DNC refuses to put Palestinian American speaker on convention stage, advocates say

Gabriella Abdul-Hakim/ABC News

(CHICAGO) — Outside the United Center in Chicago, while former President Bill Clinton had taken the stage on the third night of the Democratic National Convention, delegates from the uncommitted movement, whose support of Vice President Kamala Harris is contingent on her support of an arms embargo on Israel, announced to reporters that the DNC had denied their request to have a Palestinian American speaker on the main stage.

“We were hopeful because Vice President Harris’ team has been engaging with us. They’ve been calling, they’ve been having conversations, and we told them what our policy ask is,” delegate Abbas Alawieh told reporters on Wednesday. “I got a call shortly after our press conference earlier, the call said, ‘Abbas, the answer is no.’ I said, ‘What do you mean? We’re just asking for our voices to be heard.'”

The group of about 40 delegates and supporters outside staged a 24-hour “sit in,” telling reporters they would not get up until Harris or someone from her team called them with an answer other than no.

“We must be heard. This level of suppression is unacceptable,” said Alawieh. “I’m sitting here and I’m not going anywhere, Roger, I’m not going anywhere. You all, you all, you all need to change your mind. I hope you change your mind. Call me if you change your mind.”

Harris campaign Communication Director Michael Tyler responded to ABC News’ Fritz Farrow at Thursday’s morning briefing.

“There’s been a lot of talk about unity this week. So, why won’t you all allow a Palestinian American speaker address the convention?” Tyler was asked. “And simply saying Trump would be worse for Arab Americans—how is that not the campaign taking their votes for granted?”

“No, we’re absolutely not taking their votes for granted,” Tyler answered. “I think, as it relates to uncommitted delegates at this convention, we’re proud, glad that they are here. We’ve worked to engage them throughout the convention. We’re proud of the fact that we held a panel conversations with members of the uncommitted movement,” he said.

“We’re proud that the Vice President herself engaged with leadership in the uncommon movement in Michigan a couple of weeks ago. That’s why the campaign has continued to engage with leadership of the uncommitted movement throughout this convention,” he continued. “What has already been clear that they’ll continue to see progress in this campaign, is a vice president who’s committed to ending the violence, ending the conflict, making sure that we resolve this conflict with a permanent cease-fire that allows Israel to fully secure itself, that fully continues to make sure that we have full humanitarian aid, but also make sure that Gazans are able to peacefully live and prosper in Gaza.”

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier urged the DNC in a post on X to put a Palestinian American speaker on stage.

“Just as we must honor the humanity of hostages, so too must we center the humanity of the 40,000 Palestinians killed under Israeli bombardment,” she wrote. “To deny that story is to participate in the dehumanization of Palestinians. The @DNC must change course and affirm our shared humanity.”

In an emotional moment during the DNC on Wednesday, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg — who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7, spoke to the audience about their grief during the past 10 and a half months. More than 1,200 Israelis were killed in the surprise terror attack that day and hundreds taken hostage.

The uncommitted delegates were hoping to have Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care physician who had spent time in Gaza working with the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders, also speak on the main stage about what she had experienced.

The DNC gave the movement space to speak at several “panel conversations” at the DNC that weren’t televised but the party refused to meet the uncommitted movement’s larger requests.

“I don’t need to be convinced how dangerous Trump is,” said Alawieh. “We know we can’t be heard in the Republican Party. There isn’t a single Republican federal official who supports a ceasefire even, but we’re Democrats. We’re here. We’re engaging the system.”

The death toll in Gaza has surpassed more than 40,000, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry.

“You can try to suppress us. We’re not going anywhere before November. We’re people who mobilize people. We’re movement people,” Alawieh said. “We’re not going anywhere in four years. We’re not going anywhere in eight years. We’re people who are engaged. You’re not going to get rid of us, and we’re going to engage within the system.”

