Documentary on the making of the ‘Avatar’ films headed to Disney+
A documentary on the making of the Avatar films is headed to Disney+.
Fans of James Cameron‘s fantasy sci-fi franchise will be able to watch Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films on Nov. 7. The trailer for the two-part documentary from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment arrived on Wednesday.
The documentaries will show a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the Oscar-winning film Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. Exclusive footage, concept art, and interviews with the cast and crew behind both films will be shown in the documentaries.
Thomas C. Grane directed Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films. Cameron and Rae Sanchini executive produced the project.
Featured in the two-part documentary through interviews are Cameron; Sam Worthington, who stars as Jake Sully; Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri; Stephen Lang, who plays the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch; Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine and now portrays Kiri; and Cameron’s longtime collaborator Kate Winslet, who portrays Ronal, the Tsahìk of the Metkayina clan.
Also interviewed are the films’ many crew members, including the casting director, visual effects supervisors, production designers, stunt coordinators and more.
“As much as we use computers and technology, Avatar is made by an incredibly talented team of people who bring every expression, every emotional beat, and the entire world, to life,” Cameron says in the trailer.
The documentary found its filmmakers traveling across the world “to follow the cast and below-the-line team as they work to hone and perfect the techniques of underwater performance capture technology and learn to free dive in a massive, state-of-the-art 680,000-gallon water tank,” according to a press release.
Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming limited series on Wednesday.
The show is inspired by the story of Amanda Knox‘s wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, “and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free,” according to its official synopsis.
Knox, an American college student, was wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks after arriving in Italy for her study abroad program. “The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment,” the show’s description reads.
Grace Van Patten stars as Knox in the show. The cast also includes Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.
“Many people think they know my story. But now, finally, it’s my turn to tell it,” Van Patten says as Knox in the trailer.
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premieres its first two episodes on Aug. 20. New episodes stream on Wednesdays through the series finale on Oct. 1.
Ozzy Osbourne, undoubtedly one of the most beloved and iconic heavy metal singers on the planet, has died at age 76.
A statement from his family issued on Tuesday reads, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
In 1968, the Birmingham, England, native co-founded Black Sabbath with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. The band helped define the metal genre, thanks in large part to Osbourne’s otherworldly vocals on such classic tunes as “Iron Man,” “Paranoid” and “War Pigs.” Ozzy also gained notoriety for his often-drug-and-alcohol-fueled exploits. His persona and antics earned him the nicknames the Prince of Darkness and the Metal Madman.
After a decade with the group, Osbourne was fired from Sabbath in 1979, purportedly over his substance abuse. However, he soon launched a solo career that, with initial help from virtuoso guitarist Randy Rhoads, became more successful than Black Sabbath’s. Among Ozzy’s memorable tunes from the ’80s are “Crazy Train,” “Flying High Again,” “Shot in the Dark,” “Bark at the Moon” and “No More Tears.” In 1988, Osbourne scored a top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Close My Eyes Forever,” a duet with former Runaways guitarist Lita Ford.
Ozzy occasionally reunited with Black Sabbath over the years, while mainly focusing on his solo endeavors. In 1996, Osbourne’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, launched Ozzfest, an annual hard-rock festival and tour that Ozzy regularly headlined either solo or with Sabbath.
In the early 2000s, the singer found a whole new audience when he starred alongside Sharon and two of their children — Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne — in the hit MTV reality series The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005. He and Jack teamed up again for another reality show, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, which debuted in 2016.
In 2006, Ozzy was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath. The band — minus Ward — reunited to record a final studio album, 13, which was released in 2013. The group launched a farewell tour called The End that ran from January 2016 to February 2017.
Ozzy then refocused on his solo career and in 2018 launched the No More Tours II outing, which he intended to be his final major trek. But in early 2019 he battled an upper respiratory infection and pneumonia, which forced him to postpone tour legs in the U.K. and Europe, and cancel dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
Also in 2019, Osbourne suffered a fall in his home, aggravating injuries he suffered in a 2003 ATV accident. He required extensive surgery and recovery time, and continued to postpone tour dates. In 2020, Ozzy revealed he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Amid all that, Ozzy continued to put out new music, including the Grammy-nominated 2022 solo album Patient Number 9, which he supported with several live appearances. Still, the effects from the 2019 fall continued to hamper him, and in early 2023, he announced that his long-postponed tour dates would be canceled and that he was retiring from touring.
In 2024, Ozzy returned to the stage for his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist: He shouted the iconic “All aboard”‘ intro to “Crazy Train” from a throne onstage. In addition to that song, an all-star band paid tribute to him with versions of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and “No More Tears.”
On July 5, 2025, Ozzy made his final onstage appearance as part of the epic 10-hour all-star Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England. He performed a five-song solo set while seated on a throne and was joined by his original Black Sabbath bandmates for a four-song set that included “War Pigs,” “Iron Man” and “Paranoid.” The concert will screen in theaters in 2026.
Ozzy had announced earlier in July that a memoir entitled Last Rites will be released Oct. 7.
A new revival of the hit 1981 musical is set to debut in New York City in fall 2026, four producers announced in a press release on Monday.
The show, which focuses on a young Black female singing trio’s rise to stardom, will be directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, who did choreography for Alicia Keys‘ musical, Hell’s Kitchen.
The production team will turn to the public in order to fill out the cast for the trio of women at the heart of the show, according to the release from Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson and LaChanze Productions.
“Seeking talented women of all shapes and sizes, the auditions will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Rome and Paris,” reads the release.
Dreamgirls, which starred Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jennifer Holliday, Loretta Devine, Deborah Burrell and more, debuted on Broadway in 1981, and scored 13 nominations and six wins at the 1982 Tony Awards. BenHarney won for best lead actor, Holliday won for best lead actress, and Michael Bennett and Michael Peters shared the award for best choreography.
The show also scored two Grammys the following year for best cast show album and best female R&B vocal performance for Holliday.
The musical also saw success beyond New York, scoring praise for its 2016 showing on London’s West End.
Director Bill Condon adapted the musical into a 2006 film starring Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy and more. Hudson won an Oscar for best supporting actress for the film.