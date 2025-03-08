DOGE’s secrecy to be tested in court with sworn testimony, depositions

(WASHINGTON) — As the Department of Government Efficiency rapidly moves to reshape the federal government, several groups challenging DOGE in court are attempting to determine how Elon Musk’s budget-slashers were able to rapidly entrench themselves in at least 15 agencies.

Over the coming week, federal judges have ordered key Trump administration officials to testify about mass firings and the dismantling of key agencies, while DOGE representatives will likely have to turn over evidence in dozens of cases and participate in a sworn deposition for at least one case.

The legal challenges materializing against DOGE could present an existential challenge for the group, whose effectiveness has in part stemmed from its ability to move quickly and make massive changes without the normal oversight.

While Musk and Trump have touted DOGE’s transparency — including on DOGE’s website, where it lists recently canceled contracts — the plaintiffs challenging the group have argued that the group has relied on secrecy to hide tactics that violate federal law.

“[T]he entity has worked in the shadows — a cadre of largely unidentified actors, whose status as government employees is unclear, controlling major government functions with no oversight,” one lawsuit alleged.

That secrecy has also made it harder for nonprofits or federal unions to successfully block DOGE in court, with many plaintiffs relying on media reporting — rather than documentary evidence — to prove the harms DOGE has allegedly caused.

“The court can’t act based on the media reports. We can’t do that,” one federal judge said in a case about the constitutionality of Musk’s power. “The things that I’m hearing are concerning indeed and troubling indeed, but I have to have a record, and I have to make a finding the facts before I issue something.”

But that might begin to change as the cases against DOGE progress and plaintiffs are entitled to receive discovery — i.e., the exchange of evidence — relevant to key allegations. At least one federal judge has ordered a DOGE representative to sit for a sworn deposition about the group’s access to the federal government’s sensitive data.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C, was scheduled Friday afternoon to consider what kind of regulations will govern the transparency behind DOGE after the group argued it shouldn’t be subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and next week might provide some of the first sworn testimony about Trump’s effort to rapidly reduce the size of government since retaking office.

On Monday, a federal judge in Washington is holding a hearing at which the acting chief operating officer of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau has been ordered to testify about the ongoing dismantling of the agency, and a separate judge in California on Thursday is requiring the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management to testify under oath about how the Trump administration allegedly ordered the mass firing of probationary employees.

“We will prove in this case that remarkably, and I do not say this lightly, your honor, Acting Director [Charles] Ezell is not telling the truth to this court,” a lawyer challenging the mass firings alleged, prompting the judge overseeing the case to order Ezell to testify in person.

“We’re going to have Ezell come out here and he’s going to be under oath right up there and these lawyers are going to quiz him,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup said.

During a court hearing on Thursday about Ezell’s testimony, lawyers with the Department of Justice said the administration is considering making Ezell unavailable for testimony despite the court’s order, citing logistical concerns and their potential appeal of the decision. Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the move a clear defiance of a court order and a delay tactic.

“No final decision had been made,” a DOJ lawyer told Judge Alsup, suggesting the final decision would be made in Washington.

The Trump administration has already begun its appeal in more than a dozen cases challenging Trump’s executive actions, and two adverse rulings have already reached the Supreme Court.

These US cities could see surge in disease-spreading pests this spring
(NEW YORK) — Deviations from normal weather patterns are putting several regions in the U.S. at risk for an uptick of disease-spreading pests as winter turns to spring, according to a new analysis.

A surge in disease-spreading pests like ticks, mosquitoes, cockroaches and rodents is expected in regions that experienced especially warm or wet winters this season, according to the National Pest Management Association’s bi-annual Public Health Pest Index.

These pests can spread dangerous diseases such as Lyme disease, West Nile virus, Salmonella, plague, and hantavirus, said Jorge Parada, medical adviser for NPMA with a focus on infectious disease, in a statement. These types of pests can also trigger asthma and allergies, Parada said.

Warm winters typically allows more rats to survive, while unusual weather patterns — such as snow in New Orleans — can present a host of new pest problems, Jim Fredericks, senior vice president of public affairs for NPMA, told ABC News.

Ticks and mosquitoes survive better when it is moist, so regions that experienced especially wet winters will likely see those pests on the rise during the spring, Fredericks said.

“If the temperatures are above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, ticks will be active and in search of food,” Fredericks said.

Changes in climate — both in terms of warmer temperatures as well as the extreme weather events occurring as global temperatures rise — will have a greater impact on the threats these pests pose in the future, Fredericks said. The range for pests like ticks are also spreading due to warmer temperatures, Fredericks said.

The top U.S. cities named on the pest index include:

Boston: “Brutal” snowstorms and cold snaps pushed rodents indoors in search of warmth and food sources, according to the NPMA. In addition, a forecasted warmer start to spring could give ticks a jumpstart to the season.

Cleveland: “Mild, soggy conditions” during the winter could allow for pest populations like cockroaches and ticks to flourish as temperatures rise, the analysis found.

