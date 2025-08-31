Doctors may need to rethink decades of routine beta blocker use for some patients after a heart attack, studies suggest

ATU Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A large new study conducted in Spain and Italy found that beta blockers, drugs often used to slow the heart rate and lower blood pressure, did not provide clear benefits for heart attack patients whose hearts were still functioning well.

The results of the study, known as REBOOT, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday and presented during the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

The REBOOT trial enrolled more than 8,400 patients recovering from a heart attack whose heart function was above 40% and assigned them to either take a beta blocker or no beta blocker within two weeks of leaving the hospital.

Over the course of approximately 3.7 years, there was no significant difference when it came to rates of death from any cause, repeat heart attacks or hospitalization for heart failure between the two groups, according to the study.

In a “subanalysis” of the study, published in the European Heart Journal, researchers specifically looked at outcomes involving the approximately 1,600 women from the original REBOOT trial and isolated their results.

In this case, beta blockers were associated with an increased risk of death from all causes for these women, compared to women who were not taking beta blockers. In contrast, no excess risk was associated with beta blocker use in men.

However, the authors advised that the results should be interpreted with caution as the women enrolled in REBOOT trial were generally older, sicker, and received less treatment for heart attacks than men.

Second study points to benefits of beta blockers
Results from another clinical trial called BETAMI-DANBLOCK — also published Saturday in the New England Journal of Medicine — appeared to yield yet another finding about beta-blocker use after a heart attack.

Results from this trial of more than 5,000 adults diagnosed with a heart attack and either mildly decreased or intact heart function demonstrated that those treated with beta blockers had fewer new heart attacks in the 3 and 1/2-year study period compared to those who did not take beta blockers after their initial heart attack.

Notably, there was no difference in rates of death, heart failure, stroke or other major heart issues between the two groups.

“The major driver was a reduction in non-fatal heart attack at follow-up,” said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, in an interview with ABC News.

While it is important to acknowledge that the BETAMI-DANBLOCK study found a potential benefit in beta blocker use, it had some limitations. This was a smaller-scale study that combined two clinical trials into one because separately they were not able to enroll enough patients. Different rules for who could join each of the studies in each country may have skewed the results, as well.

“REBOOT was a cleaner study in terms of protocol and inclusion criteria,” said Dr. Steven Pfau, professor of cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiologist at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.

Notably, REBOOT challenges over 40 years of standardized practice, which calls for patients admitted to the hospital for a heart attack to be started on beta blockers before or shortly after they are discharged.

Cardiologists’ methods for treating heart attacks and opening blockages in the coronary arteries in a timely fashion have improved drastically over the past 10-20 years, experts say. That’s why, in an age of improved medical therapies and procedural interventions for heart attacks, such as better-performing coronary artery stents, it may be time to rethink the long-standing guidance on beta-blocker use, according to some experts.

“Beta blockers were developed at a time before routine reperfusion therapy for acute heart attacks and the evolution of more potent medications, and care has really evolved,” said Fonarow.

Pfau said that neither study makes a compelling case for beta blockers versus no beta blockers for this select group of patients.

“If beta blockers do have an effect, it is probably small, given the other therapies we have,” he said. “It fits the discussion for both studies that, with the way we currently practice, beta blockers potentially add very little to outcomes after a heart attack for patients with preserved heart function and no other pre-existing reason to be on a beta blocker.”

If patients can take beta blockers safely, they should keep using them for now, Fonarow advised. But he also called for more studies to understand which patients benefit the most from this type of medication.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Kraft Heinz announced on Tuesday that it would be removing artificial food dyes from its products within the next two years.

The company said 10% of its products currently contain FD&C color additives, which are approved for use in food by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including brands such as Crystal Light, Jell-O and Kool Aid.

Pedro Navio, North America president at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement that the company removed artificial colors, preservatives and flavors from its Kraft macaroni and cheese in 2016 and that its Heinz tomato ketchup has never had artificial dyes.

“As a food company with a 150+ year heritage, we are continuously evolving our recipes, products, and portfolio to deliver superiority to consumers and customers,” Navio’s statement read, in part. “The vast majority of our products use natural or no colors, and we’ve been on a journey to reduce our use of FD&C colors across the remainder of our portfolio. … Above all, we are focused on providing nutritious, affordable, and great-tasting food for Americans and this is a privilege we don’t take lightly.”

It comes after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled a plan in April to start phasing out eight synthetic food dyes in the American food supply.

