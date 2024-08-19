DNC convention to focus on ‘lowering health care costs’ with Bernie Sanders speech

Security walk through hallways at the United Center during preparations ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. — Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Lowering health care costs will be a central theme at the Democratic National Convention this week, campaign and convention officials said on Monday, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), confirmed as one notable program speaker set to focus upon the issue — specifically on “lowering Rx drug prices” and “taking on Big Pharma.”

The DNC convention runs for four nights starting on Monday, with nightly programming airing from the United Center in Chicago. Each night “will bring the story of the Democratic party and our nominees to the American people,” convention officials have said, and will help to further introduce Vice President Kamala Harris, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and their agenda to the nation.

Speakers throughout the week like Sanders, California Rep. Robert Garcia, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will highlight the Harris-Walz campaign’s support for strengthening the Affordable Care Act, convention officials shared first with ABC News.

The remarks are also expected to contrast those health care proposals with “Donald Trump’s toxic Project 2025 agenda, which would repeal the Affordable Care Act and drive up the cost of care,” officials said, and highlight Trump’s “disastrous mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic” during the end of his term in 2020. Trump has said he no longer plans to repeal the ACA, saying he would make it “much better than it is right now.”

The speakers were each selected for their unique backgrounds on the topic of health care. Garcia, who lost two parents to COVID-19, will talk about Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic. Underwood, who has a background as a nurse, will talk about preserving and strengthening the ACA. Lujan Grisham, who was formerly the New Mexico Secretary of Health and whose mother was a breast cancer researcher who was later diagnosed with breast cancer, “will talk about preserving access to care through the ACA as well as cancer research,” officials said.

On Sunday, the Democratic National Convention Committee announced the daily themes for the convention.

Monday’s theme is “For the People.” As it’s the day when President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak, the programming will highlight “the accomplishments and results President Biden delivered for people,” — “with [Harris] by his side.”

Tuesday’s theme is “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” which will contrast the Harris-Walz agenda with that of Trump and Vance. The day’s speakers will emphasize the notion that the former ticket “presents a brighter vision where everyone will have a chance not just to get by, but to get ahead,” according to convention officials.

Wednesday’s theme is “A Fight for Our Freedoms.” On the day Walz is set to speak, the programming is expected to expand upon the reasons Harris chose him as her running mate — because he is a “staunch defender” of freedoms and is a “champion for America’s working families.”

And Thursday’s theme is “For Our Future,” which sets up the marquee nomination acceptance speech slated to be delivered by Harris. The programming will center around the fact that the nation “can’t afford” to put Trump back in the White House, raising the stakes for the November election.

Health care will be a convention focal point days after as Harris unveiled on Friday a string of new economic proposals during the first major policy rollout of her campaign in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In that speech, she pledged to “lower the cost of insulin and prescription drugs for everyone.” She also said she’d “demand transparency from the middlemen who operate between Big Pharma and the insurance companies, who use opaque practices to raise your drug prices and profit off your need for medicine.”

“Building on her years of work as vice president, U.S. senator, and California attorney general, taking on corporations that rip off consumers and fighting to keep prices low for Americans, VP Harris made two major announcements last week — one with President Biden on Thursday regarding drug prices and one on Friday regarding her plan to bring down costs for the middle class,” the officials said in a statement to ABC News.

“Now, with those accomplishments secured and a forward-looking plan, lowering health care costs will be a central theme at this week’s convention,” they added.

Sen. Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts, including acting as foreign agent, in federal corruption trial
Andrea Renault/Star Max/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Sen. Bob Menendez was found guilty on all counts Tuesday in his federal corruption trial.

Federal prosecutors in New York alleged the New Jersey Democrat accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in the form of cash, gold bars, mortgage payments and more in exchange for the senator’s political clout. Three New Jersey businessmen who were also charged, along with the governments of Egypt and Qatar, were the alleged recipients. Two of those co-defendants, Wael Hanna and Fred Daibes, were also convicted of all counts they faced.

The jury deliberated for about 13 hours over three days.

Menendez pleaded not guilty to 16 federal charges including bribery, fraud, acting as a foreign agent and obstruction.

Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer called for his resignation immediately after the verdict.

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” he said.

Menendez will be sentenced on Oct. 29 and faces decades in prison.

Prosecutors claimed Menendez, 70, “put his power up for sale” in exchange for the gold, envelopes stuffed with money, checks to his wife for a no-show job and a Mercedes-Benz convertible. The FBI found gold bars and more than $400,000 in cash stashed in places including jackets and shoes throughout his home, prosecutors said.

