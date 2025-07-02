Documentary underway about Stevie Wonder’s fight for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
A documentary is in the works about the role Stevie Wonder played in helping to make Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a federal holiday.
TIME reports the untitled film will chronicle his personal efforts in the campaign, which included the release of his song “Happy Birthday.” It will also feature never-before-seen throwback footage, as well as commentary from Stevie about that chapter of history.
“I’m excited to tell the story of the making of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. More importantly, I want us to learn and remember this story with today’s eye and understanding,” Stevie said of the film, according to TIME. “If we truly understood how this bill came to be, then we will really appreciate the power of the people.”
Stevie’s Eyes ‘n’ Sound company is working with Time Studios to produce the film; it marks his first time in a documentary about his own career and activism.
Jason Momoa and Ariana Grande are among the 534 people The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have invited to join their ranks as members.
Other actors invited to join the academy are Gillian Anderson, Dave Bautista, Rachel Brosnahan, Jodie Comer, Aubrey Plaza, Margaret Qualley and Andrew Scott.
2025 Oscar acting nominees Grande, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, Sebastian Stan, JeremyStrong and Fernanda Torres also received invitations to join the academy’s ranks.
“We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy,” academy CEO BillKramer and academy President Janet Yang said in a press release. “Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”
The rest of the actors who have received invitations to join the academy are Naomi Ackie, Aml Ameen, Adria Arjona, EmmaCorrin, Raymond Cruz, Danielle Deadwyler, Stephen Graham, Kamal Haasan, Paul Walter Hauser, John Kani, KarrenKaragulian, Ayushmann Khurrana, Payman Maadi, Adriana Paz, Adam Pearson, Justice Smith and Emily Yancy.
If all of the people invited decide to accept their membership, the total amount of academy members will increase to 11,120, including emeritus. The number of voting members will stand at 10,143.
With the new additions of the 2025 member class, the academy would consist of 35% women, with 22% of them from underrepresented communities and 21% international.
“Final Destination is such an amazing treat for directors, because really at the end of the day it’s the filmmaking that comes for these characters,” says co-director Zach Lipovsky.
The series adheres to a strict formula: a group of characters survive a near-death experience, then must contend with death itself as it comes back to finish the job.
“There’s no personified antagonist, there’s no man with a knife or a monster or anything like that,” Lipovsky tells ABC Audio.
Final Destination is known for elaborately staged kills, often triggered by something as benign as condensation on a paper cup, or a load of logs on a tractor-trailer.
“We often start with this idea of what it is that we can ruin for people,” says Lipovsky. “What are objects that we all experience throughout our daily life that we could put into the film in a way that will horrify people to no end every time they see that object in the rest of their lives?”
Many of Bloodlines’ gory effects are done without the help of computer effects, which star Kaitlyn Santa Juana says helped her performance.
“It’s so much easier when there are literally limbs flying everywhere!” she says.
Bloodlines marks 25 years since the first Final Destination hit theaters, and in that time the franchise has garnered a rabid fanbase.
“I was a little bit nervous to do right by them because that was really important to me — that we make a film for the fans,” says star Teo Briones. “And I think we achieved that.”
The film also features one of the final performances from horror legend Tony Todd, who’s appeared in nearly every FinalDestination film. Todd passed away last year, and Bloodlines is dedicated to him.