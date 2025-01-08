Documentary explores death row inmate’s attempt to connect with victim’s son

(NEW YORK) — John Henry Ramirez was executed in Texas in 2022 after being convicted of murder in the 2004 death of 46-year-old Pablo Castro.

In her documentary “I am Ready, Warden,” director Smriti Mundhra tells the story of Ramirez’s attempt to reach out to the victim’s son, Aaron Castro.

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sat down with Mundhra, also known for the Oscar-nominated “St. Louis Superman,” and Castro to discuss the documentary.

ABC NEWS: Is redemption or retribution possible for a murderer? Director Smriti Mundhra examines this question and more in a new Oscar-shortlisted documentary from MTV called “I’m Ready, Warden.” Let’s take a look.

Smriti Mundhra and Aaron Castro join us now. Thank you so much for coming on the show. Now this film highlights John Henry Ramirez; he had been on death row for 14 years, in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day.

Smriti, I understand you heard about his story by reading an article by The Marshall Project. What about that article made you decide you wanted to do a film about his death row experience?

SMRITI MUNDHRA: I wanted to specifically examine a story of a person on death row who had admitted to committing the crime. There was no question of innocence or guilt. And, you know, who had had the time, you know, in prison to really reflect and, you know, atone for what they’d done. And also look at the perspective of the victim side, you know, of the impact on the family of, you know, on the other side of things.

So that’s sort of how this project really came to be. And I read an article by a journalist who had — Keri Blakinger — who had done a lot of work, you know, writing about men in the prison system and on death row, and we collaborated.

ABC NEWS: And Aaron, Ramirez killed your father. What made you decide that you wanted to participate in this film?

CASTRO: I think not hiding from the problem and being able to talk about it is always those first steps, right? They always say talk about it, don’t hold things in.

And this allowed me to kind of give more of my father’s side of things as not just a Mexican immigrant who was murdered, but call him by his name, Pablo Castro. And, you know, share a little bit more about him and how it affected us.

ABC NEWS: I understand that Ramirez reached out to you when he was on death row, when he was saying his goodbyes to his own family. And your response? Have you changed your opinion at all about him or the idea of giving people a second chance?

CASTRO: I think something that the film really shows is that change. That change of mindset. You know, because the film is showing something so raw and authentic within the moment you’re able to capture through even moments of silence in the documentary, moments where I am thinking and understanding and following my heart, how do I feel? How has this really affected me?

And, you know, I’m a human being. I’m empathetic, and I have emotions as well. So I had to really dig deep.

ABC NEWS: What did you learn about death row while you were doing this film?

MUNDHRA: I think probably the most profound thing I learned about death row and the death penalty overall is that it doesn’t always offer the closure and justice that it promises, you know, and that there’s victims on all sides. There’s a ripple effect, right, when a person is incarcerated, you know, to families on both sides.

ABC NEWS: Does it offer closure?

CASTRO: I think that’s something that I have thought about for a long time, that’s the difference between, for me, deciding to choose hate and anger or forgiveness and compassion. And I think each individual human being has to search that for themselves.

ABC NEWS: Smriti, this is your second Oscar film or film that’s been shortlisted for the Oscars about violence in America. What is it that you hope that the viewers will take away with regard to this theme?

MUNDHRA: I feel it’s my responsibility to really understand, you know, these subjects, these institutions that are really designed to protect me, but that victimize others, to really understand what they’re about, you know, and really take stock of my own values and really pose that question to the viewers. You know, as, you know, what is our value system as a culture, as a society?

ABC NEWS: Smriti, Aaron, we thank you both so much for coming on the show. And you can watch “I am Ready, Warden,” available on streaming.

Family of Austin Tice says ‘a significant source’ indicates he is alive, being ‘treated well’
(WASHINGTON) — The family of Austin Tice, the American freelance journalist and Marine Corps veteran who was kidnapped while reporting in Syria in 2012, said it has been in contact with a “significant source” that confirmed he is alive and well.

“We have from a significant source that has already been vetted all over our government that Austin Tice is alive, Austin Tice is treated well, and there is no doubt about that,” said Tice’s mother, Debra.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan met with the family of Tice, who has been missing for more than 12 years after he was abducted on Aug. 13, 2012, at the White House on Friday.