“It wasn’t enough for him to be one of the most powerful people in Washington,” federal prosecutor Paul Monteleoni said during his closing argument on July 8. “Robert Menendez wanted all that power and he also wanted to use it to pile up riches for himself and his wife.”

The defense, meanwhile, maintained that all of the actions in the indictment fell within the scope of Menendez’s position and that prosecutors failed to prove he took any bribes.

During his closing argument, defense attorney Adam Fee mocked the government’s case as “cherry-picked nonsense” and accused prosecutors of “fudging” the facts.

“The only honest verdict I submit here is to acquit him on each count,” Fee told the jury on July 9. “His actions were lawful, normal and good for the country.”

Menendez declined to testify in his own defense. While leaving court after the defense rested its case on July 3, he told reporters, “From my perspective, the government has failed to prove every aspect of its case.”

He said he expected his lawyers to present a “convincing and powerful summation” and that the jury would find him not guilty.

Prosecutors told the jury that Menendez promised to use his power to help Egypt. According to the indictment, the arrangement was brokered by Hana, a New Jersey businessman and friend of Menendez’s wife, Nadine, who prosecutors said received the senator’s help preserving a halal meat monopoly.

Menendez was also accused of receiving a $60,000 Mercedes-Benz convertible in exchange for help disrupting a case by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors said that in the spring of 2019, another New Jersey businessman, Jose Uribe, who pleaded guilty in the case, handed Nadine $15,000 in cash that she used as a down payment for the car. She texted Menendez, “Congratulations. We are the proud owners of a 2019 Mercedes,” according to prosecutors. Uribe kept making the monthly payments, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors claimed the senator promised a third businessman, Daibes, that he would interfere with Daibes’ federal prosecution and help the government of Qatar by supporting a Senate resolution praising the country.

Daibes’ fingerprints were found on the envelopes of cash found at Menendez’s home and serial numbers on the gold bars traced them to Daibes and Hana, according to prosecutors.

During the two months of testimony, jurors heard his sister explain why Menendez was caught with wads of cash stuffed into his embroidered congressional jacket: “It’s a Cuban thing,” Caridad Gonzalez said.

The defense also told jurors that Menendez and his wife, who has also been charged in the case, led separate lives and she had financial concerns that she kept from her husband.

Daibes and Hana pleaded not guilty to their charges. Uribe pleaded guilty and testified against the three defendants during the trial.

Menendez’s wife has pleaded not guilty to her charges and will be tried separately in August due to a medical condition. She is battling Grade 3 breast cancer, the senator revealed in mid-May at the beginning of the trial.

Menendez, who has served as senator for New Jersey since 2006, is the first sitting member of Congress to be charged with conspiracy by a public official to act as a foreign agent.

In June, he filed a petition to get on the U.S. Senate ballot in New Jersey as an independent candidate.

He refused to resign, though he did step down as the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee following the initial indictment in September 2023.

This marked the second time the senator was charged with corruption. A 2015 indictment ended in a mistrial in 2018 after a jury failed to reach a verdict on all counts.

Major Asian, Black, Latino groups come out in support of a Harris presidency
Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson

(WASHINGTON) — Kamala Harris made history in 2020 as the first Black, Asian, and female vice president. Now that President Joe Biden has stepped down from the 2024 presidential race, Harris has become his top potential successor in what is already set to be a historic election.

Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, has already garnered the endorsement of major political action committees and advocacy groups representing Asian, Pacific Islander, Black and Latino voters.

Endorsements flood in

In a statement, the AAPI Victory Fund called Harris the “best choice to win this November.”

“We will fight with all of our might to make her the first South Asian and Black woman ever to serve as president of the United States,” said Shekar Narasimhan, the fund’s chairman and founder, and Joe Nguyễn, president and CEO.

The Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA) told ABC News that Harris “represents the epitome of resilience, leadership and historic achievement.”

“Vice President Harris’ journey mirrors the struggles and triumphs of countless women of color who have navigated systemic barriers to ascend to positions of influence,” the statement continued. “Her leadership and dedication to justice, equality and representation are aligned with BWOPA’s mission to empower Black women and promote political engagement.”

Latino Victory Board Chairman Luis A. Miranda, Jr. called Biden’s decision to step down “selfless” and said they “previously endorsed Vice President Harris for VP, and we look forward to continue working closely with her to ensure Latino voices are reflected in government, and that our issues continue to be prioritized in the 2024 presidential campaign.”

Women’s groups also chimed in amid the wave of endorsements:

“In this historic moment for our country, we have the opportunity to not only elect a proven, qualified leader who is ready on Day One to fight for families and hold those in power accountable — but also to elect the first-ever woman president,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, in a statement.

