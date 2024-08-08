Do voters care about climate change? How going green divides this election

Do voters care about climate change? How going green divides this election
(WASHINGTON) — As voters prepare to head to the polls in November, inflation, foreign policy and reproductive rights have dominated the national conversation, with environmental policy failing to emerge as a major ballot issue.

But with climate change fueling more damaging and deadly weather events, experts question if the effects of global warming have fallen victim to over-politicization on the national stage.

“There’s no innate reason that addressing climate change should be a partisan issue, but unfortunately, it has become one,” Gregory Dotson, former chief counsel of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and current environmental law professor at the University of Oregon, told ABC News.

“This is an extremely consequential election with regard to climate change,” Dotson added.

National polls from the Pew Research Center released in Feb. 2024, found that Americans on both sides of the political aisle rank climate change initiatives as a far lower policy priority than other ballot issues.

Between party lines, however, Democrats are substantially more likely than Republicans to prioritize protecting the environment (63% vs. 23%) and dealing with climate change (59% vs. 12%), according to the survey.

Still, these findings may underestimate the public’s support for climate initiatives despite not being a top voting priority.

“The large majority of Americans would prefer government action on climate change, but that doesn’t mean that they prioritize the issue when they’re going into their polling place and voting,” Nathaniel Stinnett, executive director of the Environmental Voter Project, told ABC News.

Stinnett referred to the general public’s concern over environmental issues as “a mile wide and an inch deep,” meaning there is general awareness, but it’s not pushing the needle one way or the other politically.

The campaign for the White House this election sees Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on the Democratic ticket and former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance as the Republican nominees.

Among the several issues that contrast the parties is their approach to climate.

Trump and Vance have been vocal about domestic oil production on the campaign trail, vowing to reverse clean energy projects “on day one” and denouncing the Green New Deal as a “scam.”

Trump claimed at the Republican National Convention in July that an increased domestic production of oil and gas would lead to a “large-scale decline in prices,” for Americans at the gas pump.

The U.S. averaged a record-breaking 12.9 million barrels of crude oil production per day in 2023 under President Joe Biden’s tenure, breaking the previous global record set in 2019 under Trump’s leadership, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“We can look at what the previous administration did on environmental policy, and they did not think this is something that was important and worth addressing,” Dotson said of Trump’s administration.

Trump has said his motivation behind withdrawing from climate initiatives, such as the Paris Climate Accord, is driven by economic needs and the push for energy independence.

“If Vice President Harris wins, I don’t think you would anticipate major changes, major reversals to address climate change,” Dotson added, specifically referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers funding, programs and incentives to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy.

Harris and her newly announced running mate, Walz, bring a history of progressive environmental measures to the race, with nonprofit climate groups dubbing the Democratic nominees a “winning ticket on climate.”

As a U.S. senator, Harris was an early co-sponsor of the Green New Deal and in 2019, as a candidate for president, Harris unveiled a plan to spend $10 trillion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with a goal of getting to a zero-emissions economy by 2045.

As governor, Walz has pushed for climate action and growth in renewable energy. In 2019, he signed an executive order calling climate change an “existential threat,” and in 2023, he championed a budget bill requiring Minnesota to reach 100% of electricity from carbon-free resources by 2040.

In the countdown to the election, wildfires are raging across the West, tropical storms have threatened the East and unprecedented temperatures are affecting much of the nation.

The frequency and severity of these weather events are increased by the rise in greenhouse gas emissions, primarily through the burning of coal, natural gas and oil. The U.S. is the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China.

“There is nothing that’s going to affect people’s health, livelihood and safety more than environmental issues,” Paul Anastas, a professor in Yale University’s School of the Environment and former chief scientist in the Environmental Protection Agency, told ABC News.

“That is not the way it’s being addressed publicly, but I think it needs to be,” Anastas added, maintaining that if climate change were characterized as a health and safety issue, it wouldn’t be as divisive among party lines.

Anastas, who co-founded the Green Chemistry Institute and has won the Nobel Prize for his work in sustainability, fears that the conversation surrounding climate change is missing an integral piece – the solutions.