“Jake Sullivan has regularly met with the families of wrongfully detained Americans,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said following the meeting. “We’re going to continue to make sure that we get Americans who are wrongfully detained, Americans home to their families.”

The Biden administration has successfully brought 75 unjustly detained Americans back to the United States.

Although reporters asked for more information about the source, the Tice family said it could not share more, claiming the U.S. government is restricting it from doing so for reasons the family does not understand. ABC News reached out to the family.

However, Tice’s father, Marc, said the family is “working toward” making more information public and that the source is “very different” from others who had given the family false hope in the past.

“We are confident in that this information is fresh,” he said. “It indicates as late as earlier this year that Austin is alive and being cared for.”

The U.S. government has continuously operated under the assumption that, despite his lengthy captivity and limited intelligence about his whereabouts, Tice is still alive. But its belief is primarily founded on a lack of evidence to suggest he is dead rather than evidence proving he is alive, according to multiple sources.

Questions about who exactly is holding Tice have cropped up over the past few years. The Biden administration has been careful with its wording on this, issuing statements saying that “we know with certainty that he has been held by the Government of Syria” because officials believe it is possible Tice is now in the custody of another group. However, the administration still believes the Syrian government has the power to bring about his release.

If the new source does have legitimate insight into Tice’s conditions, it stands to reason the source would likely also have information about whatever entity is holding him in custody, which could provide clues to his exact location.

The Syrian government has never publicly acknowledged playing any part in Tice’s disappearance, but during talks under the Trump administration, Syrian officials said they would provide proof of life in exchange for the United States fulfilling sweeping demands, according to officials familiar with the private negotiations. The Trump administration did not comply, and the Syrian government did not hand over any information about Tice.

The FBI has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the safe location, recovery and return of Tice.

Exploring the loneliness epidemic: From professional cuddlers to social clubs
(NEW YORK) — Even before the pandemic took hold in 2020, Americans drifted away from their social circles, dedicating more and more time to solitary activities. This shift has deepened feelings of social isolation, leaving many individuals longing for connections and companionship that once felt more accessible.

Approximately 20% of American adults are grappling with “daily loneliness,” according to a recent Gallup report, marking the highest level in two years. The U.S. Surgeon General, often referred to as the “Nation’s Doctor,” declared that we are currently facing a serious loneliness epidemic. They also stated that Generation Z — those born from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s — might be the loneliest generation.

Chronic loneliness — prolonged feelings of loneliness and social isolation — affects not only your mental health but also has physical consequences.

“It can do everything from increase rates of high blood pressure, heart disease, increased rates of dementia, and actually decrease how long we live,” Dr. Kelli Harding, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center, told “Nightline.”. “It’s as risky for health as, you know, smoking 15 cigarettes a day.”

To combat the loneliness epidemic, professional cuddlers like Jasmine Siemon from Bethesda, Maryland, are leading the way. She uses platonic touch therapy to assist adults dealing with issues such as intimacy, anxiety and loneliness.

Siemon told “Nightline” she always does a consultation to see what made the person interested in touch and cuddle therapy.

“I want to know what their touch history is. There’s a clear understanding of having agency over your body in the session,” she said. “At no point am I going to touch you in a way that you’re not comfortable with or that you’re not curious about, and vice versa. So the boundaries are the rigid boundaries — no touching anywhere a bathing suit covers.”

Siemon acknowledged that while her job may sound unusual to some, she has seen how her work has helped people like Elliot Wallace, who has been having cuddle therapy sessions with Siemon for a year.

“I found myself being nervous in certain cases, whether people were very close, like moving in too close or taking up my space or even being touched,” Wallace said. “And I wanted to find a way to not have that [be] threatening anymore.”

Since Wallace works a lot from home, he says it makes it harder for him to meet people. He sought out Siemon to help him discover who he is, so he can be more open and vulnerable with people.

While Siemon says she has seen how her work has helped some people, consulting a professional cuddler may not suit everyone. Experts warn that if cuddle therapy ends suddenly, it can lead to feelings of abandonment, rejection, loss and even despair.

