DOGE slashes key housing inspection contract, putting some low-income families at risk

(WASHINGTON) — A contract to inspect low-income and other assisted housing for gas leaks, faulty smoke detectors and other life-threatening deficiencies was terminated by the Trump administration in February as part of its cost-cutting efforts, according to a Department of Government Efficiency database, potentially leaving thousands of vulnerable Americans in harm’s way.

Tom Feehan, a veteran home inspector who lost work as part of the termination, told ABC News that these legally required inspections frequently uncover painted-over ceiling sprinklers, defective gas ranges and any number of home-related liabilities that can pose a danger to occupants.

“By not doing [the inspections], we’re not catching those,” Feehan said. “So those are not being repaired, and it’s putting people at risk.”

Last year, the contractor, Project Solutions Inc., in its third year of working with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was assigned to inspect roughly 6,200 public housing and multifamily properties across the country over the course of 12 months. In addition to flagging dangerous conditions, the inspections ensure that tenants have hot and cold water, safe electrical outlets, and working heating and cooling systems, experts said.

A HUD official told ABC News that the contract was for “software modification,” despite Project Solutions identifying the contract as being for inspection services. The HUD official declined to elaborate on the reason behind the contract’s termination.

The sudden termination threatens thousands of inspections, according to Robin Miller, a contract manager at Project Solutions, including those at roughly 250 “priority” properties, where inspections were already delayed or significant deficiencies were found during previous inspections.

Project Solution’s contract termination was among more than 7,000 federal contracts canceled by DOGE and posted to the agency’s “Wall of Receipts” web page in recent weeks. The DOGE site claimed that terminating the inspection contract would return $285 million to taxpayers.

But Miller, the Project Solutions official, said that figure was inflated because it was based on a high estimated ceiling value that wasn’t reflective of what the contract would actually cost. According to federal spending records, HUD had only awarded Project Solutions roughly $29 million so far.

Experts said it was unclear how housing officials planned to carry out the outstanding inspections.

HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett said in a statement that “HUD is reviewing all contracts for efficiency and effectiveness to accomplish good government goals,” and that “certain contracts were found not to accomplish HUD’s mission with economy, efficiency, and effectiveness.”

Industry experts said that the inspections, which are required by law, will likely fall to other contractors at a similar price. But arranging those inspections will take time, experts said, and delaying inspections compounds the risks for tenants.

“We’re helping low-income people and we’re helping senior citizens maintain a safe, livable environment,” Feehan said. “And with not getting these inspections done on time, it’s hurting them.”

Another HUD-certified inspector based in Illinois, who asked that their name not be used so they could speak freely about their field of work, told ABC News that one of the properties that was scheduled to be inspected until the Project Solutions contract was canceled was a 24-unit multifamily property that had received far below the “failing” score, meaning significant deficiencies were found during its previous inspection and the property needed more frequent inspections. The property was already past due its Dec. 13, 2024, inspection date, and its inspection has yet to be rescheduled, the inspector said.

Project Solutions was one of at least three contractors that were hired to inspect HUD-insured and assisted properties under the agency’s Real Estate Assessment Center program, which is aimed at “improving housing quality by performing accurate, credible, and reliable assessments” of its properties.

“I 100% agree that all governments, all organizations, businesses, even personal family units, should routinely review budget and spending habits and cut things out that are not necessary,” the Illinois inspector said. “Get rid of the fraud, waste abuse — but you have to be responsible about it.”

“If it wasn’t for DOGE, we’d still be doing the contract. That’s my opinion,” Feehan said. “DOGE is trying to get rid of waste, fraud and abuse. I didn’t see where there was waste fraud and abuse with PSI.”

Alia Trindle, co-director of political strategy at housing advocacy group Right to the City Alliance, stressed that many HUD-funded buildings have been in dire shape for decades due to past funding cuts. She said for some properties, tenants and advocates have had to organize to push for basic repairs after years of neglect.

“Working-class and poor communities have to contend with substandard and neglected housing that could have devastating long-term health consequences for those that live there, from mold to pest to a lack of access to basic utilities like water and heat,” Trindle said.

“So regular inspections, whether done by HUD or HUD-affiliated groups or by municipalities, are critical to ensuring that those who are responsible for this housing stock do the bare minimum to maintain them,” she said.

