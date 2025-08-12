Documents released on Uvalde massacre show police chief did not follow training on active shooters

Documents released on Uvalde massacre show police chief did not follow training on active shooters

(UVALDE, Texas) — Two months before a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the school district’s then-police chief was required to attend a training about how to respond to an active shooter, which instructed in no uncertain terms that an “officer’s first priority is to move in and confront the attacker.”

When Pete Arredondo, the police chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District at the time of the May 2022 shooting, was confronted with precisely the situation his training should have prepared him for, he did the opposite of what the training instructed would have saved lives, according to a newly released trove of documents from the Uvalde school district.

“Time is the number one enemy during active shooter response,” a lesson plan for the training said. “The best hope that innocent victims have is that officers immediately move into action to isolate, distract, or neutralize the threat, even if that means one officer acting alone.”

More than three years after the shooting and the training designed to prevent it, Arredondo continues to fight a criminal case that alleges that he was responsible for putting students in danger by waiting 77 minutes to confront the gunman, who had holed up in adjoining fourth-grade classrooms.

Arredondo has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of child endangerment and abandonment on behalf of the injured and surviving children. His trial date is set for October 2025.

“From the benefit of hindsight where I’m sitting now, of course, it wasn’t the right decision. It was the wrong decision, period,” then-Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw told reporters days after the shooting.

The records of the active shooter training were included in a trove of documents released by the Uvalde School District on Monday, following a years-long effort to withhold the documents about the school district’s response, security, and police training. After years of requests from the families of victims, the public, and media organizations, including ABC News, the records were released on the eve of the new school year, as prosecutors prepare to bring two former school district police leaders, including Arredondo, to trial.

Paul Looney, an attorney for Arredondo, said in a statement to ABC News, “There is very little that will shed any constructive light on what to do next time or who did or didn’t do anything this last time. Much is being made of trying to keep information private and secret so that they can try to prosecute two officers. Those prosecutions are flawed. They are not going to be successful, but the hiding of information is hiding a gold mine that we need to be learning from so that we can handle it more constructively next time. I’ve seen all this stuff in discovery for quite a while now. The hiding of this is pointless and serves nobody any constructive purpose.”

“I’m not sure if my battle for transparency will ever truly be over,” said Gloria Cazares, the mother of 9-year-old Jackie Cazares, who was killed in the massacre. “I need to know everything that led up to my daughter’s death and what happened after. Every detail matters. If we can’t get justice, then the very least we deserve is every piece of evidence, every record, every truth that has been kept from us.”

Among the hundreds of pages released, the records suggest that the flawed response was not because of a lack of training, but in spite of it. The Texas state legislature passed a law in 2019 that required school resource officers and police to participate in an approved active shooting training within 180 days of their employment. One such training in Uvalde took place on March 21, 2022, two months before the deadly shooting.

“First responders to the active shooter scene will usually be required to place themselves in harm’s way and display uncommon acts of courage to save the innocent,” the training said. “A first responder unwilling to place the lives of the innocent above their own safety should consider another career field.”

The training also includes material about the flaws in the emergency response to the February 2018 deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where officers faced criticism for staging outside the building while the shooting took place. According to the materials, the training in Texas was mandated to prevent a similar tragedy from taking place, where a delayed law enforcement response could potentially contribute to additional casualties.

The newly released documents also shed light on the academic and disciplinary history of the deceased gunman, Salvador Ramos. The 18-year-old student was disciplined for inappropriate behavior at least 18 times between 2015 and 2018, including bullying other classmates, using inappropriate and sexual language, and fighting his peers, the documents say.

Ramos’ incidents show a clear and documented pattern of low-grade but increasing and recurrent behavioral issues in school, according to the documents. His acting out was written up multiple times, but there was no clear follow-up documented to address his needs and help him. His parents were often absent from the process, the documents show.

His mother Adriana Reyes told law enforcement prior to the shooting that she was “scared” of her son. Speaking to ABC News after the shooting, Reyes said her son could be “aggressive” but he was not a “monster.”

“We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others,” Reyes said

In November of 2015, a disciplinary write-up noted Ramos wrote “I’m gay” on the back of another student’s artwork planning sheet, according to the documents. Though he denied it, the student whose paper it was identified Ramos as the culprit. When the teacher called Ramos’ mom, “it said this person is unavailable. I also tried calling grandfather’s phone, and it said voicemail is full,” the documents show.

In March 2018, Ramos was written up for truancy and got suspended, according to the documents. Also that March, he was written up for “‘using sexual language’ after repeatedly [being] told to stop.” When told to do his work by a teacher, the documents say he flashed the “L” loser sign and was placed under in-school suspension.

Ramos was written up for drawing an “inappropriate picture” on an assignment in May 2018 and received in-school suspension, according to the records. The same month, a handwritten note in pink pen said he was sent to the office because “he refused to do his work. I told him to put his head down for the whole class or go to the office. He decided to go to the office.”