If the country is going to transition to clean energy, Anastas believes the existing oil and gas infrastructure is the best fit to make that a reality.

His work includes research on producing green hydrogen and alternate, nonpolluting ways to produce sustainable aviation fuels with carbon dioxide.

“No one has the infrastructure today better to make and transport that hydrogen than the oil and gas industry,” Anastas said. “The people who are making money off causing the problem are probably going to need to make money off advancing the solution,” he added.

High-profile Missouri primary threatens to knock out second ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush
(WASHINGTON) — Following New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s primary defeat at the hands of George Latimer, another member of “The Squad” is at risk of being ousted: Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who is facing a strong challenge from St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

The race catapulted to national attention in part due to the tremendous amount of outside group spending. The United Democracy Project PAC, the fundraising arm affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent more than $7 million to challenge Bush, who currently represents a district composed of the St. Louis area, and boost Bell’s profile.

This dynamic is reminiscent of Bowman’s race, where he and his supporters point to AIPAC’s enormous cash flow behind his challenger as a key reason he lost his primary in June. United Democracy Project’s spending in Bowman’s race helped make it the most expensive House primary in U.S. history.

Asked for comment for this story, Bush’s campaign pointed to data showing that it is the second-most expensive House race.

AIPAC’s involvement in this primary was precipitated by Bush’s critical stance of Israel in how it carried out its war with Hamas, a posture held by many other progressive lawmakers, including Bowman.

Bush has said that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza following Hamas’ attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 — and was supported in calling for a cease-fire by over two dozen local faith and social justice groups, including Jewish organizations, last November.

Bush was condemned by a group of local Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, the St. Louis Jewish Community Center and the St. Louis Rabbinical and Cantorial Association, for her “communication about the recent events in Israel and Gaza,” which they described as “insensitive, incorrect, and fanning the flames of antisemitism.”

Another group of Jewish clergy endorsed Bell in the month leading up to the primary.

Meanwhile, Bell has aggressively campaigned with the St. Louis Jewish community. According to Jewish Insider, Bell has made Jewish outreach a priority in his campaign.

Sam Crystal, the chief of staff of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, which has endorsed Bell, said he believes that this tactic has been successful.

“That he is not just expressing support for the issues that Jewish voters are prioritizing, but taking the time to actually reach out to Jewish voters in the district and to create relationships with the Jewish leaders, has been a big impact on why he’s gained so much support in the district,” he said.

Crystal said he believes that this outreach will help Bell defeat Bush. He estimated that Jews make up 2.8% of the district and said that “in close races, those kinds of margins can make the difference, and the Jewish vote will be a part of the winning coalition that delivers victory for Wesley Bell.”

Professor Dan Butler, director of Undergraduate Studies in Political Science at the Washington University in St. Louis, stressed to ABC News that Bowman and Bush’s races have a great deal of differences, especially when it comes to the impact of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Clearly the war in Gaza is what is behind the donor class here. That’s the reason Bush is being challenged,” said Butler. “But you don’t really see it discussed, in part because I just don’t think either candidate has much to gain from it.”

Butler said he finds that the conflict here is not between centrism and progressivism, as in New York’s primary race, but rather a clash between two progressives “trying to signal who’s the right member of the Democratic team to send to Washington.”

Even still, Bell’s campaign is not without problems of its own.

Bell’s decision to run for this seat, and his approach to doing so, have garnered some controversy. In October of last year, he ended a bid for Senate to challenge Bush. In a statement at the time, Devon Moody, Bush’s campaign manager, said it was “disheartening that Prosecuting Attorney Bell has decided to abandon his U.S. Senate campaign to become Missouri’s first Black senator after less than five months, and has instead decided to target Missouri’s first Black congresswoman.”

And according to Drop Site News, four months before Bell challenged Bush, he privately assured her that he would not drop his Senate bid to face her. “I’m telling you on my word: I am not running against you. That is not happening,” he said on the leaked audio.

