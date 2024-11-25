DNC chair election set for Feb. 1, party official says

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The election of a new chair of the Democratic National Committee, along with other top leadership positions, will be Feb. 1, 2025, at the party’s winter meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, according to a DNC official.

This selection of incoming DNC officers, which includes chair, vice chairs, treasurer, secretary, and national finance chair positions, comes as the party grapples with the results of the 2024 election, when they lost the presidency, control of the U.S. Senate and were not able to earn the majority in the House.

Laying out the next steps for party leadership, current DNC Chair Jamie Harrison — who is not vying for a second term — also announced on Monday that the party will host four forums for candidates to make their case to the 448 active DNC members who will be voting on their bids.

The forums, set to be both in-person and virtually, will provide “opportunities for engagement of grassroots Democrats,” a party official said, and will “focus on the questions and concerns of DNC members, elected representatives who will ultimately vote to elect the incoming officers.”

“As my time as Chair comes to a close and we prepare to undertake the critical work of holding the Trump Administration and Republican Party accountable for their extremism and false promises, we are beginning to lay out the process for upcoming DNC officer elections in the New Year. The DNC is committed to running a transparent, equitable, and impartial election for the next generation of leadership to guide the party forward,” Harrison said in a statement on Monday.

Harrison and all DNC staff will maintain complete neutrality throughout the process, including abstaining from endorsing or campaigning for any candidate, a party official told ABC.

“Electing the Chair and DNC officers is one of the most important responsibilities of the DNC Membership, and our staff will run an inclusive and transparent process that gives members the opportunity to get to know the candidates as they prepare to cast their votes,” Harrison added.

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee is set to meet on Dec. 12 to first develop a process for selecting Democratic Party officers. They’ll recommend a “Rules of Procedure” for the nomination and election of the candidates that will be sent to full membership for the vote during the winter meeting, which begins Jan. 30 in National Harbor.

Included in these rules are the requirements for gaining access to the ballot. In 2021, candidates were required to submit a nominating statement alongside the signatures of 40 DNC members. The DNC intends to use this 40 signature threshold for candidate participation in the forums, a party official said to ABC.

Thus far, there are two candidates actively campaigning to be the next chair. Former Maryland governor and Baltimore mMayor Martin O’Malley, who has served since December 2023 as the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, a week ago was the first to throw his hat into the ring for what is expected to be many bids to lead a Democratic party left in disarray following their election losses earlier this month.

“We must connect our Party with the most important place in America — the kitchen table of every family’s home. Jobs, Opportunity, and Economic Security for all. Getting things done. Hope. A 50 state strategy. Now.” he said on Monday in a post on X.

Shortly after, Ken Martin of Minnesota, a vice chair of the DNC who also serves as chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party and president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, entered the race.

In a statement, Martin says he’s already garnered the endorsement of 83 DNC members and will be “working to earn every vote between now and the party elections.” In his launch, Martin emphasized the party’s need to “hit the pavement, get out of DC for a bit, and go to the states — to listen, reconnect with the voters, and restore a strong and resilient party.”

Other names floated for DNC chair have been ambassador to Japan and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairman Ben Wikler, and Chuck Rocha, a political strategist who worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, among others. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy won’t be running for the role, ABC News has confirmed, after some speculation about his candidacy had been rumored.

The 448 DNC members who will vote on Feb. 1 includes 200 state elected members from 57 states, territories, and Democrats Abroad; members representing 16 affiliate groups; and 73 current at-large members elected by the DNC.

-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd and Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