Screaming match breaks out in House after vote to censure Democrat Al Green
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The House voted on Thursday to censure Democrat Al Green over his outburst at President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday night.

The Republican-led effort passed 224-198 with two members voting present, one of them being Green. Ten Democrats voted on the resolution to censure Green.

The Texas Democrat was immediately called to the well for a public reading of the resolution by Speaker Mike Johnson. Green and other Democrats surrounding him there began singing the civil rights anthem “We Shall Overcome,” which prompted the Republican side to yell “order.”

A screaming match between House Democrats and Republicans broke out. At one point, Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley yelled back, “Shame on you!” Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib also shouted at Republicans.

In a brief appearance on Fox News after the vote, Johnson called it “a really sad day for out institution.”

Moments before the vote, Johnson had told ABC News he took “no pleasure in making history like this” and hoped Green would “acknowledge his mistake.”

“I want us to have proper decorum. I want us to maintain really the great tradition of this institution,” Johnson said. “And these things do damage to it and I’m sorry that it happened.”

Green was ejected from the joint session on Tuesday after interrupting the president’s speech and refusing to sit down despite warnings from Johnson.

“He chose to deliberately violate House rules in a manner that we think is probably unprecedented in history — interrupting a message of a president of the United States, who is an honored guest,” Johnson explained ahead of the vote.

Several members of the GOP conference were circulating different resolutions to censure Green the morning after Trump’s speech. Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse was the first to formally introduce a resolution on the House floor on Wednesday.

“Decorum and order are the institutional grounds for the way we do business in the United States Congress, and the sheer disregard for that standard during President Trump’s address by the gentleman from Texas is unacceptable,” Newhouse said in a statement. “A Member’s refusal to adhere to the Speaker’s direction to cease such behavior, regardless of their party, has and will continue to be reprimanded in the people’s House.”

Democrats tried and failed on Wednesday evening to block the censure measure.

A censure resolution is a formal reprimand by the House for violations of the chamber’s code of conduct. A vote to censure a member of the House does not hold any power beyond a public condemnation of the member’s behavior and it does not deny the member privileges.

Censuring House members has been historically rare, but in the last few years we’ve seen members from both political parties use this as a political tool. Green is the fifth member of Congress to be censured in this decade.

Green on Wednesday defended his actions, saying, “I would do it again.”

“I am not angry with the speaker. I am not angry with the officers. I am not upset with the members who are going to bring the motions or resolutions to sanction. I will suffer the consequences,” he said.

Green’s outburst happened within minutes of Trump’s address, when the president called his electoral victory a “mandate.” Green, an 11-term Democrat representing the Houston area, stood up and pointed his cane as he shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.”

Johnson slammed his gavel and gave a warning to lawmakers assembled to maintain decorum, telling Green several times to take his seat. As Green continued to protest, Johnson called for him to be removed.

Green is not the only lawmaker to interrupt a presidential address to Congress. In 2022, Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert repeatedly interrupted then-President Joe Biden’s speech. Greene did it again during Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address.

On “Good Morning America” the next day, Johnson defended his decision to have Green removed.

“Al Green was trying to interrupt the entire proceeding. But look, I’ll just say this. If the Democrats want a 77-year-old congressman to be the face of their resistance, heckling the president, then bring it on,” he said.

Green told ABC News late Tuesday night he was “following the wishes of conscience.”

“There are times when it it better to stand alone than not stand at all,” Green said. He added, “At some point, we’re all going to have to stand up.”

Ten Democrats voted to censure Green: Reps. Ami Bera of California, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jim Costa of California, Laura Gillen of New York, Jim Himes of Connecticut, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Wahsingont and Tom Suozzi of New York.

Top criminal prosecutor in DC US Attorney’s office abruptly resigns amid pressure from Trump officials
J. David Ake/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The chief of the criminal division at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, D.C. abruptly resigned Tuesday amid pressure from top Trump Justice Department appointees to freeze assets stemming from a Biden administration-era environmental initiative, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

A resignation letter sent to the office’s employees by prosecutor Denise Cheung did not detail specific reasons for her sudden departure from the office, but encouraged prosecutors to continue adhering to the Constitution.

“Please continue to support one another, to fulfill your commitment to pursuing justice without fear or prejudice, and to be kind to, and take care of, yourselves,” Cheung said. “You are the resource our nation has.”

Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that Cheung was under pressure from Department of Justice (DOJ) leadership, including acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove and interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin, to launch a formal criminal investigation into an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding initiative pursued under the Biden administration, a request Cheung believed lacked the proper predication to initiate a grand jury investigation.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has previously addressed with DOJ their effort to rescind contracts tied to the so-called Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. DOJ’s intervention in the process can only come when prosecutors can credibly allege that the funds are tied to a crime.

Cheung’s resignation letter comes just one day after President Trump announced Martin as his nominee for U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. amid a wave of controversial actions and statements by Martin in his weeks leading the office, actions that have led to growing consternation among career prosecutors.

As ABC News has previously reported, Martin has represented defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and was on Capitol grounds himself on that day, though it’s unclear whether he ever entered areas officially designated as restricted.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

Musk still plans a major role in midterm elections despite loss in Wisconsin: Sources
Musk still plans a major role in midterm elections despite loss in Wisconsin: Sources
(adamkaz/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Despite billionaire Elon Musk’s repeated warnings that “Western Civilization” was at stake if the conservative candidate in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race lost, the Tesla CEO and senior adviser to President Donald Trump downplayed Tuesday’s major election defeat, writing in an overnight post that he “expected to lose.”

The billionaire, who has dominated headlines since joining Trump’s administration as the aggressive head of the Department of Government Efficiency, had gone all-in on the race.

His political groups spent more than $20 million in an effort to push conservative candidate Brad Schimel across the finish line — flooding the airwaves with television ads and saturating Google and Facebook with digital spots. He deployed a ground team across the state to turn out voters, and personally handed out two $1 million checks at a rally where he appeared onstage wearing a cheesehead hat.

But it wasn’t enough.

Schimel lost by what could be a double-digit margin, handing the world’s richest man a significant political setback and prompting questions about how eager Republicans will be to embrace Musk’s involvement in future races, including the midterms.

But despite Tuesday’s result, Musk remains undeterred in his political ambitions. According to people familiar with his operation, he still plans to play a major role in helping Republicans retain control of the House in future races, including the 2026 midterms.

Sources said Musk and his team entered the Wisconsin race knowing it would be an uphill battle. Part of the calculation, according to people close to the effort, was that Democrats in Wisconsin would likely make Musk the face of their attacks regardless, so it was better to confront them directly and make the case to voters rather than let those attacks go unanswered.

Musk’s political team had seen warning signs in the final stretch. A memo from one of his groups obtained by ABC News showed that Schimel had been trailing liberal candidate Susan Crawford by double digits earlier in the race and his numbers improved after a wave of negative advertising. But in the days leading up to Tuesday, Musk’s team saw Schimel’s numbers tank, prompting the billionaire to go on a media blitz that included multiple livestream events and an interview on Fox News.

Now, Democrats are working quickly to capitalize on Crawford’s victory and portray Musk as a liability for Trump and the Republican Party.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Schimel’s loss was a referendum on Musk.

“Wisconsin voters sent a decisive message to Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and DOGE by rejecting an extreme Republican for their Supreme Court: our Democracy is not for sale,” Schumer wrote on X.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a billionaire himself who donated more than $1 million to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin ahead of the race, wrote on X late Tuesday night, “Elon Musk is not good at this.”

Patrick Guarasci, a Wisconsin-based political operative who served as the chief strategist for Susan Crawford’s campaign, echoed that view. He said one of the key takeaways for Democrats nationally is the importance of confronting Musk’s political efforts directly.

“We didn’t back down from a fight when Elon Musk got into this race. We didn’t go looking for that fight, but we didn’t back down from it. And I think that’s probably one of the lessons learned,” Guarasci told ABC News in an interview on Wednesday.

Still, Musk’s supporters note that the billionaire also played a central role in Trump’s 2024 presidential win, particularly focusing on Pennsylvania with similar tactics.

“[Musk] journeyed to Pennsylvania where he spent a month and a half campaigning for me … and he’s a popular guy,” Trump said at a rally after his election win. “He knows those computers better than anybody. All those computers, those vote-counting computers, and we ended up winning Pennsylvania like in a landslide. So, it was pretty good, it was pretty good. So, thank you to Elon.”

