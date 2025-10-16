DOJ charges alleged antifa followers with terrorism offense for attack on Alvarado ICE facility

A group ambushed corrections and police officers outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, 2025, creating a distraction with fireworks and graffiti before firing upon officers with semiautomatic rifles. Mark David Smith/Fort Worth Star-Telegram via TNS via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Federal prosecutors have secured a grand jury indictment of two alleged followers of the antifa movement on terrorism-related charges stemming from their involvement in a July 4 attack on an ICE detention facility in Alvarado, Texas, according to newly unsealed court records. 

The indictment appears to be the first time a charge of material support to terrorism has been applied to alleged followers of the anti-fascist movement, following President Donald Trump’s declaration officially designating the movement as a domestic terrorist organization. 

Experts have repeatedly questioned the legality of that proclamation — as did senior officials in law enforcement during Trump’s first term in office — given that the movement has no publicly known leadership structure and there are significant statutory limitations on law enforcement being able to designate domestic groups as terrorists. 

The two men who were indicted, Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts, were previously charged in connection with the alleged ambush of federal agents at the ICE facility and attempting to kill two correctional officers and an Alvarado police officer, but the grand jury indictment charges both with an additional count of providing material support to terrorists. 

Fox News was first to report news of the charges.

In the indictment, filed in the Northern District of Texas, prosecutors describe antifa as a “militant enterprise made up of networks of individuals and small groups primarily ascribing to a revolutionary anarchist or autonomous Marxist ideology, which explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States government, law enforcement authorities, and the system of law.” 

They allege that Arnold and Evetts operated as part of an “Antifa cell” that planned and coordinated the July 4 attack on the ICE facility using firearms and fireworks to target correctional officers. 

“Some Antifa Cell members discussed logistics, previous site reconnaissance, and locations of security cameras at the facility. They exchanged a map of Prarieland and the surrounding area that showed the locations of nearby police stations,” the indictment says. “One Antifa Cell member, for example, said in one group chat that they would be “bringing a wagon to hold armor and rifles.” 

Manhunt on for suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-wife at Detroit hospital
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(DETROIT) — Police are looking for a man they said shot and killed his ex-wife at a hospital in Detroit and then fled the scene.

The shooting occurred before 10 a.m. local time Friday in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital, where the victim worked, according to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun after getting into a “verbal altercation” with his ex-wife, Bettison said during a press briefing.

The suspect — identified as 53-year-old Mario Green — then fled the hospital in a 2011 white Dodge Charger, Bettison said. He was captured on video leaving the facility at approximately 9:55 a.m., the chief said.

“He is presumed to be armed and dangerous,” Bettison said. “We expect to have him in custody very, very shortly, but we’re asking for the community’s help.”

Bettison said there is no longer an active situation at the hospital, but it remains a crime scene. No other victims were located following a sweep of the hospital, police said.

Police did not release the name of the victim, who was approximately 40 years old. Bettison said he did not know what she did at the hospital or how Green was able to access the basement.

About a month ago, the victim had filed for a personal protection order against her Green, according to Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

“Unfortunately, it was not served on her ex husband, so it almost brings us here today, ” Fitzgerald told ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ.

Green has an address in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and is described as being approximately 6 feet 4 inches.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

5 shot, 1 fatally, as multiple gunmen open fire in New York City park: NYPD
WABC

(NEW YORK) — A man was killed and four other people were injured when gunfire broke out on Saturday night at a New York City park where a large crowd had gathered for a basketball tournament, according to police.

The gunfire erupted around 7:27 p.m. as multiple shooters opened fire inside Haffen Park in the Bronx, prompting the crowd on hand to scatter and seek cover, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Officers responded to the park in the Baychester neighborhood of the Bronx after 911 callers reported multiple people had been shot, according to a statement from the NYPD.

ABC New York City station WABC reported that the shooting occurred as a crowd had gathered for a youth basketball tournament.

Upon arrival to the park, officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the chest and a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the face, according to the police statement.

Both victims were taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx where the male victim was pronounced dead, police said. The wounded teenage girl was listed in critical condition as of Sunday, according to police.

Three other victims wounded in the park shooting showed up at hospitals in private vehicles, including a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, who were who were both shot in the back and were listed in stable condition, police said on Sunday morning. A 42-year-old man was also shot in the arm during the incident and was taken by private vehicle to Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, where he was in stable condition on Sunday.

