arizona, got a prime-time spot at the DNC, during which he stressed putting country over party, “as my hero, John McCain, taught us.”

“I have a confession to make. I’m a lifelong Republican. So, I feel a little out of place tonight. But I feel more at home here than in today’s Republican Party,” Giles said at the top of his remarks.

He said the Republican Party has devolved into “the cult of Donald Trump,” whom he said made a lot of lofty promises as president but “couldn’t deliver a thing.”

Biden and Harris, meanwhile, reached across the aisle delivered for his conservative community and “countless more across the country,” he said, while calling on Americans to “put country first” and elect Harris and Walz.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth gets personal about IVF journey

The future of reproductive rights was again a strong topic at the convention with several speakers discussing their personal struggles with having children or finding an abortion.

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, expressed anger at Trump, Vance and Republicans over their proposals to limit fertility options and ban abortions.

“I take it personally when a five-time draft-dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take away my rights and freedoms in return — especially when it concerns my daughters,” she said.

Duckworth a veteran and double amputee, was candid about IVF treatments used to conceive her daughters.

“My struggle with infertility was more painful than any wound I earned on the battlefield,” she said.

The senator spoke directly to would-be parents and said she would fight any attempts to restrict reproductive rights.

“We’ll send a message to Trump: Stay out of our doctors’ offices — and out of the Oval Office, too,” she said.

Reproductive rights are a key voter issue that both Harris and Trump are working to speak to voters about as November approaches.

Maryland Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks praises Harris’ mentorship

Angela Alsobrooks, who is taking on popular former Gov. Larry Hogan in Maryland’s Senate race, spoke about her friendship with Harris and how she looked up to her as a mentor.

Alsobrooks said when she ran for state’s attorney in 2009, she discovered Harris’ work as district attorney piloting a program to help low-level offenders get job training, GED help and more.

“After reading about this super-bad district attorney, I talked non-stop about her on the campaign trail,” she said. “Two days after I won the election, my phone rings. It’s Kamala Harris, calling to congratulate me and ask how she could help. She helped me bring Back on Track to Maryland. Crime went down, and economic growth went up. Back on Track is now a national model.”

Alsobrooks went on to tout Harris’ prosecutorial record against big banks, gangs and more.

“Kamala Harris knows how to keep criminals off the streets,” she said. “And come November, with our help, she’ll keep one out of the Oval Office.”

After her remarks, the crowd erupted in “Angela” chants.

Alsobrooks’ race against Hogan is a high-stakes where Maryland could alter which party has control in the Senate.

Crowd gets subdued after roll call

Following roaring and upbeat moments during the roll call, the mood at the United Center became more subdued as several speakers, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders and Govs. J.B. Pritzker and Michelle Lujan Grisham.

New Mexico governor focuses on health care

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham drew a contrast between Harris and Trump on health care.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance want to dismantle our health care system, repeal the Affordable Care Act, and eliminate protections for preexisting conditions. Either these guys don’t get it, or they don’t care,” she said. “You know who gets it? Kamala Harris gets it and she cares.”

Harris, she said, has fought to improve the health care system, including working to get Medicare the ability to negotiate lower drug prices. She said that Trump, meanwhile delivered “junk plans, higher premiums and abortion bans.”

If voters don’t think a second term would under Trump would be worse, “then I’ve got a box of Trump Steaks to sell you,” she said to laughs.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham drew a contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on health care.

New Mexico governor focuses on health care at the DNC

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham drew a contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on health care.

‘These guys aren’t just weird, they’re dangerous’: Pritzker

Pritzker repeated comments made by Democrats calling Trump and other Republicans “weird” over their rhetoric and actions.

He took the sentiment further citing instances when Black or brown-skinned Americans are “derided as a DEI hire for the sin of being successful while not white.”

“Let’s be clear, it’s not ‘woke’ that limits economic growth, it’s ‘weird,'” the governor said.

“These guys aren’t just weird, they’re dangerous,” Pritzker added.