Harris has noticeably tried to thread the needle on the war in Gaza in an attempt to bridge a major divide in the party over the Israel-Hamas war.

While she has been aligned with Biden in vowing unwavering support for Israel, after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 25, she notably said, “Israel has a right to defend itself and how it does so — matters” — specifically with regard to protecting civilians.

The decision by the Harris campaign threatens to put that delicate position in jeopardy. While a Palestinian flag was unfurled inside the convention hall on Monday during President Joe Biden’s remarks, there haven’t been any other significant protests inside the gathering.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden privately signals ‘open mind’ on path forward, sees next few days as critical: Sources
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Sources told ABC News on Wednesday that President Joe Biden has privately acknowledged that the next few days are critical to determining whether he can stay in the race for a second term.

“This is false,” White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said about the ABC News reporting and similar accounts from other news organizations.

Biden has privately told at least two people close to him in the last few days that he recognizes how difficult his political predicament is.

While he still views himself as the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump, he signaled to one ally that he is keeping an “open mind” about his path forward, sources familiar with conversations tell ABC News.

He has campaign events scheduled in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in the coming days, an interview scheduled with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Friday, and a news conference next week at the NATO summit. All of those events represent big opportunities for Biden to change public perceptions, according to those around him.

Publicly and privately, the president is making calls and arranging meetings to communicate his view that he remains the strongest candidate to take on Trump.

Over the last few days, he has spoken to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chris Coons, Rep. Jim Clyburn, among others.

Biden was scheduled to have a private lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday and a meeting with Democratic governors later in the day, important marking points. Both were added to his schedule in the aftermath of the debate.

A person close to the president says he understands the stakes of this election and the importance of defeating Trump and has continued to insist he is ready for this moment.

“I would not be running again if I didn’t believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job,” Biden said in North Carolina after the debate.

Biden has been consistent that he doesn’t want to be pressured into making the decision; he has remained “calm” during this moment, according to people who have interacted with him. Close members and associates are giving him space to see if that continues.

Separately, The New York Times has reported that Biden is weighing whether to continue in the race, a claim that the campaign is angrily denying.

“That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment we would have told them so,” Bates said.

Sources contacted by ABC News said he has not gone so far, to their knowledge, as to say he cannot salvage his campaign.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump to give RNC keynote, says he’ll stress ‘unity’ after assassination attempt
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — Former President Donald Trump will formally accept the GOP presidential nomination Thursday night and deliver his first speech since Saturday’s assassination attempt, capping off an ebullient Republican convention at a time of heightened political uncertainty.

Trump will give the keynote remarks at a time when he is pushing for a more unifying message after last weekend’s shooting and as he rides political tailwinds into the summer and fall, fueled in part by President Joe Biden’s calamitous June debate and subsequent Democratic angst.

Such a tone would mark a departure both for Trump individually and for American politics writ large, though operatives and conventiongoers alike predicted a more subdued speech focused on uniting the country, with the nation captivated by news of the attempt on the former president’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I think he’s a changed man. Anytime you come within millimeters of your life, that has an effect. I think, from his standpoint, he doesn’t want to be a divisive figure. He wants to be a unifying figure at a time that the country is desperately seeking unity and needs unity,” said Bryan Lanza, a former Trump campaign official who remains in touch with his current team.

“It’s just not a moment for him, and it’s just not a moment for the Republican Party. It’s a moment for the country,” he added. “We experienced a shock. We could literally be at a funeral today.”

Trump said he revised his remarks after Saturday’s shooting, saying it initially was set to be a “humdinger” but that now it will be “more of a unity speech.”

In an era when few thinks punch through the political noise, particularly in a race between a current and former president with virtually universal name recognition, the speech marks a rare moment where Trump can hold the stage at a pivot point in the race, even as it’s unclear precisely how much the election’s dynamics have changed.

“When you’re at this level, there’s just certain speeches that the world stops and listens to, and your nominating speech is one,” said veteran GOP strategist Chip Saltsman.