Professional cuddlers are just one option for coping with loneliness, which can manifest in various ways. Kaari Hostler, a recent college graduate who has moved from the Midwest to New York City, hopes to connect with others, but the 22-year-old isn’t seeking love or romance. Instead, she’s looking to make friends.

Hostler was searching for ways to branch out when she came across “The Girls NYC” online. It’s an exclusive social group for women looking to make friends in their early 20s in New York City.

When attending these events, there is one important rule: you must come alone. Similar groups focusing on finding connections, like dinner parties and running clubs, are rising across the U.S.

“We spend so much time online, we end up isolating ourselves,” Hostler said. “It’s not a substitute for actual human interaction.”

Through social media, people can connect and game with others across continents. TikTok trends like “Get Ready With Me” videos — which show the process of someone getting ready for an event or activity — can help you feel connected to your favorite influencers. There are also dating and friendship apps.

However, these are remote and experts say may not be a good substitute for actual human interaction.

“Gen Z has had it tough,” Dr. Harding said. “They didn’t have a traditional graduation from high school. They have also been part of this great experiment of social media we are learning without guardrails.”

Like Hostler, 38-year-old Quincy Winston struggled to make new friends after relocating to Phoenix with his wife, Latoya, in 2015.

However, a heartfelt conversation with his wife sparked an idea.

“Her girlfriends are very organized, very tight knit,” said Winston. “A lot of my friends at the time were distant,” adding his wife told him that “it’s important for men to seek out friendship and build camaraderie.”

In 2022, Winston formed the Phoenix Professional Black Men’s Friends Group, a space for men to meet locally and find new friends.

“So for me, it’s been a self-discovery,” Winston said. “It’s been a journey. I’ll thank my wife every day for kind of opening up about my own emotions and encouraging other men to support other men.”

Winston’s group now has nearly 200 members, and helps men connect with something he says some men may struggle with.

“I think there’s a term out there,” Winston said. “Emotional intelligence — guys, you have to work at that. What do I need to do in order to be a friend and make friends and have friends and keep friends?”

Experts say loneliness does not discriminate, and could happen to anyone at any age.

At the New Ground Estate in London, 26 residents are making history — living at the first and only co-housing community in the United Kingdom dedicated to women aged 50 and over.

Some have likened this housing situation to a real-life version of “The Golden Girls,” the TV show that followed four older women living together in Miami.

“It is really beneficial because there’s that sense of community,” Dr. Harding said. “I think it can also reframe how we think about aging.”

Everyone at New Ground has their own flats but there are also communal living spaces — all run by the ladies themselves.

Jude Tisdall is 73 years old and moved into the community in 2018.

“There’s a few people here who are of a certain age and are inspirational and are fit and still active and doing things,” Tisdall said. “I think that has made me really, really think about is I’m going to live to the nth degree till I die. And that’s what I’ve got to do.”

Kelsey Klimara, Arturo Ruiz, Sabrina Shanghie and Caroline Kucera contributed to this report.

‘Thank you’ cookies sent to North Carolina elections office prompt emergency response
( Raleigh, N.C. ) — No good deed goes unpunished for election workers in North Carolina.

A thank-you present of pineapple-shaped cookies delivered to the Wake County Board of Elections prompted a hazmat response on Tuesday after election workers raised concerns about a suspicious package mailed from Hawaii.

“We are just on high alert with these things automatically,” Wake County elections specialist Danner McCulloh told ABC News, who cited recent incidents of suspicious packages containing powder sent to election offices across the country.

The Raleigh Police and Fire Departments quickly responded to the incident — which was treated as a hazmat situation — and bomb technicians X-rayed the package, according to Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department.

After the package was deemed to not be a threat, officials opened the package to learn it was full of pineapple-shaped cookies from the Honolulu Cookie Company. The package, which was mailed from a Hawaii address, also included a handwritten thank-you note, according to a Raleigh Fire Department spokesperson.

The operations at Wake County Board of Elections were not impacted during the incident, a county spokesperson said. According to McCulloh, a person who heard a radio story about Wake County decided to send the cookies unannounced to thank election workers.

“It was a kind gesture,” McCulloh said, though he recommended against others sending cookies to his office.

