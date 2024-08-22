DNC 2024 Day 4 live updates: Kinzinger works to sway Republicans to support Harris

DNC 2024 Day 4 live updates: Kinzinger works to sway Republicans to support Harris
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — The final day of the Democratic National Convention wraps up with Kamala Harris’ big moment: her acceptance speech in which she gets to tell her story to the millions of Americans watching.

Her campaign says, in addition to describing her middle-class upbringing, she will continue to stress optimism and patriotism — the “politics of joy” — the overall themes we’ve heard throughout the gathering.

Here’s how the news is developing:

‘Democracy knows no party’: Kinzinger

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he never thought he’d be at the DNC — but the Republican went on to explain what drew him to support Harris.

“Donald Trump has suffocated the soul of the Republican Party,” he said. “His fundamental weakness has coursed through my party like an illness. Sapping our strength. Softening our spine. Whipping us into a fever that has untethered us from our values.”

He said the Democrats are “as patriotic as” Republicans, continuing a theme of the night, as the crowd chanted “U.S.A.!”

After recounting the “profound sorrow” of Jan. 6, he said he suspected other conservatives would belong at the DNC as well.

“Democracy knows no party. It is a living, breathing ideal that defines us as a nation. It is the bedrock that separates us from tyranny — and when that foundation is fractured, we must stand united to strengthen it,” he said, while urging people to “vote for our bedrock values” by voting for Harris.

Eva Longoria leads crowd in ‘She se puede’

Actress Eva Longoria hyped up the crowd by taking the Latino motto “Si, se puede,” “Yes, we can,” which was used throughout Barack Obama’s campaign, and adding a twist.

“Tonight, I’m here to tell you, yes, she can. So, we’re going to say, ‘she se puede,'” she said leading to a chant from the crowd.

Harris is working to rebuild the Biden coalition

Our colleague at 538, Mary Radcliffe, did a deep dive earlier this week into polling crosstabs to see how Harris is doing with the coalition of voters that successfully elected Biden in 2020. We’re hearing from Black, Latino and Midwest politicians and celebrities tonight because that’s part of who Harris has to get to the polls to recreate that winning formula this November. You can read more detail in our story.

— 538’s Monica Potts

Adam Kinzinger rounds out slate of GOP speakers

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger is delivering a prime-time speech in support of Harris — rounding out a slate of Republicans who have spoken at the DNC this week, including former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, former Trump White House national security official Olivia Troye and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Kinzinger, who retired from the House in 2023, has been a vocal Trump critic over the years, and although he describes himself as a “proud conservative,” he endorsed then-candidate Joe Biden for reelection in June.

The former Illinois congressman sat on the House’s Jan. 6 select committee that investigated the attack. He was also one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack.

Since Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee, Kinzinger has supported the vice president, saying she stands for democracy.

-ABC News’ Sarah Beth Hensley

Fact-checking Ruben Gallego’s claim about veteran unemployment

Arizona Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego talked about veterans issues in his remarks, claiming “Kamala Harris has delivered more benefits to more veterans than ever before, and has achieved the lowest veterans unemployment rate in history.”

Leaving aside what Harris did specifically to lower unemployment for veterans, the numbers show that the unemployment rate for veterans in 2023 dropped to 3%, the lowest average the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded since it began tracking the veterans data in 2000.

—PolitiFact’s Aaron Sharockman

‘Big Gretch’ Whitmer talks about how Harris will ‘G.S.D.’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, or as she introduced herself “Big Gretch” got a huge ovation as she took the stage and immediately took a jab at Trump.

“Donald Trump called me ‘that woman from Michigan’ as an insult. But being a woman from Michigan is a badge of honor. Like women across America, we just G.S.D. — Get Stuff Done,” using the sanitized version of the slogan.

Whitmer talked about the struggles of raising her child and helping her elderly mother. The governor noted that Harris has lived a similar life, unlike Trump

“You think he understands that when your car breaks down you can’t get to work? No! His first word was probably ‘chauffeur,'” she said.

Whitmer acknowledged the last couple of years have been hard but in the end they need to make sure the commander in chief is ready for any crisis like Harris.

“Why wouldn’t we choose the leader who’s tough, tested and a total bada–?” she said to cheers.

‘Listen to President Reagan’: Leon Panetta

While making the case for Harris as commander-in-chief, Leon Panetta, the Secretary of Defense under former President Barack Obama, said Trump will “abandon our allies and isolate America.”

“Listen to President Reagan,” Panetta said. “Isolationism never was and never will be an acceptable response to tyrannical governments.”

In drawing a comparison between the two candidates, he said, “Trump tells tyrants like Putin they can do whatever the hell they want. Kamala Harris tells tyrants the hell you can. Not on my watch.”

He drew the largest applause when he said that the role of the U.S. military is to defend us from foreign enemies and “sure as hell isn’t to put immigrants in camps.”

Ruben Gallego brings out veterans, torches Trump

Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Iraq war veteran, brought on stage Democratic veterans serving their county and in elected offices at every level.

“These veterans represent the best of our country,” he said. “We stand united as veterans, Democrats and patriots to fight for everyone who serves.”

“But politicians like Donald Trump. They don’t stand with us,” he said. “They call patriots like Sen. McCain ‘losers.’ John McCain was an American hero. Show some respect.”

Gallego is running for Senate in Arizona against Trump-ally Kari Lake.

Harris’ motorcade arrives at United Canter

The vice president’s motorcade arrived at the United Center at 9:48 p.m. ET, according to the press pool.

Prime-time spot for Panetta

Another sign of how Democrats are trying to turn patriotism and national security arguments on their head, is the prime-time speaking spot for Leon Panetta — telling the story about giving the order that led to the death of Osama bin Laden.

-ABC News’ Rick Klein

Fact-checking Mark Kelly: ‘Trump skipped his intelligence briefings’

Trump was not known to look through the Presidential Daily Brief regularly or read it to completion. He relied instead on oral briefings that he received from intelligence officials every few days.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton wrote in his memoir that “Trump generally had only two intelligence briefings per week, and in most of those, he spoke at greater length than the briefers, often on matters completely unrelated to the subjects at hand.”

—PolitiFact’s Aaron Sharockman

Mark Kelly touts Harris’ strength on foreign security

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly joked that it was tough to follow-up his wife Gabrielle Giffords and P!nk, but zeroed in on the topic of foreign security.

Kelly, who was in consideration for the vice president spot on the Democratic ticket, warned of Trump’s support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his lack of support for America’s allies.

“Vice President Harris has always championed America’s support for NATO, for Ukraine and for the Ukrainian people,” he contended.

Kelly, a retired astronaut and Navy pilot, also chastised Trump for his treatment of service members.

“Trump thinks that Americans who have made the ultimate sacrifice are suckers and losers. If we fall for that again and make him the commander in chief, the only suckers would be us,” he said.

Security is next theme of the night

In line with various speakers’s emphasis on Harris as a would-be strong commander-in-chief, now the conversation is shifting toward security.

A video just aired of a previous Harris speech on the need for a “strong America” to ensure global stability and democracy.

Speaking now is retired Air Force general and NASA astronaut Mark Kelly. Up soon is former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta.