Harris’ intersectionality

Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, immigrated to the U.S. in 1958 for postgraduate studies at the age of 19 and married Jamaican immigrant Donald Harris six years later. Gopalan Harris raised the vice president and her sister herself following a divorce from Donald Harris in 1971.

“As many of you may know, my mother arrived in the United States from India when she was 19 years old, by herself, never having been to America. My mother had two goals in her life: to raise her two daughters — my sister, Maya, and me — and to end breast cancer,” said Harris at an AAPI celebration in May. “My mother never asked anyone’s permission to pursue her dreams. And it is because of her character, strength and determination that within one generation I stand before you as vice president of the United States.”

Harris has long embraced the two sides of her heritage — highlighted in her recollections of attending a historically Black university, weaving Hindu traditions into her wedding ceremony, joining both the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and Congressional Black Caucus, and more.

Still, Harris has been criticized by some South Asian and Black voters who believe she has uplifted one identity more than the other. Others argue she has not advocated for her communities enough, in some cases saying they felt “neglected.”

In a 2020 op-ed written by Sadanand Dhume for the Wall Street Journal, the author accuses Harris of failing to highlight some details about where her family is from because of political conflicts.

“In her book, Ms. Harris airbrushes her mother’s community from her story. The words Tamil and Brahmin don’t appear at all. At one point the senator mentions that Gopalan won an award for her singing in India, but not that it was for Carnatic music, a classical art form closely associated with Tamil Brahmins,” Dhume writes.

When asked about critics who question the “legitimacy” of her Blackness in an interview on the Breakfast Club, Harris responded: “If you walked on Hampton’s campus or Howard’s campus or Morehouse or Spelman or Fisk, you would have a much better appreciation for the diaspora, for the diversity, for the beauty in the diversity of who we are as Black people.”

In 2020, Natalie Masuoka, Department of Asian American Studies chair at UCLA, argued that Harris’ identity was going to shift the way Americans think about race and identity.

“Multiracial identification encourages us to think about how complex racial identity can be for many Americans,” Masuoka said in her essay. “This opens opportunities to have constructive conversations about how race impacts individual life chances.”

Charlamagne tha God says Kamala Harris has ‘super main character energy’ but needs to ‘do more interviews’
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Charlamagne tha God says President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 race and Vice President Kamala Harris’ replacement at the top of the ticket has Americans more “energized in the Democratic Party” than they’ve been “in a long time.”

“Oh, there’s definitely a lot of main character energy on the Democratic ticket,” Charlamagne told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl. “We know who Kamala Harris is. Like she has super main character energy.”

Karl first sat down with radio personality Charlamagne, also known as Lenard McKelvey, in February. At the time, Charlamagne was critical of Biden’s candidacy, calling him “uninspiring” and urging him to exit the race.

Charlamagne, a co-host of iHeart Radio’s “The Breakfast Club,” told Karl on Sunday that there’s less voter apathy now, but “if I’m the Democrats, I’m not spiking the football yet.”

“The job is not done,” he said. “You know, you still have to bring this thing home in November.”

In the three weeks since Biden’s exit from the 2024 race, the Harris campaign has mobilized at lightning speed. But Harris is facing criticism for not yet having held a formal press conference or sitting for any interviews with local or national media yet.

“She does need to do more interviews,” Charlamagne said on “This Week.”

“It’s striking that we really haven’t seen her answer questions yet,” Karl said.

“I mean, it’s the bottom of the ninth inning, right?” Charlamagne replied. “Like, I feel like she should be any and everywhere, you know, having these conversations.”

Charlamagne told Karl that Harris should take a page from former President Donald Trump’s playbook because he’s “everywhere.”

“He’s [Trump] always calling into conservative talk radio, which is one of my biggest issues with the Democratic Party,” Charlamagne said. “They don’t use the media that supports them the way the right uses the media that supports them.”

At the end of July, Trump dominated headlines for his interview at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago, where he falsely questioned Harris’ race.

“What did you make of the way she responded to his comments about her ‘just turning Black?'” Karl asked Charlamagne.

“I don’t even think that she should have responded,” Charlamagne said. “I don’t think she should have dignified that with a response.”

Harris, who announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate last week, has also faced criticism centered on her race from some Republicans claiming she was a “DEI hire.”

Charlamagne said that if anyone on the Harris-Walz ticket is a “DEI hire,” it’s not Harris, who is both the first Black woman and Asian American to be a major party’s nominee. She is only the second woman to be at the top of the ticket.

“We knew she needed a DEI hire,” Charlamagne said. “She needed a white male to make America comfortable. It is what it is. No need for us to, you know, act crazy about it. We know what it is.”