Moreover, Bell’s progressive bona fides have been challenged. Prosecutor Organizing Table, a watchdog organization formed by several racial justice organizations, accused Bell of not matching his promises of being a progressive prosecutor.

Bell has also received criticism for managing Mark Byrne’s campaign for the same seat in 2006. Byrne, who Bell’s campaign described as a “longtime friend” despite “differences in political affiliations and positions on many issues,” ran as a conservative Republican. Byrne’s website said that he intended to “protect the rights of the unborn” and that there is “no greater job for elected representatives than to protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

Bell campaign spokesman, Anjan Mukherjee told ABC News that Bell has the “momentum and enthusiasm to win this election, and looks forward to taking his progressive track record to Congress.”

Sarah Arkebaur, co-chair of the St. Louis Democratic Socialists of America electoral working group, said that with “who is donating to his campaign, as well as his past work for Republican candidates,” Bell “does not live up to [the] moniker” of a progressive.

Arkebaur touted Bush’s work in Congress.

“She is non-stop fighting for policies that are crucial for working people,” she said. “And we know, from what we’ve talked to — people at the doors, doing door-to-door canvassing, on the phones doing phone banks — that these policies are popular with voters.”

Usamah Andrabi, a spokesperson for Justice Democrats, offered a similar message.

“This race is about reelecting a champion for abortion rights, democracy and everyday people — that has the broad support of local electeds, unions and every reproductive rights group against the same Republican megadonors banning abortion in Missouri and trying to elect Donald Trump in November,” he said.

If Bush is unable to defend her seat, Butler, the professor, says her loss will send a clear message.

“If Bush loses, it will send a message to the other Democratic incumbents to be much more careful about criticizing Israel,” said Butler.

ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.

Biden campaign lays out path forward to staff in internal memo
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden’s campaign Thursday laid out what it views as its path to victory in an internal memo as the Democratic Party convulses over the fallout from his shocking debate last month.

The memo, obtained by ABC News, is from campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who said that Biden’s “clearest pathway” to victory runs through the Rust Belt states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, though it insists that states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina aren’t “out of reach.”

Still, the two campaign leaders conceded that “movement” after the debate is “real” but “not a sea-change in the state of the race.”

The memo insisted that the Biden campaign is “not only prepared to win a close election, it has been designed to win a close election from the beginning” and that much of the work moving forward will be dedicated to framing the race as a choice between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“We know, both from election results and from research, that when the choice is between Donald Trump’s extremism and Joe Biden’s record of delivering for the American people — and when Democrats have an operation capable of persuading and mobilizing voters on the ground — we win,” O’Malley Dillon and Chavez Rodriguez wrote.

The memo comes as the president and his inner circle fight back slowly growing calls for him to drop out of the 2024 race, with Democrats worrying that his debate performance — characterized by meandering answers and an empty gaze — would turn off voters who polls showed were already concerned the 81-year-old president wasn’t fit for a second term.

Speculation has spiked over how Vice President Kamala Harris would fare against Trump should Biden drop out, though other names bandied about as replacements include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Georgia Gov. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The Biden campaign doubled down on its assertions that Biden is best situated to take Trump on, a claim that some Democrats have scoffed at.

“There is also no indication that anyone else would outperform the president vs. Trump,” the memo said. “Hypothetical polling of alternative nominees will always be unreliable, and surveys do not take into account the negative media environment that any Democratic nominee will encounter. The only Democratic candidate for whom this is already baked in is President Biden.”

However, polling shows a steep climb ahead for Biden.

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released Thursday showed a statistically tied horse race with Trump, but that 85% of Americans believe that he is too old for a second term and that 54% of Biden supporters think he should drop out of the race.

The Associated Press first reported on the Biden campaign’s memo.

Steve Bannon predicts Trump will win by a ‘landslide’
(WASHINGTON) — Former White House chief strategist and longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon said he thinks former President Trump will win this November’s election by a “landslide.”

“We have a 100% certainty we could beat [President Joe] Biden and beat him big and take the Senate and pick up seats in the House,” Bannon said in an interview Sunday with “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Bannon, an architect of Trump’s 2016 campaign who later spent just seven months in the White House, told Karl he talks with Trump “frequently enough.”