Republicans should ‘forfeit’ conventions: Meghan McCain

Conservative political commentator Meghan McCain has some advice for Republicans while watching the DNC tonight.

“Maybe republicans just shouldn’t have conventions… just forfeit because I DO NOT KNOW HOW YOU CAN COMPETE WITH THIS!” she tweeted.

P!nk rocks the house

Artist P!nk took the stage with her daughter Willow Sage Hart to sing “What about us?”

The 2017 song was written in response to the unrest going on in the country, the singer has said in previous interviews.

Mark Kelly operates iPad with speech for wife Gabby Giffords

Gabby Giffords, who survived a near-fatal gun shot to the head, spoke Thursday night on how she survived the assassination attempt and the need for gun reform.

“I survived!” she exclaimed.

Her husband, Sen. Mark Kelly, was advancing her speech on an iPad as her own version of a teleprompter.

‘I reach out for the daughter I will never hold again’: Impactful stories on gun violence
Four people impacted by gun violence shared their stories with the crowd in moving statements.

Abbey Clements of Newtown, Connecticut, a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, said she carries that “horrific day” with her, when 20 children and six of her colleagues were shot.

“They should still be here,” she said.

Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, whose daughter was one of 19 children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, recounted that day through tears.

“I reach out for the daughter I will never hold again,” she said, as the crowd yelled out her daughter’s name.

Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, said her niece’s murder on a beach remains unsolved.

Americans impacted by mass shootings shared their heartrending stories at the Democratic National Co…Show More
“I’ll keep fighting,” she said.

Edgar Vilchez of Chicago, Illinois, recounted when his high school classmate was shot in school.

“Instead of worried about taking a test, I started worrying about living to take another test,” he said.

He said he learned a lot that day: “How to run, how to hide and drop.”

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath said the stories “strengthen their resolve” to fight for the “safer futures that we all deserve.”

Gun violence takes focus

Americans impacted by mass shootings just shared their heartrending stories.

Speaking next is Gabby Giffords, who was shot during an assassination attempt in when she was in Congress.

Gun violence is among the top issues in the Democratic Party’s platform, which calls for an assault weapons ban and ending the gun industry’s immunity from liability. In contrast, the GOP convention platform made no mention of firearm violence or gun control.

Harris’ record as a prosecutor was seen differently when she ran in 2020

In speeches and videos, the convention is talking about Harris’ record as a prosecutor. It’s a reminder that the national mood has shifted since her last run for president, when she ran in the 2020 Democratic primary. At the time, efforts to reform policing were reaching a fever pitch, and her record as a prosecutor actually hurt her with progressives in the party. Those issues would only grow by the time she joined Biden’s ticket as vice president, after the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

But that was four years go. Support for the Black Lives Matter movement has dropped since then, and Harris is working to reframe her history as a prosecutor to portray herself as a champion of victims. She’s also framing it in opposition to Trump, who has since been convicted in a felony case in Manhattan and is facing several other charges.

—538’s Monica Potts

Biden posts picture of phone call to Harris before speech

In an X post Thursday night, President Joe Biden said he and the first lady just talked to Harris ahead her speech at the convention coming up.

He added that they “can’t wait to watch her accept this historic nomination.”

In the photo, the Bidens, who are in Santa Ynez, California, are standing in front of a TV with the DNC on screen and Biden is holding a phone.

“Kamala and Tim will inspire a generation and lead us into the future,” Biden said in the post.

March outside DNC continues on final night

Marchers took to the street before sundown on the final day of the DNC. They stretched for more than a mile and took nearly three hours to reach its final destination in Union Park, four blocks west of the stadium.

Hatem Abudayyeh, spokesperson for the coalition, said nearly 8,000 people were in the streets marching. Their goal all week was to raise awareness of the plight of Palestinians, which he said was a success, especially when President Joe Biden mentioned the protestors in his speech Tuesday.

“It means people know we are here, and they are talking about us,” he said.

As marchers slowly moved through a residential street, just two blocks from the stadium, they banged drums, chanted (“just like 1968/nothing here to celebrate”) and taunted Chicago police officers who lined both sides of the street with bicycles.

A skirmish briefly forced the march to pause when several people surrounded Chris Eston, 21, of Peoria, who carried an American flag. After a block of pushing and shoving with the coalition protestors, Eston eventually was ejected from the street by police officers.

“They called my fascist,” he said of the marchers. “I told them in a true fascist country, protests don’t exist. If they’d do this in Iran, they’d get shot.”

-ABC News’ Mark Guarino

What to know about Harris’ family

Several members of Harris’ family, including stepdaughter Ella Emhoff and niece Meena Harris, were up on stage addressing the DNC. Her sister, Maya Harris, is also slated to speak later tonight.

Here’s what to know about her family.

‘Scandal’ stars reunite to fire up crowd: ‘You’re the Olivia Popes’

Kerry Washington took the stage to kick off prime-time coverage.

She began by criticizing any naysayers about a celebrity being at the convention and noted that this was not her moment, but every American’s.

“You are the messengers. You are the fixers. Dare I say it? You are the Olivia Popes,” she said referring to her character on the hit ABC show “Scandal.” “You are the superheroes saving this democracy.”

Washington ended her speech with a reunion with her “Scandal” co-star Tony Goldwyn, who came out to take a selfie with the roaring crowd.

‘Comma-la’

Harris’ two great-nieces were brought out for a tutorial with the crowd on how to pronounce her first name.

Since Harris entered the presidential race, Trump has reverted to an old ploy in his line of attack against her: mispronouncing and mocking her name.

“Confusion is understandable. Disrespect is not,” host Kerry Washington said.

Her name is a nod to her Indian heritage on her mother’s side. In her 2019 memoir, Harris wrote that she pronounced it “Comma-la” and that it means “lotus flower.”

The Chicks sing the national anthem

The Chicks are singing the national anthem, as the prime-time programming kicks off.

It’s been more than 20 years after the group went from country music darlings to pariahs after speaking out against then-President George W. Bush at a concert in the run-up to the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

“Just so you know, we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas,” singer Natalie Maines told fans in London in March 2003.

Maines later apologized, saying her remark was “disrespectful.” But country radio stations across the country yanked the trio from playlists, while some protesters resorted to publicly trashing their CDs to demonstrate against the singers’ perceived lack of patriotism.

The group changed their named from The Dixie Chicks in June 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests. They also released their first album in 14 years — “Gaslighter” — that year.

Sea of American flags

Scores of attendees are waving American flags as DJ Metro spins songs including Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” and John Mellencamp’s “Small Town.”

A big theme of the week is patriotism.

Families share personal stories on hot-button political issues

Anya Cook, a Florida woman, spoke about being denied reproductive care as she experienced a miscarriage.

Craig Sicknick, with his mother at his side, spoke about his brother: fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

“My family knows how dangerous Trump is,” Sicknick said. “He incited the crowd, while my brother and his fellow officers were putting their lives at risk.”

Gail DeVore spoke about her diabetes diagnosis and the stress of being able to afford insulin. She praised the Biden-Harris administration for working to lower prescription drug prices.

Juanny Romero, the owner of a coffee shop, thanked the Biden-Harris administration for its support for small businesses during the COVID pandemic. Their policies, she said, helped her company double in size.

