Documentary ‘One to One: John & Yoko’ coming to HBO

Poster for ‘One to One: John & Yoko’/(HBO)

The John Lennon and Yoko Ono documentary One to One: John & Yoko is coming to HBO.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, will debut Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

One to One follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York’s Greenwich Village in the early ’70s. It culminates with the pair’s 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon’s only full-length performances after The Beatles‘ 1970 breakup.

The film features never-before-seen and fully restored footage of the concerts. It also includes audio recordings the couple made of themselves when they feared the FBI was listening in on their phone.

One to One previously screened at a variety of festivals, including the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival. It opened in IMAX theaters in April.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Ron Howard on telling the true story of his new film, ‘Eden’
Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby star in Ron Howard’s film ‘Eden.’ (Jasin Boland)

The shocking true story of a group of outsiders who abandoned civilization to live on a remote island comes to life in Eden.

Ron Howard directed the new film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, and he says the idea for it first came about 15 years ago.

“I was on a family vacation in the Galápagos, which had been one of those bucket list items from childhood,” Howard told ABC Audio.

His daughter Bryce Dallas Howard joined him on the once-in-a-lifetime trip. There, the pair learned about Dr. Friedrich Ritter, the Wittmers and the other real-life European settlers who lived on Floreana Island in the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador, in the 1920s. 

“We went to the museum of the Galápagos and one whole room was dedicated to this group of people and this true crime thriller that emerged from their adventures. Bryce immediately said, ‘I think this is a movie.’ And I said, ‘I think it might be, too.’ And I started doing the research,” Howard said.

The rest of their Galápagos trip was spent learning as much as they could. The idea stayed with Howard, evolving to the point where he felt it was time to finally make this movie.

“You can’t write this sort of thing,” Howard said of the true story, which has a star-studded cast including Jude LawSydney SweeneyAna de Armas and Vanessa Kirby.

“You had to love it and be sort of creatively committed to the idea of bringing these kinds of characters to the screen, because things get pretty radical and pretty extreme, and they had to be ready to go there,” Howard said of his cast. “They really did. And they brought so much nuance and depth and emotion to the process that I was really moved and thrilled by the collaboration. It meant a lot to me.”

Terence Stamp, General Zod in Superman movies, dies at age 87
Terence Stamp attends Song for Marion Premiere, in Paris. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

British actor Terence Stamp, best known for playing General Zod in 1978’s Superman and its sequel, 1980’s Superman II, has died at the age of 87.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved uncle and brother, Terence Stamp,” read a statement provided to ABC News from the actor’s family. “He died peacefully this morning, 17th August 2025.”

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the statement added. “As his family we ask for privacy at this sad time.”

In addition to playing the villain opposite Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel, Stamp is also known for starring in 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, where he played transgender woman Bernadette, opposite actors Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving.

“Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels,” Pearce wrote in a tribute on X. “We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F’ing ABBA.”

Stamp made his film debut in 1962’s Billy Budd, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Heidi Klum talks return to ‘Project Runway,’ wears new winning contestant design
Heidi Klum joins ‘Good Morning America’ to show off the winning dress from ‘Project Runway’ contestants. (ABC News)

Heidi Klum has returned to her Project Runway roots, hosting the newest season after previously departing the show eight years ago.

Klum joined Good Morning America on Wednesday wearing a winning two-piece skirt set designed by a current contestant and shared more details about season 21 of the reality TV series.

“As they say in fashion, one day you’re in, the next day you’re out. In my case I’m back in again,” she said.

“I started the show. I helped sell the show. I love the show. It’s my first TV baby,” she continued. “So after many, many years, I thought, ‘I’m gonna come back.'”

The host and judge also enlisted her friend, actress Sofía Vergara, to join the new season — with one caveat.

“She hates nothing more than being shorter than me. It’s like her thing. So when we both have heels on, and I’m a little taller, she doesn’t love it,” Klum said.

She said she made a “pinky promise” to Vergara that “I’m always going to be looking shorter wearing flats.”

Klum, who is also well known for her elaborate Halloween costumes that require months of preparation, prosthetics and design, revealed that this year she will be sporting something “very, very ugly” and “really gory.”

The new season of Project Runway kicked off on Freeform on July 31. New episodes air weekly Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, with next-day streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and Good Morning America.