Police said they are withholding the name of the man who was killed pending notification of his family.

At least four people were detained for questioning shortly after the shooting, according to police, who haven’t said if those people have been charged in connection with the incident.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to police, who are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact detectives immediately.

Saturday’s shooting marked the second consecutive weekend that the NYPD responded to a mass casualty shooting.

Three men were killed and 11 people were wounded during an Aug. 17 incident in which multiple shooters opened fire inside the Taste of the City Lounge, a bar and restaurant in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. Police said two of the three people killed were involved in the shooting and that one man who was fatally shot was an uninvolved bystander.

Two other perpetrators who allegedly opened fire inside the lounge remain at large, authorities said. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said investigators have determined that lounge shooting was gang related.

The shootings occurred as the most recent NYPD crime statistics show homicides citywide are down by 19.6% so far this year compared to the same year-to-date period in 2024. The data also show that the number of shooting victims are down 19.4% this year compared to 2024, and the number of shooting incidents has fallen by nearly 20% over the same period compared to last year.

Family farm in Idaho faces worker shortage as Trump administration immigration raids escalate
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Labor Department is warning of a potential food crisis linked to President Trump’s immigration raids – and one family-owned farm is caught in the middle.

“The near total cessation of the inflow of illegal aliens combined with the lack of an available legal workforce, results in significant disruptions to production costs and threatening the stability of domestic food production and prices for U.S consumers,” according to a Department of Labor report submitted earlier in October.

Owyhee Produce, a third-generation agricultural business in Idaho, is now facing worker shortages in the wake of the Trump administration’s increasing deportation raids.

Shay Myers, Owyhee Produce’s general manager, said the farm typically has 300 workers at peak harvesting times, with roughly 82 H-2A visa employees, who are temporary, seasonal agricultural workers from abroad.

According to Myers, these seasonal workers – some from Mexico, some from South Africa and other countries – are granted a visa for up to nine months after being interviewed to determine whether they qualify. Owyhee then provides their travel to the farm, and their housing – “everything, really, when they’re here except for food and clothing. That’s part of the requirements,” said Myers.

Given the cost and requirements, it may seem easier to hire local workers instead. Not so, according to Myers.

“We would love to hire people from here. The reality is that we can’t find the numbers of people here,” Myers told ABC News. “We’re in a rural area, number one. Number two: This is hard work. It is difficult work, and there are lots of people that are not willing to do it.”

Mauricio Sol, a seasonal worker at Owyhee, said 90% of the workforce at the farm is from Mexico, but it is becoming more difficult to find seasonal agricultural workers due to increased concerns about possible ICE raids.

“We all come on the H-2A visa program, so we come all here legally by the season, just for the season, and then we go back to Mexico,” Sol told ABC News. “We usually get a lot of applications. We’re not getting that many now because people is afraid of that even when they are legally here, they’re getting arrested for no reason.”

James O’Neill, the director of Legislative Affairs for the American Business Immigration Coalition, which describes itself as “a bipartisan coalition of over 1,700 employers and CEOs from across the country to provide a strong and unified voice seeking lasting immigration solutions,” says that President Trump’s immigration raids are hurting agricultural labor forces and could lead to higher food prices.

“It’s absolutely impacting the labor force,” O’Neill told ABC News. “Nationwide, the USDA’s ag labor survey suggests that somewhere between 50 and 60 percent of our farm labor workforce is undocumented immigrants.”

“And if that’s the case, if we were to deport them all overnight, then that’s 60% of the workforce, meaning that’s 60% of the supply that’s not being met without a shift in demand. And I think anyone that understands economics knows that means higher prices for them at the grocery store,” O’Neill said.

A September report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Service estimated that “about 40 percent” of “hired crop farmworkers lack legal immigration status.”

Myers said he wants to share Owyhee’s story in hopes of bringing attention to the plight faced by seasonal agricultural workers across the country, “because it’s wrong not to.”

“I have a voice, I have reach. I have people that will listen,” Myers told ABC News. “And because I am a conservative and a Republican, people assume that I would have a different perspective here, and this is my reality.”

“I love these people. I love the culture, and I love the effort that they make. And ethically, to continue to not fix this problem is absolutely completely wrong.” Myers said. “We as Americans try to do the right thing. Let’s do the right thing.”

ABC News reached out to the U.S. Department of Labor for comment but was told that their press team was unavailable due to the ongoing government shutdown.