Steph Curry makes video appearance

Recent Olympic gold medalist and Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry made a video address at the convention.

The video included clips of Harris meeting with the Olympic men’s basketball team during a practice.

“That unity on and off the court reminded us all that together, we can do all things and continue to inspire the world. That’s what I believe. That Kamala, as president, can bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward,” he said.

Gen Z congressman addresses climate crisis

Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Zer elected to Congress, spoke about how Harris and Walz plan to address the climate crisis, including through creating jobs that invest in clean energy.

“Fighting the climate crisis is patriotic, and unlike Donald Trump, our patriotism is more than some damn slogan on a hat,” he said.

Human-trafficking survivor reflects on Harris’ fight for victims

Courtney Baldwin, a survivor of sex trafficking and now a youth organizer, spoke about how then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris shut down the illicit website that listed her and other victims for sale.

Baldwin said she yearned for hope during those dark moments when she was able to hold on to pursue her dreams.

“Vice President Harris is fearless, compassionate, and she still gives me hope. She’s protected people like me her whole life, and I know she’ll fight for us all as president,” she said.

Healey says she ‘can’t wait’ for September debate

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she can’t wait to see Harris “prosecute the case against Donald Trump” during their ABC News debate on Sept. 10.

Democrats continue to lean into prosecutor v. felon theme

Tonight’s speakers include several prosecutors with ties to Harris or even Trump — including Tristan Snell, who spoke on stage about taking on Trump University fraud.

“Kamala Harris fought scammers like him. And as president, she will continue to fight for you, for us, for the people,” Snell said.

Democrats see the contrast between Harris the prosecutor and Trump the felon as a winning message.

“It’s a beautiful split screen,” Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist and former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton and former communications director for the Democratic National Committee, previously told ABC News.

“She went after bad people who hurt the people that she was representing and that’s exactly what she’s doing now,” Cardona said.

Trump a ‘hateful man’: ‘Exonerated 5’

New York City Council member Yusef Salaam, one of the five men exonerated in the “Central Park Five” case, called Trump a “hateful man” during his DNC appearance.

“He wanted us dead,” Salaam said. “Today, we are exonerated because the actual perpetrator confessed. And DNA proved it.”

Korey Wise, another one of the men who was exonerated in the case, said they were “threatened” by people after Trump ran ads calling for the death penalty for violent crimes in New York in the wake of the attack.

He said Harris, by comparison, has “worked to make things fairer.”

“I know she will do the same as president and I approve that message,” Wise said.

Harris to promise to be ‘a president for all Americans’

In her acceptance speech tonight, Harris will deliver a message of unity as Democrats look to appeal to independent voters.

“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past,” she will say. “A chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”

“I know there are people of various political views watching tonight. And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans,” Harris will say, according to released excerpts of her speech.

“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations. A president who leads — and listens. Who is realistic. Practical. And has common sense. And always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been my life’s work.”

Trump’s tie to the ‘Central Park 5’ case

Four of the five men in the “Central Park Five” who were wrongfully convicted in the 1989 rape of a Central Park jogger appeared at the DNC.

The five Black and Latino men, who were teenagers at the time of their arrest, were taken into custody, hounded in police interrogations and ultimately gave false confessions in the brutal assault on jogger Trisha Meili.

While the five teenagers awaited their trial, former President Donald Trump bought newspaper ads calling for New York to adopt the death penalty for violent crimes.

“Bring back the death penalty. Bring back our police!” the ad stated in all caps.

The five men were exonerated in 2002 after convicted rapist Matias Reyes confessed to being Meili’s sole attacker, and Reyes’ DNA was matched to the crime scene. New York City settled with the Central Park Five in 2014 for $41 million in a civil rights lawsuit.

When asked in 2019, following the release of a Netflix series about the case, whether he would apologize for the ads to the men who were exonerated in the Central Park jogger case, Trump refused.

“Why do you bring that question up now? It’s an interesting time to bring it up. You have people on both sides of that,” he said. “They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case, so we’ll leave it at that.”

Following Trump’s indictment in 2023 on 34 felony counts of falsified business records in the hush money case, some of the exonerated men called it “karma.”

Speakers make case for Harris as commander in chief

The DNC is highlighting national security, with recent speakers Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger; Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin and New York Rep. Pat Ryan, an Army veteran, making the case for Harris as the commander in chief.

“I’ll tell you what I think of Donald Trump. They told me I can’t say that word on TV,” Ryan said.

Slotkin leans in on patriotism

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., made it clear: Democrats are patriotic, too.

Her speech was the most vocal example of how Democrats are taking back words like “freedom” and symbols like the flag, leaning on her time in the CIA and accusing Republicans of betraying the values they represent.

“We’re the damn United States of America. We lead,” she thundered in conclusion.

Warren makes couch joke when talking about Trump, Vance

Warren, a policy wonk, said she trusted Harris to handle the economy, abortion, climate change and more.

“Trust Donald Trump and JD Vance?” she said. “To look out for your family? Shoot, I wouldn’t let those guys — I wouldn’t trust them to move my couch.”

Elizabeth Warren gets teary-eyed during long ovation

The Massachusetts senator was seen wiping her eyes as she got emotional during a rapturous welcome from attendees at the United Center.

Vulnerable senators finally make an appearance

Last night, I commented on how few Democratic Senate candidates had addressed the DNC thus far — including zero in competitive races. Well, that ends tonight. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin spoke earlier, and Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania was just on stage. Both are in competitive races in swing states this fall.

-538’s Nathaniel Rakich

Early speakers breeze through speeches

The beginning of the fourth night has been moving briskly, with shorter speeches.

Although there have been a few musical interludes from DJ Metro, they also did not last long. The previous three nights of the DNC have ended after 11 p.m. ET.

Harris’ plan for middle-class families

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark focused on the burden of child care costs, saying Harris and Walz “know that when everyone can find and afford child care, our kids and our communities will thrive.”

The Harris campaign said it aims to keep some money in middle-class consumers’ pockets by reducing their tax burden.

The plans include a restoration of the expanded child tax credit of $3,600 per child that expired in 2022. Harris also proposed an additional, new $6,000 child tax credit for families with a child in the first year of life.

What Harris has proposed to help homeowners

Former HUD secretary Marcia Fudge and Congressman Ted Lieu just touted Harris’ housing proposals, which she unveiled last week.

Harris has vowed to provide up to $25,000 in down-payment support for first-time homeowners and called for the construction of 3 million new housing units to ease the housing supply shortage.

Read more about what economists had to say about Harris’ plan.

Sen. Padilla: ‘I knew that I had some big Chuck Taylors to fill’

Sen. Alex Padilla, the first Latino to represent California and Vice President Kamala Harris’ Senate successor, told the crowd “I knew that I had some big Chuck Taylors to fill.”

Harris for years has often sported the popular shoe.

White outfits fill convention arena

White outfits peppered the convention hall here in an ode to suffragists and Harris’ historic candidacy.

The outfit motif has been a hallmark of House Democrats, who have used the color to send a signal at major events, such as past state of the union addresses, including this year’s, when Democrats sought to make a point about abortion.

-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod

DJ gets crowd moving to ‘Lil Boo Thang’

Chicago’s DJ Metro got the crowd to its feet, dancing to “Lil Boo Thang” by Paul Russell, at the start of the night.