The “weird” labeling of Republicans was first adopted by Walz and used widely as a tactic to label the party’s platforms and attacks.

Former AMEX CEO backs Harris on the economy — one of her biggest vulnerabilities

Kenneth Chenault, who led American Express for 17 years, voiced support for Harris’ economic platform.

“Kamala Harris’s vision for the economy serves us all. She has demonstrated throughout her career that she wants to serve all people, and wants all Americans to have the opportunity to work to achieve their own share of the American dream,” he said. “Our economy goes up and down. But the reason America is the strongest nation in the world is because of our commitment to something bigger than ourselves.”

His remarks come as polls show the economy is a weak point for Harris, who currently trails Trump on the issue. Trump leads Harris by 9 points, 46-37%, in trust to handle the economy, a recent ABC News survey found.

Pritzker fires back at Trump over Chicago comments

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took jabs at Trump over the former president’s frequent attacks about Chicago.

“To quote a great Chicagoan who won six world championships on these very grounds, ‘We take that personally,'” the governor said paraphrasing a viral Michael Jordan quote.

Pritzker touted the state’s economic policies that he said brought jobs and helped working-class residents, such as eliminating a grocery tax and investing in green jobs.

“More than anything, Democrats want economic policies that are kind, not cruel. But Trump chooses cruelty every time,” he said.

Pritzker is a rising star in the party who has tapped into his vast personal wealth to support Democratic causes. He was once among the list of Harris’ potential vice presidential picks.

Bernie Sanders lays out progressive agenda

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, highlighted some of the Biden-Harris accomplishments they made since coming to the White House in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, from expanding Medicaid to providing rent relief and mortgage relief to protecting union workers’ pensions.

“When the political will is there, government can effectively deliver for the people of our country,” he said. “We need to summon that will again — because too many of our fellow Americans are struggling every day to just get by — to put food on the table, pay the rent, and get the health care they need.”

“Bottom line: We need an economy that works for all of us, not just the greed of the billionaire class,” he said to applause.

He said, though, that more needs to be done and laid out a progressive agenda. At the top of that to-do list, he said, is to “get big money out of our political process.” He also called for the “disastrous Citizens United Supreme Court decision” to be overturned, increasing the minimum wage and more prescription drug cost cuts.

“I look forward to working with Kamala and Tim to pass this agenda,” he said. “And let us be clear. This is not a radical agenda. But, let me tell you what a radical agenda is. And that is Trump’s Project 2025. Giving more tax breaks to billionaires. Putting forth budgets to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Letting polluters destroy our planet. That is what is radical. And we won’t let it happen.”

He also called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the return of hostages, to applause from the crowd.

Sanders, who was slower to endorse Harris for the presidency, ran for president himself in 2016 and 2020.

Schumer makes case Democrats will keep the Senate

In his remarks, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Vice President Harris and said she will need a Democratic majority if she wins the presidency.

“She can’t do it alone,” he said.

Schumer predicted Democrats will perform well this November, calling back to the “red wave” prediction that didn’t materialize in 2022 and listing candidates he said are strong in closely-watched races in Montana, Arizona and Maryland.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my good friends at this convention: I am telling all of you now we’re going to hold the Senate again and we’re poised to pick up seats,” he said.

Schumer served alongside Harris in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Vice President Harris and said she will need a Democratic majority if she wins the presidency.

Police break up protest outside Israeli consulate in Chicago

Behind Enemy Lines, a pro-Palestinian group, gathered early evening Tuesday in front of the Consulate of Israel in downtown Chicago.

Initially there was a small group of about 25 people, but the numbers grew within an hour — enough for police in riot gear to hold a formation to prevent the group from moving farther down the block.

Behind the police line stood a pro-Israel group of about 100 demonstrators holding flags. Both groups were aware of the other and, at one point, each pressed against the police line from both sides.

No clashes took place.

Around 8 p.m. local time, the Israel group started dispersing.

At least five people were seen being taken into custody. The police didn’t initially report any arrests.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling was seen standing among the officers.

