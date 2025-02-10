‘Dog Man’ tops box office with $13.7 million in second week
Dog Manis number one at the box office for the second week in a row.
The animated adaptation of the children’s graphic novel series, starring a police officer with the head of a dog, fetched $13.7 million this weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.
The horror flick Heart Eyes debuted at number two, with $8.5 million. The weekend’s other new release, the action comedy Love Hurts, came in at number three with $5.8 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Dog Man – $13.7 million 2. Heart Eyes – $8.5 million 3. Love Hurts – $5.8 million 4. Mufasa: The Lion King – $3.9 million 5. Companion – $3.02 million 6. One of Them Days – $3 million 7. Becoming Led Zeppelin – $2.63 million 8. Flight Risk – $2.6 million 9. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $1.75 million 10. Moana 2 – $1.5 million
CBS has postponed the premiere of the revamped Hollywood Squares due to the devastating wildfires raging in Southern California, according to Variety. The show, which features Drew Barrymore in the center square, was originally scheduled to air Thursday night. It will now premiere on Jan. 16. Insiders told Variety it felt inappropriate to air such a lighthearted show at this time …
Colman Domingo has landed a role in Edgar Wright‘s reimagining of The Running Man. Deadline reports that Domingo will play the host of the world’s most dangerous game show in the new Paramount film, which will be based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King. It was previously announced that Glen Powell will play the titular role in the film, with a cast that also includes Josh Brolin, Karl Glusman, Katy O’Brian and Daniel Ezra. The Running Man is set to release on Nov. 7 …
A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist, Dune: Part Two and Wicked are among the films nominated for the Art Directors Guild’s 29th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, the guild announced Thursday. A Complete Unknown and The Brutalist are nominated in the period feature film category, while Dune: Part Two and Wicked find themselves in the fantasy category, respectively. All the winners will be announced in a ceremony in LA on Feb. 15 …
The wait for more episodes of Euphoria will soon be over.
Production on season 3 of the HBO drama is officially underway. The official Euphoria account on the social platform X made the announcement on Monday, alongside the first image of Zendaya in costume as Rue for season 3.
“#Euphoria Season 3 is in production,” the account shared.
HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloysconfirmed back in November 2024 that production on season 3 would start in early 2025.
“I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that [they] are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed,” he said at the time. “It’s eight episodes.”
Production has started on this third season almost exactly three years after season 2 premiered on HBO. Along with Zendaya, the show stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane.
Barbie Ferreira appeared in the first two seasons, but has since announced she will not be returning for future episodes. AngusCloud, who starred in the show as Fezco, died at age 25 in July 2023.
The release date for Meghan Markle‘s new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, has been pushed back due to the wildfires in Southern California.
On Sunday, Netflix announced it was moving the lifestyle show’s original Jan. 15 release date to a new date of March 4.
The delay was made “at the request” of the Duchess of Sussex, according to the announcement, and supported by the streamer “due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.”
“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” read a statement from Markle.
Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming show in January. It featured Markle baking in the kitchen, designing flower arrangements at home and sharing moments with famous friends including Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi.
The new show “blends practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old,” the release states.
In each episode of the series, “we join Meghan in the kitchen, garden — and even at the beehive — as she prepares to host friends both old and new,” according to the release.
“Whether Meghan is sharing personal tips and tricks, or taking the opportunity to learn something new, it’s a time for connection,” it says of the show, which is produced by the Duchess of Sussex.
The Los Angeles County wildfires have burned through tens of thousands of acres, leveling homes, businesses and landmarks.
Several awards season events — including the 2025 Oscar nominations and multiple LA-based television shows — have been affected by the fires, which have left at least 16 people dead and many more injured as of Sunday.