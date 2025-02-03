‘Dog Man’﻿ digs up #1 box office debut

Dog Man is sitting and staying at the top of the box office.
The animated adaptation of the children’s graphic novel series, starring a police officer with the head of a dog, debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, digging up a total of $36,000, according to Box Office Mojo.
Another new release, the horror film Companion, slid in at #2 with $9.5 million earned over the weekend.
Mufasa: The Lion King took #3 with an added $6.113 million, followed by One of Them Days at #4 with $6 million and Flight Risk at #5 with $5.6 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Dog Man – $36 million
2. Companion – $9.5 million
3. Mufasa: The Lion King – $6.113 million
4. One of Them Days – $6 million
5. Flight Risk – $5.6 million
6. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $3.225 million
7. Moana 2 – $2.836 million
8. A Complete Unknown – $2.164 million
9. The Brutalist – $1.866 million
10. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera – $1.6 million