-ABC News’ Mark Guarino

Harris addresses Wisconsin crowd after roll call

Harris addressed the DNC crowd from a rally in Milwaukee and thanked the delegates for nominating her as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris spoke at the Fiserv Forum, where Trump accepted the nomination last month.

“This is a people powered campaign, and together we will chart a new way forward,” she said.

Read more about the Harris campaign’s decision to hold a rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin on the same night as the DNC here.

California delivers delegates to send Harris over the top in ceremonial roll call

California, Harris’ home state, delivered the delegates to send Harris over the top during the ceremonial roll call.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state is casting its 482 votes for Harris, whom he called a “bright star” whose star has gotten even brighter as she served as the state’s attorney general, a U.S. senator and now as vice president.

“Kamala Harris has always done the right thing, a champion for voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights,” Newsom said. “It’s time for us to do the right thing — and that is to elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States of America.”

Harris is already officially the nominee after the DNC held a virtual roll call earlier this month. Still, the symbolism, and the relationship between Newsom and Harris, is significant.

Democrats showing diverse coalition through roll call

Through the ceremonial roll call, showcasing delegates from all corners of the U.S., the Democratic party is “making it clear they are the party that represents the country,” White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks told ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

“They are trying to make it clear that they are building a multi-generational, multi-racial coalition,” she said.

It’s a party in Chicago

Delegates are partying on the convention floor, with hot songs from artists from each state blaring as delegates are cast for Harris.

15,000 people at Harris rally, campaign says
There are more than 15,000 people at the Harris rally in Milwaukee, which will broadcast into the DNC tonight, according to her campaign.

The crowd was going wild during Gov. Tim Walz’s remarks.

People are holding signs that say “Freedom” and some have brought their own handmade signs, including one that says “Choose joy.”

-ABC News’ Selina Wang

Protesters march outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago

A large group of pro-Palestinian protesters marched outside the Israeli Consulate in Chicago as the DNC roll call took place.

The exteriors were covered with barricades and several police officers were on hand.

There were no reports of arrests as of 8:45 p.m. ET.

-ABC News’ Ben Stein

A cameo-filled ceremonial roll call

The lively ceremonial roll call has so far featured some surprise cameos alongside more expected political leaders from their respective states.

Standing along the Indiana delegates was actor Sean Astin of “The Goonies” fame, while Louisiana native Wendell Pierce, an actor known for “The Wire,” joined his state’s delegates as they cast their votes for Harris.

The crowd was also treated to a surprise appearance by Lil Jon when Georgia delegates cast their votes.

Lil Jon makes appearance as Georgia delegates cast votes: ‘We’re not going back’

The crowd at the United Center was treated to a surprise appearance by Lil Jon when Georgia delegates cast their votes for Kamala Harris.

The rapper sang “Turn Down for What” to a roaring crowd, adding extra lines that repeated the theme: “We’re not going back.”

Harris’ Milwaukee rally asked to ‘bring the energy’ for DNC broadcast

At Harris’ rally in Milwaukee, the campaign announced in the arena that the vice president will be broadcast into the DNC and that they want the crowd here to “bring the energy.”

“I’m really going to need this energy when they broadcast this live, right?” said Jaliah Jefferson, Wisconsin deputy organizing director, Milwaukee. “VP Harris will be beamed into TVs all across the country.”

“So when it’s our moment, we need to get loud and leave no doubt that Wisconsin is going to send Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the White House,” she added.

Crowds have been waiting for hours to enter the Fiserv Forum — where the RNC was held last month. The arena is packed with people and it’s a party vibe. The music has been pumping loudly, people are dancing and waving their light-up wristbands. The bass in the music is so loud the floor is vibrating.

-ABC News’ Selina Wang and Will McDuffie

Harris’ stepson talks about how she became ‘Momala’

Kamala Harris’ stepson Cole Emhoff paid tribute to his father, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and how the vice president became part of their blended family, in a video posted on social media ahead of Emoff’s DNC speech tonight.

