‘Dog Man’﻿ digs up #1 box office debut
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Dog Man is sitting and staying at the top of the box office.

The animated adaptation of the children’s graphic novel series, starring a police officer with the head of a dog, debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, digging up a total of $36,000, according to Box Office Mojo.

Another new release, the horror film Companion, slid in at #2 with $9.5 million earned over the weekend.

Mufasa: The Lion King took #3 with an added $6.113 million, followed by One of Them Days at #4 with $6 million and Flight Risk at #5 with $5.6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Dog Man – $36 million
2. Companion – $9.5 million
3. Mufasa: The Lion King – $6.113 million
4. One of Them Days – $6 million
5. Flight Risk – $5.6 million
6. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $3.225 million
7. Moana 2 – $2.836 million
8. A Complete Unknown – $2.164 million
9. The Brutalist – $1.866 million
10. ﻿Den of Thieves 2: Pantera﻿ – $1.6 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Mira Sorvino shares excitement for ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel
Mira Sorvino shares excitement for ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ sequel
Touchstone/Getty Images

Another reunion for Romy and Michele is in the works, and actress Mira Sorvino says she and Lisa Kudrow are “pretty excited” about it.

Sorvino, who starred in the 1997 beloved film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion with Kudrow, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a report that she and Kudrow are in “final talks” to star in the sequel. Good Morning America confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Alongside a screenshot of the report from The Hollywood Reporter, Sorvino wrote, “We’re pretty excited about it,” adding in the comments, “Michele, this is definitely the cutest we’ve ever looked!”

According to the report, Sorvino and Kudrow, who will reprise their roles as Romy White and Michele Weinberger, respectively, are also in final talks to serve as executive producers.

Tim Federle, who is known for directing High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is slated to direct the highly anticipated film, with Emily in Paris showrunner Robin Schiff set to write the script.

Schiff originally penned the screenplay for the 1997 film.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion followed two best friends, Romy and Michele, who decide to create fake careers to impress former classmates at their 10-year high school reunion. Over the years, the film has become a cult classic.

Alan Cumming, Janeane Garofalo, Elaine Hendrix, Julia Campbell and Justin Theroux also starred in the film.

Earlier this month, Kudrow talked about the film on The Drew Barrymore Show, and said that she and Sorvino were “as close as we have ever been” in terms of a sequel.

“There’s a script that’s really good,” Kudrow said. “Robin Schiff wrote it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dick Van Dyke reflects on escaping California wildfire and turning 99
Dick Van Dyke reflects on escaping California wildfire and turning 99
Disney/Randy Holmes

Legendary film and television actor Dick Van Dyke is giving credit to neighbors and other good Samaritans for helping him escape a raging wildfire in Malibu, California.

In an interview with Los Angeles ABC station KABC, the Mary Poppins star reflected on the close call as he wrestled with a fire hose and grew tired before neighbors and good Samaritans saved him before the Franklin Fire closed in on his home last week.

“I have a fire hose, which I put in the pool, and it makes a nice big stream,” he told KABC. “I got it out and it was in snarls, and I’m down on the ground wrestling with this thing, trying to get it undone and the fire is coming over the hill … I didn’t realize, but I had exhausted myself.”

“I couldn’t get up. They had to pick me up and carry me to the car,” Van Dyke said. He said the group also put out the fire, which was burning his guest house.

“They saved my house and my life, these guys. Otherwise, I wouldn’t even be here,” he said.

In the interview with KABC, Van Dyke also discussed his 99th birthday, which he celebrated on Friday, sharing that the secret to his long and prosperous life is to avoid being hateful. “Haters don’t live very long,” he said.

“The funny thing is I’ve never met a 99-year-old person, so I don’t know how to behave. How do you act when you’re 99?” he joked.

Van Dyke was one of about 20,000 people under evacuation as the Franklin Fire swept the coastal community beginning Monday, Dec. 9. As of Sunday, the more than 4,000-acre fire was 42% contained and had destroyed at least nine structures, including four homes, and damaged six additional homes, officials said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Star of new ‘Inside Out’ series ‘Dream Productions’ on Pixar’s first TV show
Star of new ‘Inside Out’ series ‘Dream Productions’ on Pixar’s first TV show
Disney/Pixar

The world of Inside Out expands in the new series Dream Productions.

Taking place between Inside Out and Inside Out 2, Dream Productions follows the studio inside Riley’s head that creates the dreams she has every night. It’s Pixar’s first TV show and will be available on Disney+ on Wednesday.

Paula Pell stars as acclaimed director Paula Persimmon, and while she had small roles in the Inside Out films, she told ABC Audio how special it is to be a part of the Pixar family in this way.

“I was thrilled to be the small parts I was in the big movies,” Pell said. “To have my character specifically spin off into this story was so moving to me and touching and exhilarating.”

Pell said she actually didn’t believe Pixar when they approached her about the show, but after learning the story she understood why.

“They know how to tell a great story,” Pell said. “There’s nothing better than Pixar. They just do it in a way where everyone goes, ‘Oh my God.’ They walk out of Pixar movies like, ‘Well, that’s the gold standard right there.'”

Paula Persimmon faces a nightmare of her own throughout the show. Riley’s growing up, and that means her dreams need to grow up, too. Pell said she could relate to her character in more than just having the same first name.

“I just turned 61 … I spent so many years being younger and doing comedy and writing and all that. And then as I aged, I started feeling that, in my 40s and 50s and then in my 60s, the fear of becoming insignificant,” Pell said.

It’s a fear Paula Persimmon shares.

“It is a wonderful lesson that you can keep invigorating yourself and become as fresh as a daisy with your new thoughts and your new ideas, because that never goes away,” Pell said. “The only way it’ll go away is if you sabotage your own self.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.