100,000 balloons ready to end the night: Source

Convention organizers have 100,000 balloons ready to drop at the end of the evening, according to a source with knowledge.

-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd

4th night of the DNC underway

The fourth and final night of the DNC is officially underway.

The theme of the night is “For our future” and will feature a keynote address from Vice President Kamala Harris as she accepts the party’s nominee for president.

Emhoff says Harris remains focused on issues ahead of ‘her big moment’

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff said Vice President Kamala Harris remains focused on the issues even “while she is preparing for her big moment tonight.”

“She has been in the Oval Office with the president on all of these major issues. She’s been in the Situation Room on all these major issues, just with what’s happening now,” he said Thursday at an event about combating antisemitism hosted by the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

“She’s still working on these issues while she is preparing for her big moment tonight. That’s what leaders do,” he continued.

-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim

Harris still tweaking speech, source says

Harris has spent the day continuing to review her speech and tweaking it by hand as she prepares to deliver what will be the most important remarks of her political life, a personal familiar with the preparation told ABC News.

-ABC News’ Mary Bruce

Harris, Emhoff wish each other happy 10th anniversary

Vice President Kamala Harris wished her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff a happy anniversary on Thursday ahead of her acceptance speech at the DNC. The couple are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

“To the best partner I could ask for: Happy anniversary, Dougie,” Harris posted on social media, with a picture of the two visiting campaign headquarters in Wilmington the day after she announced her candidacy.

Earlier Thursday, Emhoff did the same, posting a slideshow of photos of himself and Harris.

“Ten years of marriage, forever to go,” Emhoff wrote. “Happy anniversary, @WRQ11HGNB. I love you.”

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow

Meet the oldest DNC delegate, Angie Gialloreto

Angie Gialloreto, 95, has attended every Democratic National Convention since 1976, when Jimmy Carter was on the ticket.

Since the 99-year-old former president could not attend this year’s DNC due to his health issues, Gialloreto is the oldest delegate to travel to Chicago, where she will watch Harris accept her party’s nomination.

The Pennsylvania native told ABC News the possibility that Harris could become the first woman to serve as president was a long time coming because women “have taken a back seat many years and now we’ll have a leader.”

When asked how she would celebrate if Harris ends up victorious during the November general election against Donald Trump, Gialloreto said she will focus on “getting ready for the next election of local candidates.”

-ABC News’ Morgan Gstalter

Walz meets with former students in Chicago

The morning after accepting his party’s nomination for vice president, Walz gathered in Chicago with former staff, family, friends and former students — including some of the football players who appeared on-stage Wednesday night at the United Center.

ABC News spotted Walz at a Chicago hotel on Thursday morning.

During that meeting, he mingled with several of his former Mankato West High School students over an informal breakfast, according to a source familiar with Walz’s movements. Some of those who met with Walz at the hotel were observed by ABC News donning “Harris-Walz Alumni” T-shirts.

Earlier in the day, Walz posted a video on X showing him hug and greet the students backstage at the convention.

-ABC News’ Lucien Bruggeman, Allison Pecorin and MaryAlice Parks

How Harris prepares for big speeches

Former campaign managers and senior staffers who worked Harris through the years shed light on how she prepares for big speeches.

They said she’s a trial lawyer at her core, and so preparation was key as well as being ready for audience reactions.

In crafting a speech, she would start with themes, outline and then focus in on what she wanted to say well in advance. She would be intimately involved in every speech, making edits and collaborating with those around her.

They said like most people she gets nervous, but would relax, review the remarks, save her voice, conserve energy and rest up.

-ABC News’ Zohreen Shah

What some of Chicago’s young voters think about the 2024 election

Three young voters — one liberal, one moderate and one conservative — discussed their thoughts on the 2024 election while in Chicago for the DNC.

-538’s Nathaniel Rakich

Trump to do live play-by-play of Harris’ speech on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump said he will do a “LIVE PLAY BY PLAY on TRUTH Social” of Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech at the DNC Thursday night.

“We will start at 10 P.M., Eastern, and be covering and commenting on some of the earlier Speeches made, prior to hers,” Trump posted on his social media platform before going on to slam the dropout of President Joe Biden and saying he was going to “expose” Harris’ policies.

-ABC News Lalee Ibssa

Harris campaign dodges question on why there isn’t a Palestinian speaker at DNC

The Harris campaign at a briefing Thursday morning dodged a question from ABC News on why there isn’t a Palestinian speaker at the convention and why simply saying former President Donald Trump would be worse for Arab-Americans is not the campaign taking their votes for granted.

“No, we’re absolutely not taking their votes for granted,” campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said. “I think, as it relates to uncommitted delegates at this convention, we’re proud, glad that they are here. We’ve worked to engage them throughout the convention.”

Tyler noted a panel conversation that was held with members of the uncommitted movement and said Harris recently engaged with the movement’s leadership in Michigan. He also emphasized that the vice president is working toward a resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict “with a permanent cease-fire that allows Israel to fully secure itself, that fully continues and make sure that we have full humanitarian aid, but also make sure that Gazans are able to peacefully live and prosper in Gaza.”

Read more here

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie

12:58 PM EDT
Gun control to be featured ahead of Harris’ remarks

Before Vice President Kamala Harris takes center stage Thursday night, gun violence survivors and gun safety advocates will address the DNC, according to Harris-Walz campaign spokesman Michael Tyler.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Rep. Maxwell Frost and the “Tennessee Three” — state Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, are also expected to speak.

Tyler told reporters Govs. Gretchen Whitmer and Roy Cooper, Sens. Mark Kelly and Elizabeth Warren, and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger — a member of Jan 6. select committee — will give remarks too.

-ABC News’ Will McDuffie

10:11 AM EDT
Kamala Harris to tell her personal story in acceptance speech

The fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention is leading up to a dramatic finale: Kamala Harris giving her acceptance speech and getting to tell her personal story — in her own words — to an audience of millions.

She’s expected talk about a middle-class upbringing with a working mother. She will continue to stress the themes we’ve heard from speakers throughout the convention: optimism and patriotism — the “politics of joy” — drawing a contrast, her campaign says, with the “dark” vision of Donald Trump.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

The prosecutor vs. the felon. Democrats see winning contrast between Harris and Trump.
The prosecutor vs. the felon. Democrats see winning contrast between Harris and Trump.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — “I know Donald Trump’s type,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday to cheers at her first stop as a presidential candidate.

Speaking to staff and supporters at her campaign headquarters in Delaware, Harris cast herself, as she has before, as a tough prosecutor with a winning record prior to becoming a Washington politician.

“Before I was elected as vice president, before I was elected as United States senator, I was elected attorney general, as I’ve mentioned, to California,” she said. “Before that, I was a courtroom prosecutor. In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds.”

“Predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters, who broke the rules for their own gain,” Harris continued. “So, hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type. And in this campaign, I will proudly put my record against his.”

She used the same, well-timed attack line against Trump — almost word for word — at her first rally in battleground Wisconsin on Tuesday, where it again garnered applause and even chants of “Lock Him Up!”