“In 2014, Kamala became Momala,” Cole Emhoff said. “She took over Sunday night dinners and taught Doug how to actually cook.”

“Our blended family wasn’t used to politics or the spotlight, but when Kamala became senator, we were all excited to step up — especially my dad,” Cole Emoff added. “Then, Kamala became vice president. It felt like Doug was a bit out of place on Capitol Hill. I thought: ‘What is my goofy dad doing here?'”

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow

DNC roll call commences

The roll call for the DNC has begun.

State delegates will go in alphabetical order, with a DJ playing music related to each state.

Josh Shapiro: Harris showing ‘real momentum’

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis in an interview from the DNC that he is seeing “incredible enthusiasm” for the Harris-Walz campaign on the ground.

“Kamala Harris is showing up in communities that are oftentimes ignored and left behind,” Shapiro said, adding that she’s sending a message to Pennsylvanians that she cares about them.

“I think as this race progresses, you’re going to continue to see real momentum on her part,” he said.

Trump friends — and foes — on the ground in Chicago

Spotted at the United Center snapping selfies was Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney who was a star witness in his New York hush money trial.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, continued to hold its daily press conference this morning just three miles away from the DNC site to “remind folks what Donald Trump is running for.”

At the press conference, which focused on the issue of crime, Rep. Byron Donalds sought to counter Harris’ prosecutor persona by painting her as soft on crime and pointing to some of her previous statements — including her previous call to “redirect resources” from police.

Donalds also pushed a familiar line of attack against the Harris campaign — that they are lacking in enough policy positions and instead are focusing on “joy and vibes.”

ABC News asked the Florida Republican what type of messaging he is looking to see from Trump on the campaign trail this week amid tightening polls.

“I think this election is really a choice election, it’s a contrast election, even more so than some others. We have very stark differences with Kamala,” Donalds said, while pointing to the subjects of immigration, crime and foreign policy.

-ABC News’ Olivia Rubin

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters brings dozens of retired Teamsters on stage

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters appeared on stage with dozens of retired Teamsters to highlight Harris-Walz’s commitment to unions.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz grew up just like me. And I know, I know they will fight for all of us,” Peters said. “They will make it easier to raise our families and to retire with dignity. Just look at the record. As vice president, Kamala Harris helped pass legislation that finally, finally allowed Medicare to negotiate and lower the cost of prescription drugs.”

Ken Stribling, president of the National United Committee to Protect Pensions, also addressed the crowd, saying, “As president, I know Kamala Harris will have our backs. She will fight for our retirement, Social Security and Medicare.”

-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd

Former Trump official Stephanie Grisham speaks in favor of Harris

The DNC is highlighting several former supporters of former President Donald Trump this week, including everyday Americans who previously voted for him who are now backing Harris.

But Grisham, a former White House press secretary, is the first of several former Trump officials slated to speak at the convention. She described herself not only as a former supporter of Trump but as a “true believer” who has since changed her tune.

“He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth,” she said of Trump.

“When I was press secretary, I got skewered for never holding a White House briefing,” Grisham added. “It’s because, unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie. Now, here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat. And that’s because I love my country more than my party.”

Common performs: ‘Be fortunate, y’all, for Kamala Harris’

Rapper Common and gospel musician Jonathan McReynolds took to the stage.

Common changed up the lyrics to his song “Fortunate” for the DNC, rapping, “Be fortunate, y’all, for Kamala Harris.”

Jason Carter says Harris ‘carries my grandfather’s legacy’

Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, was the first speaker of the night.

“Kamala Harris carries my grandfather’s legacy,” he said. “She knows what is right and she fights for it. She understands that leadership is about service, not selfishness.”

Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice care and is nearing his 100th birthday in October, told his family he wants to make it to vote for Harris in November, Jason Carter said.

“Papa is holding on. He is hopeful, and though his body may be weak tonight, his spirit is as strong as ever,” Jason Carter said.

