Doctor discusses report detailing drop in breast cancer cases, deaths

Doctor discusses report detailing drop in breast cancer cases, deaths
Isaac Lane Koval/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Dr. Lisa Newman, the chief of the section of breast surgery at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, sat down with ABC News to discuss breast cancer prevention, early screenings and diagnosis discrepancies.

A new American Cancer Society report, released in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, finds that breast cancer mortality rates overall have dropped by 44% since 1989, averting about 517,900 breast cancer deaths. However, not all women have benefited from this progress.

ABC News discussed the issue with Newman, who provided more context.

ABC NEWS: Dr. Lisa Newman, chief of the section of breast surgery at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Newman, thank you so much for joining us. So overall, are you encouraged or concerned by this report?

DR. LISA NEWMAN: Well, thank you for this attention to such a major problem of breast cancer. As you mentioned, it is rising in incidence in American women. So we are very gratified to see these continued declines in breast cancer mortality rates. This is a testimony to our successes with breast health awareness, early detection through screening mammography programs and wonderful advances that we’ve made in treatment.

But as you also noted, we are still seeing some rather appalling and disturbing trends in the breast cancer statistics. It’s very concerning to us that the rates of breast cancer are rising for young women, women younger than the age of 50. And this is for a variety of reasons. We are also seeing very concerning disparities in the burden of breast cancer and, in particular, breast cancer death rates continue to be significantly higher for African-American women and for Black women younger than the age of 50.

ABC NEWS: As far as the disparities with regard to ethnic groups, which we also discussed, why the increase there as well?

NEWMAN: Yeah. The disparities in breast cancer burden are also secondary to some complex factors with the disproportionate mortality rates that we see in Black women. We know that this is going to be explained heavily by socioeconomic disadvantages that are more prevalent in the African-American community, and African-American women are more likely to be diagnosed with more advanced breast cancers because of delays in diagnosis.

Black women are more likely to have delays in initiation of treatment, and there are some tumor biology questions that we need to evaluate in research, as well. A lot of the research that I do actually looks at the breast cancer burden of women with African ancestry. And we do know that African ancestry in and of itself increases the likelihood of getting biologically aggressive forms of breast cancer and getting breast cancer at younger ages. So we need to address that, these socioeconomic disparities, but we also need more research to understand these biological differences.

ABC NEWS: And we saw that we’re just seeing that trend of an increase year after year. What can we do to, to try and bring these numbers down?

NEWMAN: Being aware of breast health is very important and making sure that you get screened regularly. For average risk women, The American Society of Breast Surgeons advocates in favor of getting yearly mammograms starting at age 40. If you have a strong family history, you should consider getting genetic testing, because if you do have inherited predisposition for breast cancer, you may need to start getting your mammograms at even younger ages.

ABC NEWS: The good news that we see here in this report: The mortality rate has dropped in the last year compared to 35 years ago. What do you attribute that to?

NEWMAN: Yeah. Very exciting to see that the mortality rates are declining. This is secondary to women advocating more forcefully for themselves and getting screened regularly. Women also, we want to remind women that mammograms aren’t perfect. And so women do indeed need to be aware of the potential danger signs of breast cancer, such as a new lump in the breast, lump in the underarm, bloody nipple discharge, changes in the skin appearance of the breast like swelling, a rash.

ABC NEWS: And what are some basic things that all women can do to protect themselves? You mentioned diet, for example. What kinds of food or diet would be helpful with this?

NEWMAN: Well, a good way to look at it is in terms of the holistic picture and in general, the dietary patterns that are good for cardiovascular health are good for breast health. So a diet that has lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in it, minimizing fat intake, minimizing alcohol intake, alcohol has also been associated with breast cancer risk.

ABC NEWS: Such important and lifesaving information. Dr. Newman, thank you very much for coming on the show.

NEWMAN: Thank you.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Free at-home COVID testing program restarting as officials prepare for fall, winter season
Free at-home COVID testing program restarting as officials prepare for fall, winter season
Images By Tang Ming Tung/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The federal government will restart its free at-home COVID tests program in September as officials prepare the country for the upcoming respiratory virus season.

Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services, said Friday that this is the seventh time the Biden-Harris administration has allowed Americans to order over-the-counter tests at no charge.

It’s not clear when the website, COVID.gov/tests, will come back online. The website stopped accepting orders in early March.

“As families start to move indoors this fall and begin spending time with their loved ones, both very old and very young, they will once again have the opportunity to order up to four new COVID-19 tests free of charge and have them sent directly to their homes,” O’Connell told reporters. “These tests will help keep families and their loved ones safe this fall and winter season.”

She added that the tests will be able to detect infection from currently circulating variants.

During the same media briefing, federal officials said the summer uptick of COVID cases is not leading to a similar surge in hospitalizations and deaths as seen in previous years.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said immunity from vaccination and previous COVID infection have helped limit the burden of COVID on the health care system.

“I do want to acknowledge that we continue to see a lot of COVID-19 activity across the country right now in tests coming back from labs,” Cohen said, adding, “Circulating COVID disease is not translating into similar increases in emergency room visits and hospitalizations or deaths.”

Cohen said the severity of COVID is starting to look similar to flu but noted that COVID is still more dangerous.

According to a federal forecast for the upcoming respiratory virus season, the U.S. can expect similar or slightly improved figures in terms of peak hospitalizations when looking at COVID, flu and RSV together, she said.

“We know that protection decreases over time, and certain groups continue to be at higher risk from COVID and other viruses and we need to continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Cohen said.