At a news conference announcing the plan, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said health agencies were looking to revoke authorization for two synthetic food colorings and to work with the food industry to eliminate six remaining synthetic dyes used in a variety of food products.

Kennedy said the agencies had reached an “understanding” with major food companies to voluntarily remove artificial food dyes from their products. It’s unclear what action Kennedy could take if the companies don’t comply.

Shortly after Kennedy’s announcement, PepsiCo’s CEO said on an earnings call that the company had already begun phasing out artificial colors. In-N-Out also announced in May it was removing artificial food dyes from menu items.

Other companies, like Kellogg’s, have previously stated their products are safe for consumption, and they are following federal standards set by the FDA.

Last month, the FDA approved two dyes and expanded approval of a third, meaning it can now be used in a wider range of food products.

Some studies have linked dyes to behavioral changes in children as well as to cancer in animals, suggesting this could extend to humans.

Some nutritionists and dietitians say that it’s best to avoid artificial food dyes, while others say more research needs to be done and the potential negative effects are still unclear.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — More than 750 employees across the Department of Health and Human Services sent a signed letter to members of Congress and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday morning, calling on the secretary to stop spreading misinformation.

The letter states the deadly shooting that occurred at the Atlanta headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 8 was “not random” and was driven by “politicized rhetoric.”

Authorities said the 30-year-old gunman — who killed a police officer in the attack — had been harboring yearslong grievances with the COVID-19 vaccine. He believed he suffered negative health effects after he got the vaccine, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found written documents at his home indicating that he wanted to make his discontent known.

The signatories are accusing Kennedy of endangering the lives of HHS employees by spreading misinformation.

Kennedy, who oversees the CDC, has peddled vaccine skepticism throughout his career. Before becoming health secretary, Kennedy falsely called the COVID-19 vaccine the “deadliest vaccine ever made.”

HHS did not return ABC News’ request for comment.

“Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is complicit in dismantling America’s public health infrastructure and endangering the nation’s health by repeatedly spreading inaccurate health information,” the letter states.

The employees pointed to various examples, such as Kennedy referring to the CDC as a “cesspool of corruption” in a post on X and falsely claiming mRNA vaccines “failed to protect effectively” against COVID and flu.

The letter said such “dangerous and deceitful statements and actions” contributed to the harassment and violence experienced by CDC employees.

Dr. Shiv Prasad, a scientific review officer at the National Institutes of Health who signed the letter, said he felt compelled to do so for many reasons.

“Like my colleagues at the CDC, I am concerned about several things,” Prasad, speaking in his personal capacity and not on behalf of NIH or HHS, told ABC News. “One is the misinformation that’s being spread, especially concerning vaccines and COVID-19 and it has a way of vilifying federal workers who are working every day to ensure the health of Americans.”

He went on, “I’m concerned about the safety of HHS workers … I think we are all potential targets now.”

The letter called on Kennedy to take a number of actions by Sept. 2, including not spreading inaccurate health information, affirming the scientific integrity of the CDC and guaranteeing the safety of the HHS workforce.

Prasad added that he would also like to see action from Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the director of NIH. Bhattacharya recently supported Kennedy’s decision to cancel $500 million in federal funding for mRNA vaccine development, saying the decision was made because “the mRNA platform is no longer viable.”

Prasad said he and his colleagues would like Bhattacharya “to consider the effect of his words, potential effect on NIH staff, because he has made some comments in the past about the origins of COVID-19 and certainly recently with the NIH moving away from mRNA vaccine technology.”

“These things are not accepted by the field and, again it’s misinformation, and it could lead to it could put us at risk,” he continued.

ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.

Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Measles cases in the United States have reached their highest number in more than 30 years, according to new federal data published Wednesday.

There have been 1,288 confirmed measles cases across 38 states nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By comparison, the U.S. recorded 285 cases all of last year, CDC data showed.

This marks the highest number of cases since 1992. The previous high occurred in 2019 when the U.S. reported 1,274 cases.

The states with confirmed cases include: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

Among the nationally confirmed cases, the CDC said 92% are among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile, 4% of cases are among those who have received just one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and 4% of cases are among those who received the required two doses, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, there have been at least 27 outbreaks this year, accounting for 88% of confirmed cases. By comparison, 16 outbreaks were recorded in 2024.

Texas experienced a large outbreak this year, with 753 cases reported since January. The rate of spread has slowed in recent weeks, with few cases reported.

At least two school-aged children have died. Both were unvaccinated and had no known underlying conditions, according to Texas health officials.

A third measles death was recorded in New Mexico among an unvaccinated adult who tested positive after dying, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