Patti LaBelle performs during in memoriam

Patti LaBelle, renowned as the “Godmother of Soul,” took to the stage to sing “You Are My Friend” while an in memoriam played behind her.

Those remembered included former first lady Rosalynn Carter and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Night 2 of the DNC kicks off

The second night of the DNC is officially underway in Chicago.

Tonight’s theme is “A bold vision for America’s future” and will feature a keynote address by former President Barack Obama.

The convention will also hold a ceremonial roll call for Harris, who became the official Democratic presidential nominee following a virtual roll call earlier this month.

Israeli American Council hosts ‘Hostage Square’ art exhibition just blocks from United Center

A group of Israeli and American artists showcased their work throughout the day Tuesday to draw attention to the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli American Council (IAC), a nonprofit organization that advocates for the Israeli American community, held the pop-up exhibition it called “Hostage Square” in an empty lot about five blocks east of the United Center, where the DNC is being held through Thursday.

All the art was created in response to the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, said Jeff Aeder, a Chicago-based real estate investor who put the exhibition together over the last four weeks.

The show “is a much more effective way at looking at a different narrative, opposed to two groups yelling at each other, to highlight the plight of the hostages and the trauma that has been felt by the Jewish world,” he said. “Art is a good way for people to tell these stories.”

Throughout the day Tuesday, about a thousand people visited the exhibition, according to Aeder, including Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the U.S., and families of several hostages.

Aeder said he is determining if the art will travel to different locations. He said he is realistic, knowing “it’s very hard” to summon change through artwork. But he hopes the exhibition is one of “a thousand different points of contact” with the public to create awareness about the plight of the hostages and their families.

“We need to continually do everything we can to bring attention to it, because we never know what’s going to touch somebody,” he said. “Being silent is not an option.”

-ABC News’ Mark Guarino

Bernie Sanders to discuss economy in prime-time speech

Sanders is slated to speak in the 9 p.m. ET hour tonight, and according to released excerpts of his speech, he will focus on the economy.

The independent senator worked with the Biden-Harris administration to achieve price negotiations with Medicare on commonly used prescription drugs. The administration announced last week that a deal was reached to lower the cost of 10 medications.

“When the political will is there, government can effectively deliver for the people of our country,” Sanders will say. “We need to summon that will again — because too many of our fellow Americans are struggling every day to just get by — to put food on the table, pay the rent, and get the health care they need.”

“These oligarchs tell us we shouldn’t tax the rich; we shouldn’t take on price gouging; we shouldn’t expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision; and we shouldn’t increase Social Security benefits for struggling seniors,” he’ll go on to say. “Well I’ve got some bad news for them. That is precisely what we are going to do, and we’re going to win this struggle because this is precisely what the American people want from their government.”

-ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks

Emhoff, Schumer, Sanders and more will speak tonight

Before the Obamas take the stage Tuesday, the DNC will feature speeches from second gentlemen Doug Emhoff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to the convention’s schedule.

Maryland Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks will deliver the keynote remarks.

Remarks are also expected from former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, as well as Jason Carter and Jack Schlossberg, the grandsons of former Presidents Jimmy Carter and John F. Kennedy, respectively.

Rep. Frost on Gen Z’s excitement for Harris

Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of Congress, spoke with ABC News Live anchor Kyra Phillips about the enthusiasm Gen Z has for Kamala Harris.

“Young people are excited about Kamala Harris and I think it’s for many different reasons,” he said. “No. 1, it’s her authenticity. She’s been going viral on TikTok, online, Twitter and a lot of it has to do with her as a human, her as a person, the things she loves, who she is, and the things she says.”

Frost added that young people like Harris because “they hear her message, and then they see themselves represented in her and what she’s fighting for and all the amazing people that we have here today.”

Rep. Maxwell Frost, the first member of Generation Z in Congress, talks about the importance of Kamala Harris and the role of young Americans in politics.

-ABC News’ Isabella Meneses

Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham to speak tonight

Stephanie Grisham, former President Trump’s third White House press secretary, will speak tonight at the DNC, ABC News can report.