“Unity” has been the buzz word since Saturday, with leaders of both parties lamenting the violence and urging renewed civility in the country’s politics.

However, such a tone could also help Trump politically, operatives predicted.

While in office, Trump bled support from centrist, suburban voters — enough to cost him reelection in 2020. Their defection was widely attributed more to tone than to policy disagreements, and now, with polls showing Biden with hefty disapproval ratings, a more leveled approach from Trump could help win some voters back to his side, including by detailing the immediate aftermath of the shooting, strategists said.

“How do you get the Republicans that don’t particularly like you? How do you get the true undecideds and independents? And how do you get the Democrats that aren’t happy with Joe Biden? Obviously, those are typically issue-type conversations, but I think in this case he can do it with his emotion,” Saltsman said.

To be certain, Trump is still widely anticipated to go after Biden’s record, prosecuting the kind of contrast on policies that he’s been putting forth since the election began.

“I expect to hear about Afghanistan withdrawal and the economy and the border and these big picture issues that have formed around this campaign,” said one former senior Trump administration official. “A lot of the things that I think he covers on a regular basis in his rallies, but it’ll be more surgical, if Trump’s capable of surgical.”

“I do think you’ll see him add Kamala in a good amount to the Biden criticisms. I think that news today makes it clear that they’re still pushing on that, and President Trump’s pretty keen to this as an option for them,” the person added, referencing growing chatter around Democrats’ calls for Biden to drop out of the race.

And it’s still unclear precisely how long the veneer of unity can last. Politics has morphed into a blood sport in the U.S., and those working for both candidates may be more willing to push the envelope when going after their opponents.

“I’ll be honest, it’s not gonna be the tone you hear from the rest of us, we’re seasoned operatives. We fight, and that’s how you gain position is by fighting,” Lanza said.

Interviews with conventiongoers showed an appetite for both unity and Trump’s typical punchiness.

“Peace and unity because it’s a very divided country right now,” Awet Gebremariam, a delegate from California, said when asked what she wants to hear from Trump. “He almost lost his life. And I think he’s very subdued and he’s very reserved and he’s very grounded now. And I think he’s going to give a great, great speech, maybe very different from the speeches before he used to give before.”

Others, like Daniel Bobay, an alternate delegate from Texas, wanted more of a mix, arguing that “you can fight nicely.”

“I’m hoping,” Elizabeth Hines-Ferrick, a delegate from Massachusetts said, when asked if she wanted the rhetoric toned down. “But at least I still expect him to be a fighter, because he speaks straight from the heart.”

Politically, Democrats concede a more unifying tone from Trump could make it harder to knock him as a threat to democracy, especially after the shooting, even if they’re skeptical he can keep it up long after the GOP convention.

“I think there’s an initial concern that if Trump can play this the right way that he can look like a unifier and get outside of his brand,” one battleground Democratic strategist said. “But then also at the same time, I would tell you that no one has any confidence that he can continue to play the straight man.”

As far as Thursday goes, however, Trump is virtually guaranteed a hero’s welcome, no matter what he says.

“I think it’s gonna be pretty epic,” the former senior administration official said. “Everyone in that hall loves the man, and him speaking to them for the first time since Saturday is going to have a pretty raucous atmosphere. I imagine it’s gonna be emotional. You’re gonna see delegates teary-eyed and hooting and hollering.”

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Steve Bannon predicts Trump will win by a ‘landslide’
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Former White House chief strategist and longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon said he thinks former President Trump will win this November’s election by a “landslide.”

“We have a 100% certainty we could beat [President Joe] Biden and beat him big and take the Senate and pick up seats in the House,” Bannon said in an interview Sunday with “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Bannon, an architect of Trump’s 2016 campaign who later spent just seven months in the White House, told Karl he talks with Trump “frequently enough.”