As Democrats rallied around Harris in the 24 hours after Biden’s stunning announcement he would not seek reelection, her prosecutorial background has generated party enthusiasm as a stark point of contrast against Trump, who was convicted of 34 felony counts in May.

Trump is set to be sentenced in his criminal hush money case in New York on Sept. 18, which will be in the height of the general election campaign. The former president has vowed to appeal the guilty verdict.

“It’s a beautiful split screen,” said Maria Cardona, a Democratic strategist and former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton and former communications director for the Democratic National Committee.

“She went after bad people who hurt the people that she was representing and that’s exactly what she’s doing now,” Cardona said of Harris.

Harris was elected San Francisco District Attorney in 2004 and several years later became California’s attorney general. She was the first female, Black and South Asian attorney general in the state’s history.

Brian Brakow, who managed Harris’s 2010 attorney general campaign, said Democrats should lean into the narrative of Harris representing the rule of law and that her prosecutorial background could give her a big advantage in a presidential campaign.

“I think she learned to be tough as nails,” he said. “She is someone who prepares and takes her job responsibilities very seriously. I mean, when you’re a prosecutor, one little mistake can cost you, you know, a verdict. And so she’s somebody who has always done the work and not shied away from tough fights or tough opponents.”

Those skills served her well in the Senate, where she frequently made headlines for her forceful questioning of Trump officials and court nominees appearing before her and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh froze for several seconds when Harris pressed him about reproductive rights during his confirmation hearing, asking him: “Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?” The moment made the rounds on late night shows and on social media.

“If you look at why she ran for president in the first place, it’s because she was a star in the Senate in that environment where she’s having an adversarial conversation with someone across the witness stand,” said Jim Kessler, the co-founder of center-left think tank Third Way.

But much of that style was lost in her first years as vice president as she struggled to find her footing and reports of dysfunction plagued her office. At one point not too long ago, columnists and pundits questioned whether Biden should drop her from the ticket.

Both Cardona and Brakow attributed her early stumbles to the inherent complications involved in being number two to the president, noting she took on tough tasks on politically unpopular issues like immigration — which Republicans continue to attack her over, claiming she failed as “border czar” when, in fact, she was assigned to address the root causes of migration in Central and South America.

“I think she came away from those assignments with some bruises, but also a lot of valuable experience and knowledge,” Brakow said.

After Roe v. Wade was overruled, though, Harris seemed to find her stride as the face of the administration’s fight for reproductive rights and abortion access, traveling the country to speak forcefully on the issue. Earlier this year, she visited an abortion clinic in Minnesota, a trip believed to be the first of its kind for any president or vice president.

“I think she’s been unleashed,” said Cardona.

Going forward, strategists stressed Harris not only needs to make the case against Trump but also for the agenda and achievements of the Biden administration — two issues Democrats were most concerned Biden wouldn’t be able to communicate forcefully enough on the trail after seeing his poor debate performance against Trump.

“I think this is phase one, where they’re going to show her as that prosecutor and make the case against criminal Donald Trump that maybe some folks feel Biden didn’t think strongly enough,” Kaivan Shroff, a Democratic strategist, said on ABC News Live.

“But they’re also going to have a different phase of this campaign, and I think they’re going to be somewhat concurrent, which is making the case on policy: the wins of the Biden-Harris administration and what is on the table. She’s going to be talking about Roe, she’s going to be talking about Project 2025,” referring to the conservative blueprint for a second Trump term she has called extreme.

The Trump campaign is already pivoting their attacks toward Harris, who they argue “owns all of the bad policies of the Biden administration.”

Many Republicans, including Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung, are trying to paint her as “soft on crime” through her record as attorney general implementing some criminal justice reforms and more recent support for bail reform.

Harris defended her record as being “smart on crime” during her 2020 campaign, when she faced not only Republican attacks but also criticism from progressives who said she was too tough on issues like the death penalty or her anti-truancy program.

Recently, Trump himself has taken to amplifying his recent victories in delaying his other legal cases and adding Harris to his attacks on the justice system.

“All of these Biden/Harris cases against me are a Weaponization of Justice against their Political Opponent, Me,” Trump wrote on his social media site on Monday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Heading into convention, Trump trusted on economy and inflation: POLL
Heading into convention, Trump trusted on economy and inflation: POLL
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Trump National Doral Golf Club on July 9, 2024 in Doral, Florida. — Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump stands at the doorstep of his third nomination for the presidency with an advantage in trust to handle top issues in the election, yet challenges — including his felony convictions — that so far have prevented him from fully capitalizing on President Joe Biden’s missteps.

As reported Thursday, the two run evenly in the latest ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, even as two-thirds of Americans say Biden should step aside given his debate performance, 85% say he’s too old for another term and Trump leads by wide margins in perceived mental sharpness and physical health.

Trump’s own shortcomings help explain why. Among them, 59% of Americans say he was rightfully convicted of 34 felonies in a New York court; many fewer, 38%, accept his claim that the convictions were unjust. Indeed, 49% think he should be sentenced to prison for those crimes, while 47% think not.

See PDF for full results.

In a potential risk, 22% of Trump’s backers say that if he were jailed, they’d reconsider (16%) or drop (6%) their support for him. That said, about as many in April said they’d reconsider or give up on Trump if he were convicted of those felonies. He was; his support has held up regardless — but did not advance, even with Biden’s difficulties.

A criminal record isn’t Trump’s only problem in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates, with fieldwork by Ipsos. He trails Biden in personal popularity, in being seen as honest and trustworthy, and, more narrowly, in “protecting American democracy.” And polarization is such that among people who don’t support Trump now, 90% say they wouldn’t consider doing so.

Biden faces essentially the same rejection among those who don’t back him already, and the level of discontent with both candidates is remarkable. Seventy-one percent of Americans say they’re dissatisfied with the choice of Biden or Trump as the major party presidential nominees. That blows away the number who were dissatisfied with the Trump-Hillary Clinton matchup in 2016, 58% — a race that then took the cake for unpopular candidates.

Strengths

Trump’s support is deeper than Biden’s — 57% of Trump supporters strongly favor him, while just 34% of Biden’s supporters strongly back their candidate. And Biden’s strong support is down 10 percentage points from April after his widely criticized performance in the June 27 debate.

Notably, three in 10 Biden supporters say they’re mainly motivated not by support for Biden but by dislike of Trump. In contrast, just 12% of Trump’s supporters mainly dislike Biden. Given that dislike can be a motivator, this result helps Biden counter Trump’s strong support.

To be sure, not all of Trump’s supporters are thrilled with the contest: Fifty percent say they’re dissatisfied with the choice of Biden or Trump. But among Biden’s supporters, dissatisfaction with the choice of candidates soars to 82%.

Issues

The long hangover from 2022’s 40-year high in inflation may be Trump’s best calling card. Forty-two percent of Americans say they’re in worse shape financially now than when Biden took office; only 17% are better off. Four in 10 or more have felt worse off steadily since February 2023 — the most, for the longest period, in available data since the Reagan years.

Given the inflation burn, 89% of Americans call the economy highly important in their vote, and 85% say the same about rising prices in particular, the two top issues out of 11 tested in this survey. Trump leads Biden by 10 points in trust to handle the economy, 11 points on inflation.