Bannon is scheduled to report for a four-month prison sentence on Monday for defying Congress by avoiding a Jan. 6 committee subpoena to discuss his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Friday, the Supreme Court denied his request to remain out of prison while he continues to appeal his conviction.

Bannon has remained influential among hardcore Trump supporters through his four-hour-a-day show “War Room,” broadcast from the basement of his Washington, D.C., home.

The themes and rhetoric from Bannon’s “War Room” often echo in Trump’s campaign speeches — the most central of those being retribution. For his part, Trump has repeatedly vowed to go after his political opponents and, at times, even telling his supporters, “I am your retribution.”

Karl pressed Bannon on who may be the target of a second Trump administration, noting that some who served Trump and crossed him say they’re worried — such as former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who recently told CNN that he and others in the intelligence and law enforcement communities are having conversations about whether they may need to leave the country if Trump is elected to avoid being detained.

“He ought to be very worried,” Bannon said. “He’s definitely going to be investigated. So is [former FBI Director James] Comey. So is [former Defense Secretary Mark] Esper. I believe [former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark] Milley will.”

Bannon went on to claim former Attorney General Bill Barr would also be investigated, but he denied that such threats of investigation qualify as retribution.

“It’s not retribution at all. First off — ” he said.

“Those were his words, not my words, ‘I am your retribution,'” Karl pushed back, referring to Trump.

“His retribution is a very successful, more successful second term,” Bannon said. “What we’re saying is we want justice. We want to have full investigations, and then if criminal charges come up, then criminal charges come up.”

Despite Bannon’s confidence that Trump will win reelection, he dodged questions from Karl to call on Trump supporters to accept the results of the 2024 election regardless of the outcome.

“Will you appeal right now, message to all of Trump supporters to respect the results?” Karl asked.

“Are you going to pull this again?” Bannon replied.

“Win or lose and — to vow there will be no violence?” Karl pressed.

Bannon went on to ask Karl if he has ever “asked a Democrat this question.”

“I mean, I haven’t seen Democrats storm the Capitol to try to stop an election,” Karl responded.

Bannon said that until it is proven the election is “totally fair,” “all bets are off.”

With just two weeks from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, when Trump is expected to officially accept the Republican nomination for president, Bannon on Sunday laid out his vision for what Trump’s second term would look like, detailing “three verticals” that he said he envisions a second Trump administration addressing.

“First vertical is seal the border and the mass deportations,” Bannon said. “The second vertical is about the finances. So Trump’s going to have to deal with a budget of $2 trillion of deficits. He’s going to have to look at the — getting the tax cuts back. And the third is to stop these endless forever wars.”

Despite Bannon’s confidence that Trump and Republicans will be victorious come November, some of his previous election predictions have come up short.

In 2018, Bannon told Karl he expected Republicans would have “an astounding victory” and would “run the tables in the House.” But instead, Democrats picked up 40 seats.

In 2022, he predicted a “massive blowout” for Republicans. Instead, they lost many competitive races from the House to governorships nationwide.

Bannon admitted that his 2022 prediction “did not come out anywhere near what we thought,” but went on to defend his record.

“This is a populist, nationalist revolution,” Bannon said. “It’s a process, we’re not going to win every election.”

Karl also asked Bannon about Trump’s performance at the first presidential debate, largely seen as a victory after a weak performance by Biden.

“Are you worried the Democrats will replace Biden with somebody a little bit harder to beat?” Karl asked.

“I was not a fan of doing this debate at this time, because I said, you’re giving them a free option,” Bannon said. “President Trump should debate who the Democratic Party nominee is, not a guy named Joe Biden. If it’s Biden, do it, if it’s [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer, do it. If it’s [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom, [former first lady] Michelle Obama, you pick it. The Democrats should pick it. That’s their choice.”

Bannon said he doesn’t believe Trump should agree to debate Biden again, but that by the time the second presidential debate comes around at the end of September, “he won’t be around.”