Bannon is scheduled to report for a four-month prison sentence on Monday for defying Congress by avoiding a Jan. 6 committee subpoena to discuss his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Friday, the Supreme Court denied his request to remain out of prison while he continues to appeal his conviction.

Bannon has remained influential among hardcore Trump supporters through his four-hour-a-day show “War Room,” broadcast from the basement of his Washington, D.C., home.

The themes and rhetoric from Bannon’s “War Room” often echo in Trump’s campaign speeches — the most central of those being retribution. For his part, Trump has repeatedly vowed to go after his political opponents and, at times, even telling his supporters, “I am your retribution.”

Karl pressed Bannon on who may be the target of a second Trump administration, noting that some who served Trump and crossed him say they’re worried — such as former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who recently told CNN that he and others in the intelligence and law enforcement communities are having conversations about whether they may need to leave the country if Trump is elected to avoid being detained.

“He ought to be very worried,” Bannon said. “He’s definitely going to be investigated. So is [former FBI Director James] Comey. So is [former Defense Secretary Mark] Esper. I believe [former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark] Milley will.”

Bannon went on to claim former Attorney General Bill Barr would also be investigated, but he denied that such threats of investigation qualify as retribution.

“It’s not retribution at all. First off — ” he said.

“Those were his words, not my words, ‘I am your retribution,'” Karl pushed back, referring to Trump.

“His retribution is a very successful, more successful second term,” Bannon said. “What we’re saying is we want justice. We want to have full investigations, and then if criminal charges come up, then criminal charges come up.”

Despite Bannon’s confidence that Trump will win reelection, he dodged questions from Karl to call on Trump supporters to accept the results of the 2024 election regardless of the outcome.

“Will you appeal right now, message to all of Trump supporters to respect the results?” Karl asked.

“Are you going to pull this again?” Bannon replied.

“Win or lose and — to vow there will be no violence?” Karl pressed.

Bannon went on to ask Karl if he has ever “asked a Democrat this question.”

“I mean, I haven’t seen Democrats storm the Capitol to try to stop an election,” Karl responded.

Bannon said that until it is proven the election is “totally fair,” “all bets are off.”

With just two weeks from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, when Trump is expected to officially accept the Republican nomination for president, Bannon on Sunday laid out his vision for what Trump’s second term would look like, detailing “three verticals” that he said he envisions a second Trump administration addressing.

“First vertical is seal the border and the mass deportations,” Bannon said. “The second vertical is about the finances. So Trump’s going to have to deal with a budget of $2 trillion of deficits. He’s going to have to look at the — getting the tax cuts back. And the third is to stop these endless forever wars.”

Despite Bannon’s confidence that Trump and Republicans will be victorious come November, some of his previous election predictions have come up short.

In 2018, Bannon told Karl he expected Republicans would have “an astounding victory” and would “run the tables in the House.” But instead, Democrats picked up 40 seats.

In 2022, he predicted a “massive blowout” for Republicans. Instead, they lost many competitive races from the House to governorships nationwide.

Bannon admitted that his 2022 prediction “did not come out anywhere near what we thought,” but went on to defend his record.

“This is a populist, nationalist revolution,” Bannon said. “It’s a process, we’re not going to win every election.”

Karl also asked Bannon about Trump’s performance at the first presidential debate, largely seen as a victory after a weak performance by Biden.

“Are you worried the Democrats will replace Biden with somebody a little bit harder to beat?” Karl asked.

“I was not a fan of doing this debate at this time, because I said, you’re giving them a free option,” Bannon said. “President Trump should debate who the Democratic Party nominee is, not a guy named Joe Biden. If it’s Biden, do it, if it’s [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer, do it. If it’s [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom, [former first lady] Michelle Obama, you pick it. The Democrats should pick it. That’s their choice.”

Bannon said he doesn’t believe Trump should agree to debate Biden again, but that by the time the second presidential debate comes around at the end of September, “he won’t be around.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.