Trump also leads, by 14 points, in trust to handle immigration, though many fewer, 66%, cite this as a top issue; by 9 points in trust to handle the Israel/Hamas war (last in high importance) and 7 points on crime and safety.

Biden, for his part, leads by double digits on a single issue tested — 13 points on access to abortion, second to last on the importance list. He has 6-point leads on protecting democracy and handling health care and 4 points on appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Still, it’s notable that Trump did not improve on any of these measures in the aftermath of the debate two weeks ago. The only meaningful shift was in the other direction, on protecting American democracy — from a dead heat in April to Biden’s +6 now.

Methodology

This ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll was conducted online via the probability-based Ipsos KnowledgePanel® July 5-9, 2024, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 2,431 adults. Partisan divisions are 32%-29%-27%, Democrats-Republicans-independents. Results have a margin of sampling error of 2 percentage points, including the design effect, for the full sample. Sampling error is not the only source of differences in polls.

The survey was produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates, with sampling and data collection by Ipsos. See details on ABC News’ survey methodology here.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Election 2024 updates: Harris plans campaign stops with running mate pick
Election 2024 updates: Harris plans campaign stops with running mate pick
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is moving full steam ahead in her bid for the White House, with her campaign saying Sunday it has raised more than $200 million in less than a week.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, have several campaign events set up this week as they aim their attacks on Harris.

Harris has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.

Here’s how the news is developing:

Harris and her running mate will campaign together next week: Source

Next week, Vice President Kamala Harris and her future running mate will crisscross the country together, a source familiar confirmed to ABC News.

Beginning Tuesday, the vice president and her running mate will hit all seven battleground states starting in Pennsylvania.

The source said not to read too much into the fact that Philadelphia is first up, even though Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been out stumping for Harris and auditioning publicly for the role.

Harris and her running mate will then head to Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and end in Nevada.

Vice President Kamala Harris becomes presumptive Democratic nominee, DNC announces

Vice President Kamala Harris was the only candidate to qualify for the Democratic party’s presidential nominating ballot, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced Tuesday night.

The virtual roll call to make Harris the official Democratic nominee will begin Thursday, Aug. 1, and will end on Monday, Aug. 5.

Across the country, 3,923 delegates petitioned to make Harris the Democratic nominee, according to the DNC, which noted Harris secured the support of 99% of participating delegates.

Vance says time to ‘load the muskets’ in Project 2025 leader’s book: Report

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance said it was “time to circle the wagons and load the muskets,” in a forward to a book penned by Project 2025’s leader, according to a report.

The New Republic obtained the forward to Dawn’s Early Light, the book written by the Heritage Foundation leader Kevin Roberts, where Vance claims “explores many of the themes I’ve focused on in my own work.”

“Never before has a figure with Roberts’s depth and stature within the American Right tried to articulate a genuinely new future for conservatism. The Heritage Foundation isn’t some random outpost on Capitol Hill; it is and has been the most influential engine of ideas for Republicans from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump,” Vance wrote in the forward, according to the report published Tuesday.

Vance claims “Roberts sees a conservatism that is focused on the family,” and “cultural norms and attitudes matter.”

The senator ended his forward with an analogy about a garden that “needs to be recultivated.”

“As Kevin Roberts writes, ‘It’s fine to take a laissez-faire approach when you are in the safety of the sunshine. But when the twilight descends and you hear the wolves, you’ve got to circle the wagons and load the muskets,'” Vance wrote, according to the report. “We are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets. In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon.”

Harris to lay out path to strengthen middle class during Atlanta rally: Official

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to take the stage in Atlanta Tuesday night for her largest campaign rally to date.

Among the guests will be Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo.

During her speech, the vice president will lay out how she will prioritize the strengthening of middle-class families as president, according to a Harris official.

She will say a key to this is recognizing that prices remain too high for many essentials that families rely on, and she will lay out her plans to lower costs.

She will also discuss the state of the race, reiterating that she is the underdog in this race but has real momentum and grassroots enthusiasm at her side, and she is expected to call out former President Donald Trump for refusing to honor his commitment to debate, the official said.

Following her remarks, Harris will join a national campaign organizing call to thank volunteers for their support and talk about more ways to get involved with the campaign, the official said.

Biggest Harris donors push for Shapiro, Kelly, Beshear as VP picks: Source

The overwhelming majority of the largest Democratic donors are pushing for Vice President Kamala Harris to pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly or Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a top adviser to major Democratic donors told ABC News.

The source says many of them are making their views known to Harris’ team and have been pushing to have a say in the process after surging large amounts of money into her campaign.

The donors say Shapiro would make a good choice because he has massive charisma and is a political talent at “Obama level,” he’s got a great brand in Pennsylvania and has chastised both Democrats and Republicans for being too extreme, according to the source.

Kelly’s popularity among the donors comes from the fact that he’s a veteran with real toughness, can talk about political violence from his personal perspective and has major name recognition and credibility in Arizona, the source said.

Beshear is popular among the donors because he’s a centrist southern Democrat who has successfully won in Kentucky two times, according to the source.

Top Biden adviser Anita Dunn leaving White House to help pro-Harris super PAC

Anita Dunn, a top adviser to President Joe Biden, is leaving the White House next week to advise the largest super PAC supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, a source close to Dunn told ABC News.

This marks the first major shakeup to Biden’s inner circle since he announced he was dropping out of the presidential race. Dunn played a key role in Biden’s 2020 campaign and was previously a top adviser to President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve in this White House, with this President and this team, during this transformational term,” Dunn said in a statement shared with ABC News. “I am grateful to President Biden and Vice President Harris for their leadership and giving me the opportunity to be part of what they have accomplished for the American people.”

Dunn will be a senior adviser to the super PAC Future Forward and an adviser to its partner organization Future Forward USA. She will work on super PAC efforts that will coordinate with the Harris campaign, according to the source close to Dunn.

Biden said in a statement that he was grateful for Dunn’s work.

“I deeply value her counsel and friendship and I will continue to rely on her partnership and insights as we finish the job over the next six months,” he said.

-ABC News’ Selina Wang

Schumer says he’s not worried about Senate majority if Harris picks senator for VP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer brushed off concerns Tuesday about keeping the Senate majority if Kamala Harris were to select a Democratic senator as her vice presidential pick.

“I have total confidence that Vice President Harris will choose a great vice-presidential candidate,” Schumer said during his weekly press conference.

Schumer dodged a question about the possibility of a key swing state opening if Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly is chosen as Harris’ running mate.

-ABC News’ Lauren Peller

Harris says she still hasn’t picked VP

Harris told reporters she still hasn’t decided who her running mate will be as she boarded a plane Tuesday for a trip to Atlanta.

“Madam vice president, have you chosen your VP yet? Have you chosen yet?” ABC News’ Fritz Farrow asked.

“Not yet,” Harris said with a smile as she stopped midway up the steps of Air Force Two.

-ABC News’ Justin Gomez

Biden says he’s talking with Harris about VP choices

President Joe Biden told reporters Monday night after returning from a trip to Texas that he’s “talking” with Harris about her choices for vice president.

Biden was also asked about hitting the trail for Harris, and said he “did” with his trip.