Officials also reiterated who should get vaccinated for COVID, flu and RSV ahead of the upcoming respiratory virus season.

For COVID-19 and flu, the CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 months and older receive a COVID and flu vaccine, including pregnant women. Cohen said individuals can receive both vaccines at the same time.

On Thursday, the FDA approved and granted emergency use authorization for updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for the upcoming fall and winter season.

COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers told ABC News the vaccines are expected to be available in the coming week.

For RSV, all infants younger than 8 months old and infants between 8 months and 18 months who are high risk should get vaccinated. RSV vaccination is also recommended for pregnant women between 32 weeks and 36 weeks gestation as well as all adults ages 75 and older and adults between ages 60 and 74 who are at high risk.

In addition to tests, O’Connell said Paxlovid, an antiviral drug used to treat COVID-19 infections for those at risk of hospitalization, will be available for free for individuals on Medicare and Medicaid as well as for those who are uninsured.

Beginning in 2025 and running through 2028, Pfizer, which manufactures Paxlovid, will take over the patient assistance program for individuals who are uninsured and underinsured, O’Connell said.

Additionally, Merck’s patient assistance program will continue to administer Lagevrio, an antiviral used to treat patients in need of hospitalization from COVID-19, to those who are uninsured.

“Distributing at-home tests and securing access to treatments is an essential part of the Biden Harris administration’s efforts to ensure that we are as prepared as possible for the upcoming fall and winter respiratory season,” O’Connell said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines for upcoming fall and winter season
FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines for upcoming fall and winter season
Morsa Images/Getty Images

(SILVER SPRING, Md.) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and granted emergency use authorization Thursday for updated COVID-19 vaccines for the upcoming fall and winter season.

The FDA said the vaccines will target the KP.2 strain, which is an offshoot of the omicron variant.

The federal health agency said the decision applies to the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. No decision has been made on the vaccines from Novavax.

“Vaccination continues to be the cornerstone of COVID-19 prevention,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement. “These updated vaccines meet the agency’s rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.”

“Given waning immunity of the population from previous exposure to the virus and from prior vaccination, we strongly encourage those who are eligible to consider receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variant,” the statement continued.

The CDC previously recommended that everyone ages 6 months and older receive an updated vaccine. The updated vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be available for those 6 months old and older

Vaccine manufacturers told ABC News the vaccines are expected to be available in the coming week.

Winter months tend to see an increase of respiratory illness spread, including COVID, flu and RSV. COVID, particularly, typically spikes in the winter and summer months.

“These updated COVID-19 vaccines come at a crucial time as we head into the fall and winter months, when respiratory viruses tend to surge,” said Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hosptial and an ABC News contributor. “By targeting the most currently circulating variants, these vaccines offer us a better chance at reducing severe illness and keeping communities safe.”

The CDC has said that it is safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as a flu shot or an RSV vaccine, for those who are being eligible.

Anyone who has recently had COVID, may want to consider delaying getting vaccinated by three months, according to the CDC.

Those who are covered by Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance will receive coverage for the updated vaccines.

In previous years, the CDC had a Bridge Access Program that provided free COVID-19 vaccines to adults without health insurance and adults whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs. The program is ending in August 2024. It remains unclear what might be available to provide access to this population.

Unvaccinated children from ages 6 months through 4 years are eligible to receive three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Children in this age group who are vaccinated are eligible to receive one or two doses of either vaccine.

Those who are 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, are eligible to receive a single dose of the updated vaccine. If they have been previously vaccinated, it should be at least two months after the last dose.

The FDA said additional doses are authorized for certain immunocompromised individuals aged 6 months through 11 years.

“It’s important for everyone aged six months and older to consider getting this updated shot. We know that that immunity wanes over time, and staying up to date with vaccinations is the best way to maintain strong protection against COVID-19, especially with new variants emerging,” Brownstein said.

ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New York state reports 1st human case of EEE in nearly a decade
New York state reports 1st human case of EEE in nearly a decade
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York state reported its first case of eastern equine encephalitis in nearly a decade on Friday.

The rare mosquito-borne virus was detected in Ulster County, the New York State Department of Health said. The individual is hospitalized, it said.

The Ulster County Department of Health is currently investigating the case, which marks the first case of EEE confirmed in New York state since 2015, health officials said.

“Eastern equine encephalitis is a serious and fatal mosquito-borne disease with no vaccine,” New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a statement. “Even though temperatures are getting cooler, mosquito-borne illnesses are still a risk and New Yorkers must be cautious.”

The human case comes after a case of EEE was confirmed in a horse in Ulster County in August, the state health department said. Earlier this month, two emus in New York’s Rensselaer County also tested positive for the virus, which does not spread directly from birds to humans, the department said.

The latest human EEE case in New York brings the national tally to at least 11 so far this year, according to an ABC News tally. The national yearly average is 11, with most cases occurring in eastern or Gulf Coast states.

Beyond New York, cases have been reported in at least six other states so far this year: Massachusetts, with four; New Hampshire, with two; and, with one each, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

Between 2003 and 2023, there have been at least 196 EEE cases reported in the U.S., including 176 hospitalizations and 79 deaths.

The best way to prevent infection from the disease is to protect yourself from mosquito bites, including by using insect repellant, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, treating clothing and gear and taking steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.

“With the first confirmed human case of eastern equine encephalitis in Ulster County, I urge residents to take the recommended precautions to prevent mosquito bites and the risk of infection,” Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said in a statement.

Most people infected with EEE do not develop symptoms. For those who do, symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes and drowsiness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approximately a third of all people who develop severe cases die, according to the CDC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.