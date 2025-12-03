Doctor sentenced to 30 months in prison in connection with Matthew Perry’s fatal ketamine overdose

Matthew Perry poses at a photocall for ‘The End of Longing’ on February 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

A doctor who admitted to distributing ketamine to Matthew Perry weeks before he died was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on Wednesday — the first to be sentenced among the five people convicted in connection with the Friends actor’s 2023 overdose death.

Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty in July to four counts of distribution of ketamine. He is one of two doctors convicted of providing Perry with ketamine before the actor died in October 2023 at the age of 54. The actor was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

Plasencia, 44, who operated an urgent care clinic in Calabasas, had been set to go on trial in August in the case prior to reaching a plea agreement. He faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for each count, prosecutors said.

The former doctor sobbed as he addressed the court before his sentencing.

“I should have protected him,” Plasencia said, saying he failed Perry and the star’s family.

“I have to accept responsibility,” he said.

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett sentenced him to 30 months in federal prison for each count, to run concurrently, as well as two years of supervised release. She also fined him $5,600.

The judge highlighted that Plasencia did not give the fatal dose of ketamine, but agreed his actions led to Perry going down a road toward his ultimate demise.

Plasencia was immediately remanded to federal custody.

Lily Collins takes a Roman holiday in 'Emily in Paris' season 5 official trailer
Lily Collins as Emily and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello in ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Caroline Dubois/Netflix)

Au revoir, Paris, and ciao, Rome!

Netflix has released the official trailer for Emily in Paris season 5. Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work.

This season, Emily faces new professional and romantic stumbles as she adjusts to life in Italy and takes on a new role as the head of Agence Grateau Rome.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to its official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer finds Emily getting closer to her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), all the while yearning for her Parisian lifestyle.

“Rome is so new and exciting, but I have built a life for myself in Paris, and everything is just going on without me,” Emily says.

We then see flashes of scenes featuring Emily’s best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park), and ex-boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) seeming rather flirty with each other.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 5 premiere Dec. 18 on Netflix.

Isaac Keys says there are 'so many unanswered' questions in final season of 'Force'
Isaac Keys and Joseph Sikora in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ (Starz)

Communication is the key to success, but it’s something drug dealers Tommy Egan and Diamond Sampson struggle with in Power Book IV: Force. The two formed an alliance in season 1 with the main goal of expanding their operations in Chicago — but in the third and final season, communication remains a very big struggle.

“[Diamond is] really trying to develop that partnership with Tommy,” says Isaac Keys, who portrays Diamond in the show. “He’s trying to build that partnership, trying to build that coalition, but there’s so many unanswered situations that happen to be going on underneath. And it’s like, ‘Can we talk to one another?'”  

Isaac acknowledges that “one of the biggest … faults [in] relationships is [poor] communication,” noting the Power universe would probably just come to an end “if people just started talking and communicating and expressing their feelings.”

Fortunately for fans, he says, “that’s not the case” for Force — until the end of the season, at least. “The toxicity and the masculinity and the ego is what keeps this going right now,” Isaac tells ABC Audio. 

Power Book IV: Force airs Friday on Starz.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt to join 'Chicago' on Broadway
Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas on season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

This Mormon wife is trading in her ballroom shoes for the Broadway stage.

Whitney Leavitt, one of the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and a season 34 Dancing with the Stars contestant, will be making her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago. Leavitt will star as Roxie Hart in the production, which marks her first-ever professional theatrical role.

The reality TV show personality and dancer made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Monday.

“Grateful beyond words to ANNOUNCE that I will be joining @chicagomusical in the iconic role of Roxie Hart,” Leavitt wrote. “See you in New York City! #chicagoonbroadway.”

Leavitt’s fellow DWTS contestant Elaine Hendrix sent support her way in the post’s comment section.

“Congratulations! Getting exactly what you wanted is pure girl fire,” Hendrix wrote alongside a fire emoji and a red heart emoji.

Leavitt will take over the role starting on Feb. 2, 2026. She’ll star for a six-week limited engagement that ends on March 15.

This isn’t her first time publicly dancing to Chicago‘s music. Leavitt performed an Argentine tango to “Cell Block Tango” with her professional dance partner, Mark Ballas, during an episode of DWTS last season.