Also in May 2018, Ramos “went up to a student and hit him in the arm. Another student reacted by kicking him,” according to the documents. Under parent contact, the documents show the disciplinary record said, “no answer.”

(NEW YORK) — The Army is reviewing how pro-President Donald Trump merchandise wound up being sold on one of its bases this week at a service-sponsored event orchestrated by the White House and the president’s supporters.

Earlier this week, Trump spoke at Fort Bragg in North Carolina in celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday. At the event, a truck was spotted selling Trump merchandise — including “Make America Great Again” hats and other “America First” swag. The practice is likely at odds with long-standing Defense Department policy, which prohibits troops from wearing political garb such as hats or flags or expressing their political opinion while in uniform.

The policy is intended to preserve America’s tradition of apolitical military forces, serving at the behest of a democratically elected president regardless of party.

When asked about pictures of troops in uniform buying Trump merch on a military base, a spokesperson for the base said the matter was under review.

“The Army remains committed to its core values and apolitical service to the nation,” said Col. Mary Ricks, a spokesperson for the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

“The Army does not endorse political merchandise or the views it represents,” Ricks added. “The vendor’s presence is under review to determine how it was permitted and to prevent similar occurrences in the future.”

The public event at Fort Bragg, which is home to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and serves as the headquarters of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, was orchestrated much like a Trump campaign rally.

Trump spoke for nearly an hour, repeating false claims of a “rigged and stolen election” and bashing his political rivals. He referred to Los Angeles as a “trash heap” in the grip of “transnational gangs and criminals” — a reference to the ongoing protests in the city. He said immigration protestors were part of a “foreign invasion,” an assessment at odds with his top military adviser, Gen. Dan Caine, who publicly contradicted that statement in testimony.

Sources say organizers of the event placed soldiers who volunteered to attend directly behind the president as he aired his political grievances. Some of the troops nodded and cheered at Trump’s suggestion of putting people in jail for burning the American flag and some jeered when he mentioned the “fake press.”

Several of the soldiers booed at Trump’s references to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“In Los Angeles, the governor of California, the mayor of Los Angeles, they’re incompetent and they paid troublemakers, agitators and insurrectionists,” he said of the protests in Los Angeles. “They’re engaged in this willful attempt to nullify federal law and aid the occupation of the city by criminal invaders.”

In hindsight, one Army official said, uniformed officials on the ground probably should have pushed back more on the political nature of the event. Two weeks prior, the president had turned a commencement ceremony at West Point into a politically charged speech in which he also advised cadets to avoid “trophy wives.”

“But what can you do? To you, he’s the president. To us, he’s the commander-in-chief,” the official said, a reference to the president’s democratically appointed role in commanding the nation’s fighting forces.

Sources say civilians from the federal commission America 250 — many of them with close ties to the White House — were given “full creative control” of the Fort Bragg event. America 250 and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to two people familiar with the planning effort, the organizers told Army officials on base ahead of the rally that they wanted a certain number of soldiers eager to stand behind the president. These troops would have to undergo a criminal background check for security reasons. Also required, according to sources, — the troops would need to look fit, not fat, in keeping with the new administration’s focus on fitness standards, warrior ethos and lethality.

The troops would have to agree to behave professionally and respectfully, sources said. No eyerolling, for example, or reacting negatively during Trump’s speech.

Army officials from the base worked diligently with America 250 organizers to find troops that would fit the bill.

“We’re soldiers,” one person said. “We do what we’re told.”

As it turned out, finding troops on base willing to be respectful of Trump wasn’t hard, sources said. Trump tends to be popular at Fort Bragg among many of the rank-and-file there. And because the event was voluntary, the spectacle attracted his most ardent supporters.

In the end, footage of troops booing and cheering a political speech while being offered MAGA merch was regrettable, said the Army official.

“We wish it hadn’t happened,” the official said. “The Army would like to focus on the history and the celebration of its 250th anniversary and its commitment to defend the nation.”

On the anniversary of his hush money conviction, Trump continues to fight criminal case
On the anniversary of his hush money conviction, Trump continues to fight criminal case
(NEW YORK) — One year ago today, a jury of 12 New Yorkers convicted Donald Trump for falsifying business records as part of an alleged hush money scheme to influence the 2016 election.

The conviction left an indelible mark on Trump — making him the first president or former president to be found guilty of a crime — and his fight to erase that legacy continues to this day.

On June 11, a federal appeals court in Manhattan is set to hear oral arguments in the president’s renewed legal fight to move his criminal case from state to federal court.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg opposes the move — arguing that a case can’t be removed to federal court after conviction — but Trump’s lawyers have argued the “unprecedented criminal prosecution of a former and current president of the United States belongs in federal court.”

Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts after prosecutors alleged that he engaged in a “scheme” to boost his chances during the 2016 presidential election through a series of hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and the falsification of New York business records to cover up that alleged criminal conduct.

“I did my job, and we did our job,” Bragg said following Trump’s conviction. “There are many voices out there, but the only voice that matters is the voice of the jury, and the jury has spoken.”

