DOJ asks for last-minute reprieve ahead of hearing over Trump deportation flights

Allison Robbert for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge has scheduled a hearing at 5 p.m. ET Monday to address the question of whether the Trump administration knowingly violated a court order when it handed over more than 200 alleged gang members to El Salvadoran authorities over the weekend.

Shortly before the hearing’s scheduled start time, the judge, James Boasberg, denied a request from Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to call off the hearing.

Justice Department attorneys subsequently asked the circuit court to step in and stop the hearing and to assign the case to a different judge.

President Donald Trump’s administration made a calculated decision Saturday to ignore the judge’s directive to turn around two flights containing hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Saturday’s verbal instructions from Boasberg accompanied a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens currently in custody, which the judge issued less than two hours after Trump attempted to invoke the 18th century law to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Boasberg, in his temporary restraining order, explicitly told the government to turn around any aircraft that had already departed the country if they were still in the air. However, sources said top lawyers and officials in the administration made the determination that since the flights were over international waters, Boasberg’s order did not apply, and the planes were not turned around.

DOJ attorneys argued in their Monday court filing that court should vacate the hearing because they do not believe they violated the court’s orders, and they are not prepared to provide any further operational security or national security details to the plaintiffs or to the public.

Bondi, Blanche and additional top DOJ leadership wrote that “an oral directive is not enforceable as an injunction” — claiming the government not violate any order because the oral directive in court, issued at 6:46 p.m. ET Saturday, was not in the written order that was filed to the docket at 7:25 p.m. ET.

In a court filing late Sunday night, lawyers with the ACLU and Democracy Forward Foundation argued that the Trump administration may have committed a “blatant violation” of the court’s directive by acting as if the order only applied to flights in U.S. airspace and individuals on American soil.

“This Court orally and unambiguously directed the government to turn around any planes carrying individuals being removed pursuant to the AEA Proclamation,” the filing said.

Lawyers with the Department of Justice insisted in a court filing Sunday that they removed “gang members” pursuant to Trump’s Alien Enemies Act proclamation before the court issued its order.

However, lawyers representing some of the migrants argued that assertion not only conflicts with the timeline of events but also misconstrues when the United States loses jurisdiction of the noncitizens.

“Whether or not the planes had cleared U.S. territory, the U.S. retained custody at least until the planes landed and the individuals were turned over to foreign governments,” the plaintiffs’ filing said. “And the Court could not have been clearer that it was concerned with losing jurisdiction and authority to order the individuals returned if they were handed over to foreign governments, not with whether the planes had cleared U.S. territory or had even landed in another country.”

Plaintiffs’ attorneys said that based on publicly available information, it appears that two flights carrying migrants under the Alien Enemies Act landed after the court’s verbal and written orders. They added that “public comments made by Defendants and the President of El Salvador” boasting about the court being “too late” to stop the deportations reinforces concerns that the Trump administration may have violated the order.

“Defendants could have turned the plane around without handing over individuals subject to the Proclamation and this Court’s [Temporary Restraining Order],” the lawyers argued.

Finding the deportations would cause irreparable harm, Boasberg’s temporary restraining order on Saturday barred the Trump administration from deporting “all non-citizens who are subject to the AEA proclamation” for at least 14 days.

“You shall inform your clients of this immediately any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States,” Boasberg said during Saturday’s hearing. “However that’s accomplished, turning around the plane, or not embarking anyone on the plane. … This is something that you need to make sure is complied with immediately.”

Plaintiffs’ lawyers have asked Judge Boasberg to order the Trump administration to submit sworn declarations to determine whether the government knowingly violated his court order.

Related Posts

Man wanted for killing woman, kidnapping their 2 daughters may have fled to Mexico: Sheriff
Kings County Sheriff’s Office

(CALIFORNIA) — Authorities in California are searching for a man who allegedly gunned down his daughters’ mother and kidnapped the two young girls.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz, may have fled to Mexico, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The case began Tuesday afternoon when deputies responded to a welfare check in Hanford, about 30 miles south of Fresno, and found a woman shot dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities believe Maldonado-Cruz fled the home around 1 a.m. Tuesday with the two daughters he shares with the victim: 3-year-old Arya Maldonado and 2-year-old Alana Maldonado.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Arya and Alana, the sheriff’s office said.

Maldonado-Cruz was last known to be driving a gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 8LZD084, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone with information to call Detective Tyler Haener at 559-670-9320 or 559-852-2818, or the Kings County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 559-852-2720. Information can be provided anonymously at 559-852-4554.

83-year-old woman’s lottery winnings stolen by man who attacked her in store parking lot
Police are hunting for a suspect who was allegedly caught on camera violently robbing an 83-year-old woman of her lottery winnings shortly after claiming them from a convenience store, police said. Via Facebook / Orange County Sheriff’s Office

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Police are hunting for a suspect who was allegedly caught on camera violently robbing an 83-year-old woman of her lottery winnings shortly after claiming them from a convenience store, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning shortly after 8 a.m. outside a store on Curry Ford Road, near the intersection of S. Goldenrod Road in Orlando, Florida, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities posted surveillance footage of the violent robbery on social media where the unnamed 83-year-old woman is seen walking out of the store to her car with what looks to be the lottery winnings she had just collected.

It was then that the suspect, who authorities named as Diego Stalin Tavarez Fleury, can be seen walking directly toward the woman and attempting to forcibly take the winnings from her hand as she tried to defend herself.

Another man who was in the convenience store is then seen coming outside and appears to intervene between the victim and the suspect, causing Fleury to further attack the woman in an attempt to steal the money while the good Samaritan tried to pull him off of the victim.

Fleury, however, can be seen dragging the woman from her car further into the parking lot before ultimately stealing her winnings and running off.

The suspect is currently at large and wanted for robbery, sudden snatching and battery on a person 65 or older, authorities said, and anyone with information on Fleury’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspected arson at Bayer executive’s home being investigated by FBI: Sources
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

(MADISON, N.J.) — The FBI is now involved in the investigation into a suspected arson earlier this month at the New Jersey home of a Bayer pharmaceutical executive, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on March 4, a fire was reported at an occupied, private residence in Madison, New Jersey, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Madison Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the flames and the structure “sustained no significant damage and there were no reported injuries,” according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The safety and security of our employees are of utmost importance to Bayer. The incident is under active investigation. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement,” Bayer said in a statement.

There have been no arrests related to the incident, officials said.

Bayer’s headquarters is located in nearby Hanover Township, New Jersey. The pharmaceutical company is known for products like Aleve and Alka-Seltzer.

The New York Police Department, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police and New Jersey Transit Police are also part of the investigation.

The FBI’s Newark office declined to comment about its role in investigating the fire.

This suspected arson comes at a time of heightened concern in the health care industry following the December murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Individuals mobilized by economic grievances are taking Thompson’s murder as inspiration for threats and attack plotting, expanding their target set to include government and public safety officials, according to a Homeland Security report obtained by ABC News.

“Within days of the late December murder of a health insurance CEO, we observed online threats targeting high-profile executives. In the past several weeks, some threats citing similar grievances and referencing the CEO’s murder as inspiration are now targeting federal, state and local government officials,” the document said.

A growing amount of Americans feel hostility toward prominent chief executives, with a 2023 Ipsos survey finding that more than two-thirds of Americans think the nation’s economy is rigged to the advantage of the rich and powerful.

Similarly, a 2022 Pew survey found that only 1 in 4 adults believed large businesses have a positive effect on the way things are going in the country.
 