Protesters interrupt Tim Walz’s women’s caucus remarks

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s remarks Tuesday to the women’s caucus at the DNC were interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Walz was recognizing the role women had in aiding him as governor, and was praising former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris before demonstrators started chanting, “Stop killing women in Gaza! Stop killing women in Gaza!”

They unfurled banners in the middle of the room as the audience tried to drown out their protest.

Walz briefly paused his remarks and looked at the protesters before continuing his speech, without acknowledging them.

The protesters were escorted out of the ballroom where they continued their calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and for the end of arms transfers to Israel.

A delegate, who only identified herself as Michelle and a New York delegate, fiercely countered the protesters, accusing them of helping Donald Trump by protesting.

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow

10 arrests made during Monday’s DNC fencing breach

There were 10 arrests made during Monday’s fencing breach at the DNC, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how Chicago Police Department responded under those circumstances,” Snelling said. “We put on display the trainings and the preparation that we’ve been engaged in for over a year now. That being said, moving forward, we do expect to see, or protest or demonstrate tactics again. We’re up to the challenge.”

Snelling said there were 13 arrests total on Monday, which ranged from criminal trespass to battery on a police officer.

On reports that protesters were “assaulted” by police, the superintendent pushed back hard.

“Those police officers responded perfectly, and we got body cam footage to prove it. They were not hospitalized for injuries.”

-ABC News’ Luke Barr

Flashback: Obama calls Harris attractive

On Tuesday night, former President Barack Obama gives a highly anticipated speech in which he is expected to make a forceful case for electing Harris. It won’t be the first time that Obama spoke glowingly of Harris — in fact, he has gotten in trouble for it before. Back in 2013, he spoke at a fundraiser in California that Harris attended and said of the then-California attorney general, “She is brilliant and she is dedicated and she is tough, and she is exactly what you’d want in anybody who is administering the law, and making sure that everybody is getting a fair shake. She also happens to be by far the best-looking attorney general in the country.” The comment on Harris’s looks sparked a backlash for being sexist and inappropriate, and he apologized the next day.

—538’s Nathaniel Rakich

Obamas to share details of friendship, support for Harris

When former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama speak at the DNC on Tuesday, they will highlight their friendship with Harris that they say goes back 20 years, according to a source familiar.

The Obamas have been in regular touch with Harris over the years, providing counsel and being a sounding board, too, the source said. Over the last few months in particular, the Obamas have been in close contact with the vice president and supported her campaign in any way they are able, the source said.

Their remarks on Tuesday will turn the page from the Biden administration and focus on how Harris and Walz are the leaders the country needs right out, the source said.

The source highlighted how the Obamas have campaigned for Harris and worked to energize young voters.

-ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks

DNC will start half an hour earlier on Tuesday

The DNC will start its programming half an hour earlier than originally planned on Tuesday after Monday’s program had a delayed start that pushed President Joe Biden’s speech past prime time and cut short his farewell.

“We had so much energy and enthusiasm for our president, our ticket, from our speakers and the audience reaction that I recognize that did put us a little bit behind schedule, but we are working with — we made some real-time adjustments last night to ensure we could get to what the delegates and the viewers really came for, which, of course, is President Biden,” Alex Hornsbrook, the executive director of the convention, told reporters this morning.

“And we’re working with our speakers and making some other adjustments for this evening, including beginning at 5:30 to make sure that we stay on track for that tonight,” he added.

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow

Obamas to make prime-time speeches

The attention on Day 2 of the Democrats’ gathering shifts from celebrating President Joe Biden to prime-time speeches from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. They’ll help pass the party torch to Kamala Harris.

The convention will also hold a ceremonial roll call to nominate Harris, which follows the party’s virtual process doing so earlier this month. Harris officially had the vast majority of delegate votes needed to secure her nomination when that process ended on Aug. 6.

It’s expected that California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Harris’ home state delegation will cast the vote putting her over the top.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