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Vance, in 2020, said those without kids are ‘more sociopathic’

As Vance continues to face criticism for his 2021 comments about “childless cat ladies,” more of his previous comments about individuals without kids have resurfaced.

In a podcast from November 2020, Vance said those without kids — especially in America’s leadership class — were “more sociopathic” than those with kids and made the country “less mentally stable.”

Vance’s comments occurred on the podcast after he discussed the impact having children had on him.

Vance also added that the “most deranged” and “most psychotic” people on Twitter, now known as X, are people who don’t have kids.

“There’s just these basic cadences of life that I think are really powerful and really, really valuable when you have kids in your life, and the fact that so many people, especially in America’s leadership class, just don’t have that in their lives, you know, I worry that it makes people more sociopathic, and ultimately, our whole country a little bit less less mentally stable,” Vance said in the podcast.

“And of course, you talk about going on Twitter. Final point I’ll make is you go on Twitter, and almost always the people who are most deranged and most psychotic, are people who don’t have kids at home.”

CNN was the first to report on the podcast.

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

Trump out with $12M ad buy criticizing Harris on the border

Trump’s campaign is targeting Harris in its biggest television ad buy since at least January, reserving eight-figure dollar worth of airtime in six key battleground states, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact.

The 30-second ad zeroes in on the rhetoric that Harris “failed” in her role handling immigration issues in President Biden’s administration, calling her “weak” and “dangerously liberal.”

“This is America’s border czar, and she’s failed us. Under Harris, over ten million illegally here, a quarter of a million Americans dead from fentanyl, brutal migrant crimes, and ISIS now here,” a narrator in the ad says, followed by an interview clip of Harris appearing to admit she hasn’t visited the border.

Harris was assigned to address the root causes of migration in Central and South America. She made one visit to the southern border operations in June 2021.

The Harris campaign hit back that Trump was responsible for “killing the toughest border deal in decades” and accused him of misrepresenting her record.

“As a former district attorney, attorney general, and now vice president, Kamala Harris has spent her career taking on and prosecuting violent criminals and making our communities safer. She’ll do the same as president,” said Harris campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa.

-ABC News’ Soorin Kim and Gabriella Abdul-Hakim

Trump attempts to clean up Vance’s ‘childless cat ladies’ comments

Appearing on Fox News The Ingraham Angle on Monday night, Trump attempted to clean up his vice presidential pick’s previous comments about “childless cat ladies,” but didn’t really address the comments.

Instead, he rambled about how Vance is pro-family.

“He made a statement having to do with families. That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t a member of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else, it doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have, he’s not against anything, but he loves family. It’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that,” Trump said downplaying Vance’s comments.

Gloria Steinem, Chelsea Clinton and more participate in ‘Women for Harris’ call

The Democratic National Committee held a “Women for Harris” call on Monday night.

Over the course of two-and-a-half hours, viewers heard from Chelsea Clinton, California Sen. Laphonza Butler, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gloria Steinem, Ana Navarro and leaders of organizations like Emily’s List and Mom’s Demand Action.

Clinton lamented her mother’s loss in 2016 but told viewers that defeating the former president is even more important than it was in 2016 because Americans now have a “record” of things to hold him accountable for.

“My mom put a few more cracks in that glass ceiling. And Vice President Harris is going to obliterate that glass ceiling,” Clinton said.

The call included a host of organizations who support Harris, including Black women who held the first iteration of these pop up fundraising calls with the group Win with Black Women. Glynda Carr, founder of Higher Heights PAC, which supports Black women leadership, told attendees what made this call uniquely important was the realization that women from all walks of life are “stronger together.”

Another “Women for Harris” call is planned for Tuesday night.

Harris launches $50 million ad campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris rolled out an aggressive $50 million, three-week advertising blitz for the first ad of her presidential campaign on Tuesday, in which she introduces herself to voters, highlights her career and takes hits at former President Donald Trump.

“The one thing Kamala Harris has always been: fearless,” a narrator says at the start of the minute-long ad, as pictures of Harris over the years — from a toddler to college graduate to vice president — flash on screen.

“As a prosecutor, she put murderers and abusers behind bars,” the narrator continued. “As California’s attorney general, she went after the big banks and won $20 billion for homeowners. And as vice president, she took on the big drug companies to cap the cost of insulin for seniors. Because Kamala Harris has always known who she represents.”

The spot then leads into laying out Harris’ vision and attacking Trump, using footage from her first rally of the campaign last week in a high school gym just outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead. Where every senior can retire with dignity,” Harris said in the footage from the rally. “But Donald Trump wants to take our country backward, to give tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations and end the Affordable Care Act.”

“But we are not going back,” she added.

Harris campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said in a statement that because of Harris’ prosecutorial, congressional and vice-presidential experience, the vice president is “uniquely suited to take on Donald Trump, a convicted felon who has spent his entire life ripping off working people, tearing away our rights, and fighting for himself.”

‘White Dudes for Harris’ raises over $4 million in 3 hours

The “White Dudes for Harris” livestream held on Monday night raised over $4 million over three hours in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid, organizers said.

The event featured participants from politics and a parade of celebrities — including “The Dude” himself, The Big Lebowski’s Jeff Bridges — all making their own call to action for other white men to step up in their support for Harris.

Over 190,000 people tuned into the Zoom call, organizers of the unofficial event said at the conclusion of the stream.

Among the recognizable faces that cropped up during the livestream were Star Wars icon Mark Hamill, Supernatural alum Misha Collins, The West Wing alum Bradley Whitford, Frozen’s Josh Gad and singer Josh Groban. Several potential running mates for Harris also joined the event, including North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who withdrew from contention for vice president on the Democratic ticket around the time he spoke at the meeting. He did not mention his withdrawal on the call.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, all still in the running for Harris’ vice-presidential pick, were also part of the “White Dudes for Harris” meeting.

JD Vance said Democratic ticket switch to Harris was ‘sucker punch’: Report

Sen. JD Vance, running mate to former President Donald Trump, said over the weekend that Kamala Harris moving to the top of the Democratic ticket was a “sucker punch,” according to the Washington Post.

“All of us were hit with a little bit of a political sucker punch,” Vance said to donors over the weekend in Minnesota, per an audio recording the paper said it had obtained. “The bad news is that Kamala Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden, because whatever we might have to say, Kamala is a lot younger. And Kamala Harris is obviously not struggling in the same ways that Joe Biden did.”

When asked about the report and Vance’s “sucker punch” comment, a spokesperson for the vice presidential contender took aim at Harris.

“Poll after poll shows President Trump leading Kamala Harris as voters become aware of her weak, failed and dangerously liberal agenda. Her far-left ideas are even more radioactive than Joe Biden, particularly in the key swing states that will decide this election like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin,” Vance spokesperson William Martin said in a statement.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will not be Kamala Harris’ VP pick

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement on Monday night signaling that he’s removed himself from contention as a vice presidential running mate for presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“I strongly support Vice President Harris’ campaign for President. I know she’s going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role. This just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket,” he said in a post on X.

“As l’ve said from the beginning, she has an outstanding list of people from which to choose, and we’ll all work to make sure she wins,” he added.

Trump says he’ll ‘probably end up debating’ Harris

Former President Donald Trump seems to be one step closer to formally agreeing to debate his opponent for the presidency, Vice President Kamala Harris.