“The pathogens that they carry that could cause food-borne illness,” Fredericks said, adding that rodent dander and urine can also exacerbate asthma symptoms.

Denver: “A frigid and snow-packed” start to the season will likely drive house mice into homes and businesses, while white-footed mice activity inside structures could increase in rural areas, according to the NPMA.

“The white-footed mouse is actually one of the vectors for hantavirus,” Fredericks said.

Grand Rapids, Michigan: “Record-breaking” snowfall is expected to drive rats and mice indoors, and heavy rain forecasted for the area could lead to a rise in tick populations as temperatures rise, according to the NPMA.

Louisville, Kentucky: Rats and mice are expected to enter structures due to extreme cold and historic snowfall. Tick activity may also begin earlier than usual due to a warm spring.

New Orleans: Historic snowfall in the region sent rats and cockroaches into homes, and mosquitoes are expected to make a “fierce comeback” as temperatures climb, the analysis found.

Salt Lake City: Winter conditions could send house mice and white-footed mice indoors.

San Antonio: “Record-breaking warmth” during the winter allowed mosquitoes, cockroaches and ticks to stay active, and a “pest boom” is expected come spring — with a surge in bites, infestations and pest-related health concerns forecasted.

Seattle: A warm, dry start to winter could lead to an increase in rodent and cockroach activity indoors and an increase in tick populations could occur with the spring rains, according to the NPMA.

Washington, D.C.: A “rollercoaster” winter that started unusually warm and ended in heavy snowfall has made rodent activity climb significantly in the nation’s capital, the report states. Tick populations could surge if spring arrives early.

Florida: The group has issued a statewide warning for Florida, pointing to the Sunshine State’s humid climate that allows disease-carrying pests to thrive year-round, the report stated. Although the winter brought dry, cool conditions, a surge is expected this spring as rising temperatures and humidity create ideal breeding conditions.

“We have all of the mosquito species here,” Ryan Carney, an assistant professor at the University of South Florida’s Department of Integrative Biology, told ABC News. “There’s a huge diversity, over 90 species of mosquitoes. Fourteen of those are anopheles, which spread malaria.”

Mosquitoes are the deadliest animal on the planet, killing more than 1 million people per year from the diseases they carry, and Florida is no stranger to outbreaks of mosquito-borne illness. In 2023, nearly 200 people contracted dengue fever, and there were more than 1,500 cases of Zika in the state from 2016 to 2018, Carney said.

A citizen science project run by USF creates artificial intelligence algorithms to help identify and stop disease-carrying mosquitoes before they are able to infect humans and other large mammals.

“These citizen sciences, especially for mosquitoes, are a way that people can report these sightings of mosquitoes or mosquito bites, and that helps us scientists understand the biodiversity of mosquitoes in the area,” Carney said.

Man in critical condition after being pushed onto New York City subway tracks: Police
(NEW YORK) — A man was left in critical but stable condition after he was pushed onto the subway tracks at the 18th Street Station in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The 45 -year-old victim was pushed onto the southbound 1 train tracks by an unknown individual, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene but was later caught, police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

 

Long Island farm forced to euthanize more than 100,000 ducks after bird flu detected
(AQUEBOGUE, N.Y.) — A commercial poultry farm on Long Island, New York, is being forced to kill thousands of ducks after health officials detected cases of bird flu.

The owner of Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue — about 66 miles west of New York City — reportedly first saw signs that his flock was ill last week, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health. Tests confirmed the detection of bird flu on Jan. 17.

The farm, which is the last commercial duck farm on Long Island, was forced to cease operations and begin the process of euthanizing its entire flock of more than 100,000 ducks, according to ABC-owned station WABC. The process will reportedly take a little over a week.

“Unfortunately, when you have a situation like this where you have a flock that’s infected, the remedy is to put the entire flock down,” Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott told WABC.

As of Friday, no farm workers were reported ill and health officials have begun interviewing potentially exposed workers as well as providing testing and preventive medications to high-risk individuals, according to the release from the health department. Pigott told WABC the medications include Tamiflu and Tamivir.

The health department said it is also providing education to the farm owner on preventative measures such as proper hand hygiene and the use of appropriate personal protective equipment.

“The risk to public health is minimal as the virus at this point is not transmissible among humans,” Pigott said in a statement. “A full investigation is underway because there is some potential for transmission of the H5N1 bird flu from the infected birds to individual farm workers who had high-risk exposures.”

SCDH did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment. ABC News left a message requesting comment with Crescent Duck Farm.

Bird flu, or avian influenza, has been causing outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows in the U.S. with recent human cases among poultry and dairy workers.

Human cases have been diagnosed across the country since April 2024, with 67 confirmed in 10 states so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, no human cases have been reported in New York.

Most human cases have been mild with patients fully recovering. So far, just one death has been recorded in Louisiana in a patient over age 65 who had underlying medical conditions.

The CDC and other public health officials say there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission and the risk to the general public is low.

