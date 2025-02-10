‘Dog Man’ tops box office with $13.7 million in second week

Universal

Dog Man is number one at the box office for the second week in a row.

The animated adaptation of the children’s graphic novel series, starring a police officer with the head of a dog, fetched $13.7 million this weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

The horror flick Heart Eyes debuted at number two, with $8.5 million. The weekend’s other new release, the action comedy Love Hurts, came in at number three with $5.8 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Dog Man – $13.7 million

2. Heart Eyes – $8.5 million

3. Love Hurts – $5.8 million

4. Mufasa: The Lion King – $3.9 million

5. Companion – $3.02 million

6. One of Them Days – $3 million

7. Becoming Led Zeppelin – $2.63 million

8. Flight Risk – $2.6 million

9. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $1.75 million

10. ﻿Moana 2 – $1.5 million