During an interview on The Ingraham Angle Monday night, Trump told the Fox News host that he will “probably end up debating” Harris. In his remarks, though, he also appeared to downplay the necessity of debates.

“I want to do a debate, but I also can say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is,” he said.

“If you’re going to have a debate, you gotta do it, I think, before the votes are cast. I think it’s very important that you do that. So, the answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it,” Trump said.

A short while later, a spokesperson for Harris’ campaign issued a statement on Trump’s comments on Fox, insisting that the vice president will be at the next debate no matter what.

“Why won’t Donald Trump give a straight answer on debating Vice President Harris? It’s clear from tonight’s question-dodging: he’s scared he’ll have to defend his running mate’s weird attacks on women, or his own calls to end elections in America in a debate against the vice president. Vice President Harris will be on the debate stage September 10th. Donald Trump can show up, or not,” the statement said. 

Megan Thee Stallion to perform at VP Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in Atlanta: Source

Rapper Megan thee Stallion will give a special performance at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, a source familiar confirmed to ABC News.

In addition to Megan thee Stallion, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and former Rep. Stacey Abrams will be in attendance, supporting Harris’ 2024 presidential bid.

The news was first reported by Billboard.

Marianne Williamson suspends her Democratic presidential bid, again

Democratic long-shot nominee Marianne Williamson has suspended her campaign for president, announcing on X Monday that it is “time to let go” of her bid for the White House.

Williamson said she failed to register for the Democratic National Convention’s candidate directory by Saturday evening’s deadline.

Harris will be at ABC News debate with or without Trump, her campaign says

Vice President Kamala Harris will be at ABC News’ Sept. 10 debate with or without former President Donald Trump, her campaign communications director said Monday.

“As Vice President Harris said last week, the American people deserve to hear from the two candidates running for the highest office in the land and she will do that at September’s ABC debate,” her campaign communications director, Michael Tyler, said in a statement first reported by the Hill. “If Donald Trump and his team are saying anything other than ‘we’ll see you there’ — and it appears that they are — it’s a convenient, but expected backtrack from Team Trump. Vice President Harris will be there on September 10th — we’ll see if Trump shows.”

While Harris has previously affirmed her intention to be at the debate, this statement takes it a step further by saying she’ll show up regardless of Trump’s presence.

Trump accepted the debate when Biden was still the presumptive Democratic nominee, though his campaign has since said they’re waiting until there is an official Democratic nominee before agreeing to debates.

Election content on social media ‘could be propaganda’ for foreign adversaries: ODNI

Content about the election on social media “could be propaganda” for foreign adversaries, officials with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence warned on Monday.

“The American public should know that content that they read online, especially on social media, could be foreign propaganda, even if it appears to be coming from fellow Americans or originating in the United States,” an ODNI official said on a conference call with reporters on Monday. “In short, foreign influence actors are getting better at hiding their hand and using Americans to do it.”

Russia is still pervasive in this space and remains the biggest threat to the election, according to the officials.

The officials also warned that the influence operators will use the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump “as part of their narratives portraying the event to fit their broad goals.”

-ABC News’ Luke Barr

DNC says it raked in $6.5M in grassroots donations in 24 hours after Biden endorsed Harris

The Democratic National Committee is claiming it has raised $6.5 million in grassroots donations in the 24 hours after President Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Harris on July 21.

The DNC said $1 million was donated in the 5 p.m. hour alone for what they’re claiming is a record for its best online fundraising day of all time.

The DNC is making a significant push in battleground states, investing an additional $15 million into those crucial states this month to fund new field offices, build data infrastructure, mobilize volunteers and strengthen coordinated campaigns.

“Democratic voters, volunteers, and grassroots donors are fired up,” chairman Jaime Harrison said in a memo. “We are confident that in our battleground states, Democrats will win up and down the ballot in November.”

-ABC News’ Gabriella Abdul-Hakim

5:28 PM EDT
Gov. Andy Beshear rallies for Harris in Atlanta, calls out JD Vance

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke on Sunday at the opening of Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Forsyth County, Georgia.

The possible VP pick for Harris has been an effective surrogate for the vice president’s White House bid over the weekend, coming to the metro Atlanta event fresh off of a stump in Iowa on Saturday night.

The red-state governor introduced himself to the Southern audience on Sunday while boosting Harris’ candidacy and taking a number of swipes at Trump’s Vice Presidential pick, JD Vance.

“Are you ready to beat Donald Trump? Are you ready to beat JD Vance? Are you ready to elect Kamala Harris president of the United States of America” Beshear asked the crowd, adding, “Let’s win this race,”

“Let me tell you just a bit about myself,” Beshear said. “I’m a proud pro-union governor. I’m a proud pro-choice governor. I am a proud pro-public education governor. I am a proud pro-diversity governor and I’m a proud Harris for president governor,” he added.

Calling out Vance, Beshear said, “Just let me be clear. JD Vance ain’t from Kentucky. He ain’t from Appalachia. And he ain’t gonna be the vice president of the United States.”

-ABC News’ Isabella Murray

2:18 PM EDT
Former Vice President Al Gore endorses Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Al Gore endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday.

“As a prosecutor, [Kamala Harris] took on Big Oil companies — and won. As [VP], she cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the most significant investment in climate solutions in history, the Inflation Reduction Act. That’s the kind of climate champion we need in the White House,” he wrote on X.

“With so much at stake in this year’s election — from strengthening democracy in the US and abroad, to expanding opportunity for the American people, to accelerating climate action — I’m proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President,” he added.

-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim

July 28, 2024, 10:42 AM EDT
Vance says Trump ‘doesn’t care’ about his past criticism

During a quick stop at a diner in Minnesota on Sunday morning, Sen. JD Vance on Sunday spoke about his past criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

When asked by ABC News if he and Trump have talked about his past criticism of the former president, Vance said yes, adding that Trump “doesn’t care about what I said eight years ago.”

“I mean, look, President Trump and I have talked a lot about this,” Vance said. “In fact, I sometimes joke that I wish that he had the memory of Joe Biden, because he’s got a memory like a steel trap, and he certainly remembers criticisms that people have made.”

“But this is where the media, I think, really misses Trump — Donald Trump accepts that people can change their mind, and you ask, ‘Why did I change my mind on Donald Trump?’ Because his agenda made people’s lives better,” Vance said.

“This whole thing is not about red team versus blue team or winning an election for its own sake. It’s about getting a chance to govern so that you can bring down the cost of groceries, close that border and stop the fentanyl coming across our country for four years,” Vance continued, saying he was “wrong” about Trump.

“He did a better job of that than anybody that I’ve ever seen as president in my lifetime. So I changed my mind, because he did a good job. And that’s what you do when people do a good job and you’re wrong. I’ve talked to President Trump a lot about it, but look, he, I mean, he just, he doesn’t… He doesn’t care about what I said eight years ago. He cares about whether we together [and] can govern the country successful.”

When asked again if the two have talked about the subject, specifically in the last week since his comments have resurfaced, Vance admitted that they haven’t spoken about it and their conversations have focused on the race ahead.

-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh, Soorin Kim and Hannah Demissie

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.