Ten days before Trump was sworn in as president last November, New York Judge Juan Merchan sentenced him to an unconditional discharge — without prison, fines or probation — saying it was the “only lawful sentence” to prevent “encroaching upon the highest office in the land.”

“I won the election in a massive landslide, and the people of this country understand what’s gone on. This has been a weaponization of government,” Trump told the court during his sentencing.

Trump continues to vehemently deny any wrongdoing, and his lawyers have argued that his conviction relied on evidence and testimony that related to his official acts as president, including social media posts from his official Twitter account as president and testimony from his former communications director Hope Hicks.

The trial took place one month before the Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling expanding the scope of presidential immunity, and Trump’s lawyers have argued that the evidence would have not been permitted based on the high court’s ruling.

Trump’s lawyers attempted to use that argument to throw out the case before Trump’s January sentencing, but the argument was rejected by Judge Juan Merchan, two New York appeals courts, and the Supreme Court.

“The alleged evidentiary violations at President-Elect Trump’s state-court trial can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal,” the Supreme Court said in a brief unsigned opinion, though four justices said they would have granted Trump’s application.

For Trump’s criminal defense, he relied on then-defense attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, who now serve as the deputy attorney general and principal associate deputy attorney general. Earlier this week, Trump announced that he plans to nominate Bove — who led a purge of career law enforcement officials before the Senate confirmed his nomination to help run the DOJ — to the United States Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit.

With his former defense attorneys now working for the government, Trump earlier this year tapped the elite Manhattan law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell to handle his criminal appeal.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice also filed an amicus brief in the case this week to argue that the case should be heard — and thrown out — by a federal court because the jury’s conviction relied on evidence that was covered by presidential immunity.

“That President Trump’s defense in fact takes the form of a new constitutional immunity announced by the Supreme Court after his trial ended, rather than a new statute enacted by Congress, should if anything cut in the President’s favor,” lawyers with the Department of Justice argued in a brief submitted on Tuesday.

The appeal — as well as the ongoing appeal of Trump’s $83 million judgment in the E. Jean Carroll civil case and half-billion-dollar civil fraud case — is proceeding on uncharted legal grounds as Trump wields the power of the presidency in his defense. He has characterized the prosecutors who pursued the cases against him as politically motivated, and has touted his electoral victory last November as a political acquittal.

“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people,” Trump told reporters as he left court following his conviction last year. “And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here.”

Suspect in Tennessee quadruple killing captured after week on the run
Suspect in Tennessee quadruple killing captured after week on the run
(JACKSON, Tenn.) — A manhunt for the suspect in the Tennessee killings of four people and the kidnapping of a baby ended Tuesday when he was taken into custody, police said.

Austin Robert Drummond, 28, was taken into custody in Jackson by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after a weeklong manhunt, according to the Jackson, Tennessee, Police Department.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said Drummond was captured after multiple community residents spotted him and called 911.

“This is a perfect example of police and community cooperation,” David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Drummond, who had been considered armed and dangerous, is the prime suspect in the July 29 killings of 38-year-old Cortney Rose; Rose’s children, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams and 15-year-old Braydon Williams; and Adrianna Williams’ boyfriend, 21-year-old James “Michael” Wilson, according to authorities and family.

The victims were found along a road in Lake County, in northwest Tennessee, authorities said. The same day, Wilson and Williams’ baby was left in a car seat in a “random individual’s front yard” in nearby Dyer County, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Drummond knew the victims through his girlfriend, who was the daughter of Rose and sister of Adrianna and Braydon Williams.

A motive for the killings remain under investigation.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials said Drummond was captured after multiple community residents spotted him in Jackson around 8 a.m. and called 911.

“This is a perfect example of police and community cooperation,” said David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley said residents spotted Drummond around 8 a.m. Tuesday near a vacant building investigators believe the suspect had been hiding in. He said officers rushed to the area as more 911 calls came in, including one at 8:57 a.m. that helped officers pinpoint Drummond’s location in the woods near the vacant building.

Corley said officers surrounded the area and took Drummond into custody at 9:05 a.m.

“Today we find some peace in knowing that the suspect is no longer a threat,” Corley said.

Corley introduced the three officers at the news conference who captured Drummond, saying, “They were at the right spot and acted immediately and apprehended Drummond.”

“It was really the community that really broke this for us,” Rausch said.

Rausch said Drummond was unarmed at the time of his arrest, but police have since recovered several firearms. Rausch said police will analyze the guns to determine if they were used in the homicides.

Drummond was captured in a wooded area of Jackson just a day after police released an image of him taken Sunday by a home security camera, police said.

At the time he was taken into custody, a reward of up to $30,000 was being offered for information leading to Drummond’s arrest.

Rausch said the reward money will likely be shared by those whose 911 calls led to Drummond’s capture.

Drummond is facing four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

During the search for Drummond, police arrested four people accused of being accessories after the fact to the homicides.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.